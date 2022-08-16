The Design Village Institute Organized Sustainability Advocacy Show “The Green Carpet” In Collaboration With Slow Fashion Brand Muji

With the aim of promoting awareness of mindful consumption in the Fashion Industry, students of The Design Village (TDV) bring the light to the entire concept of Green Fashion through the Green Carpet Event. First semester students worked with natural textile and industrial waste collected from their Industry ecosystem to create wearable statements that highlighted the urgency of the issue.

"The red carpet must turn "green" and designers as creators must shoulder the responsibility to bring about this behavioural change revolution that will, in turn, inspire and influence consumers," says Mridu Sahai, curator of The Green Carpet Advocacy show and co-founder of The Design Village Institute Through this event TDV students understand the different issues faced and created by the fashion industry. From worker rights of fast fashion employees, gender equality at production facilities, carbon emissions created by the fashion industry to textile waste causing more harm than the airplane industry!

The event is graced by notable jury members - Designer Malavika Singh Gupta of GOMAADS, Tanya Khanna of Design Communication firm - EPISTLE, Earth Warrior and Sustainability coach Jagriti Jagat, Head of India, Singapore, the Middle East for School of Visual Arts, New York Aditi Khurana and Harsh Punmiya, Brand Marketer of MUJI India.

Twenty student teams with ten mentors and senior students participated in this communication competition to raise awareness about the dark side of garment production and mindless consumption. Conscious Japanese minimalist brand MUJI sponsored the winning prizes of three teams to support the cause. Muji's emphasis on recycling, reducing production, and packaging waste are why it collaborated with the Design Institute.

Team 7 was the winner of the event. Team Comprised of first year students - Mamta Srivastava, Kashish Raj, Shubhangi Mishra, Priyanshi Gupta, Anushka Gupta, Mentor Saijal Choudhary and Akshita Maheshwari student mentor. While talking about the theme, Saijal Choudhary, Mentor said "This piece depicts the vulnerability of the user to keep up with the changing trends. The wearer is widening the ways of wearing one single garment in multiple ways in a hope to slow down “FAST FASHION”.

Harsh Punmiya of MUJI India Said " So grateful for being part of this event, the fresher student beautifully communicates the message to the audience. The idea of the event was so impactful even some students actually understood it and put it like their own values. At muji we are following some of these values and other values we will try to incorporate in our work”.