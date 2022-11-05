The Clutch Charger Reviews - Thinnest Portable Power Bank Worth Buying?

The use of smartphones is increasing to a larger scale in modern society. People and communities have added it to their daily lives. Besides communications, smartphones play a huge role in people’s lives. Some main features added to these phones include cameras, email, and music. In some cases, smartphones can act as a form of security for the owners.

Smartphones are changing global cultures, especially for the younger generations. It has made interactions easy. However, its use also comes with several other challenges. Smartphones need to have a high battery capacity to run applications and features. According to phone manufacturers, one should charge the phone at least once daily.

However, increased phone usage and high power-consuming apps make the battery power drain faster. Therefore, one must charge their phones more often to keep using them. Carrying your phone charger everywhere can be challenging and makes them prone to damage. Portable power banks are becoming popular since it helps maintain battery power.

However, not all power banks are ideal for use. Some have low capacity and cannot charge phones to full capacity. Therefore, choosing a high-quality power bank can help keep your battery full while you are out.

What is the Clutch Charger?

The Clutch Charger is a slim , portable power bank that resembles four stacked credit cards. It has a battery capacity of 3000mAh and weighs up to two ounces. It contains an internally stored cable; thus, one does not need to carry a USB charger.

It contains a lithium-ion battery protected by a lightweight metal case. It is compatible with both Android and Apple phones. It comes in two different colors, which are white and black.

Features of Clutch Charger



Slim and Sleek Profile

The clutch charger measures 3.6'' x 2.5'' x 16 inches. It weighs about two ounces, which makes it portable. It resembles four credit cards stacked together, making it easily fit into your wallet.

High Battery Capacity

The Clutch charger has a battery capacity of 3000mAh. This power is slightly above most phone batteries, which lie between 1400mAh and 2000mAh. The clutch charger can get you a full charge, depending on your device.

Once charged, the Clutch charger can hold power for several weeks when not in use.

It has a Built-In Charging Cable.

The Clutch charger contains an inbuilt charging cable. Therefore, one does not need to carry a USB cable everywhere. The cable is located on the side next to the charging port.

It is Rechargeable

Like other power banks, one can recharge the Clutch power bank. Every purchase comes with a USB cable used for charging. When the battery is low, connect it to a power outlet. It contains a small red LED light that turns on while charging.

The same LED turns on when charging your phones using the clutch charger. The lighting type indicates the amount of charge remaining. It turns solid red when the phone battery is full. Four blinks indicate 75-99% charge, while three flushes indicate 50-74%. Few flushes mean low phone battery power.

How to Use Clutch Phone Charger

The Clutch phone charger is easy to use. It operates similarly to conventional power banks. However, unlike other power banks, the Clutch charger comes with an inbuilt USB cord . Therefore, you do not need to carry your cable everywhere you go.

Ensure that your Clutch Charger is full by charging it using an external USB charger. Connect it to your phone’s charging point using the inbuilt USB cord. You can hold it in your hand or place it in your pocket.

When the phone’s battery is full, detach the USB cable, and place the charger in your wallet or handbag.

Benefits of owning a Clutch Charger

● It is compatible with iOS and android phones

● It is light and easily fits into your wallet or purse without adding extra weight.

● The lithium-ion battery is protected using a metal casing, making it durable.

● Once charged, it can last for several weeks when not in use

● Its high battery capacity allows it to charge your phone battery to full charge

● It comes with an inbuilt USB cord; thus, one does not need to carry extra cables

● It is rechargeable and can be charged using the normal USB cable

● It has a high charging speed

Clutch Charger Draw Backs

Reviews on the official website point out some disadvantages of the charger. However, these disadvantages do not affect the normal functioning of the Clutch Charger. Some of the common drawbacks listed include:

● The inbuilt USB cable is prone to damage due to repeated pulling from the side

● The charger tends to get warm due to the metal casing making it uncomfortable to hold

● It does not indicate the amount of power remaining on the battery

Where to Purchase Clutch Charger

Several slim and portable chargers exist on the online platform. Several online platforms claim to sell the Clutch charger. However, it is best to order directly from the official website to obtain an original device . Orders on the official website also offer several fantastic offers and bonuses.

The official Clutch Charger price is $49.99 per piece. However, buying more than one device allows you to enjoy more discounts. The prices include the following:

● Two Clutch chargers for $99.99

● Three Clutch chargers for $111.99

In addition to the offers, each purchase comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Unsatisfied users can claim a refund within 30 days after purchase. One needs to return the device in its original package to get a full refund or replacement.

The official website accepts different payment methods, which include:

● PayPal

● Credit and Debit cards such as Visa, Mastercard, and Discover

Final Verdict on Clutch Charger

Owning a smartphone is one of the best things in the modern world. The only drawback comes when the battery power depletes. Therefore, it is important to have a device that can help you during such emergencies. The Clutch charger is an ideal device for such situations. The mini and portable power bank resembles four stacked credit cards, making it easy to slide into your pocket.

