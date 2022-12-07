The challenges Reena Augustine Has To Battle On Her Journey To Popularizing Red Carpet Functions

Someone has rightly said that no big victories come without challenges. Especially when the victories are at the end of a road less taken, the story certainly entails a multitude of challenges. However, what appears to the world is just success which is just the tip of the iceberg. We recently talked to the migration consultant and icon of multiculturalism, Reena Augustine and she opened up about a similar saga of challenges. She has evolved as a global name because of her efforts to erase racial barriers in the field of fashion and other achievements. She was also among the baton bearers in the queen’s baton relay and that is a great honour.

Reena moved to Australia as a student and was determined to build a distinguished identity for herself. She is now a migration consultant, an entrepreneur, a revered multicultural icon, and a lot more. Her endeavour Red Carpet functions is a way to achieve cultural equality in the field of fashion. She has been organizing multicultural fashion shows that are the epitome of inclusivity and body positivity. They have been receiving appreciation and growing in scale year after year. The events also bring together designers, fashion enthusiasts, and models from various cultural backgrounds. Coming so far hasn’t been easy for her and she admits that in the beginning, it was difficult to find her ground in another country. When she started Red Carpet Functions, people loved the concept but were often sceptical about the feasibility of the idea. She also says that it was difficult to convince models because such a concept was unheard of. They were worried about being mocked.

Reena also says that in the beginning, organizing and execution were mammoth tasks. “Right from arranging the venue to executing it all was quite challenging”, says Reena.

It is commendable how Reena overcame all these challenges and made her idea an annual event. The number of models has grown manifold and so have the people who believe in her and her vision. She has received several awards for her contribution too. The awards include the prestigious Brisbane women in business award for community dedication.

Her work as a migration consultant has also helped several people to build their careers in Australia. Reena is an inspiration to the youth and her success is an example that one can achieve whatever they visualize, only if they try enough.

We hope Reena continues to succeed in her goals and wish her luck in the future.