Business Spotlight

The Best Licensed Private Investigators In Florida - Top PI’s In All Major Florida Cities

Before we dive into our top PI’s you need to be able to make an insightful choice without outside opinions. Though our list is detailed and data driven, you still should research each investigation firm before you hire them. Here are some tips you can use before you hire a random private detective that you found online.

Spotlight Desk
Spotlight Desk

January 31, 2024

Best Licensed Private Investigators
Best Licensed Private Investigators

Finding a licensed private investigator in Florida can be extremely challenging. There are dozens of PI’s across the Sunshine state that proclaim to be professional private detectives operating in Florida. However, many of these PI firms are unknown and have no reputation to stand behind when proclaiming their excellence. That’s why we analyzed the data, collected a list of private investigator awards and analyzed their online reviews. We compiled a comprehensive list of the best private investigators in Florida for each major city.

How To Find The Perfect Private Investigator Near You

Before we dive into our top PI’s you need to be able to make an insightful choice without outside opinions. Though our list is detailed and data driven, you still should research each investigation firm before you hire them. Here are some tips you can use before you hire a random private detective that you found online.

Make Sure The Private Detective Has Reviews And Experience

Anyone can technically call themselves a private investigator or private detective. However, you should ask them for case studies, and client testimonials, and look to see their Google reviews and other social media reviews.

Find A Private Detective That Is An Expert For The Service You Require

Florida based private investigators can offer a long list of different services. You should try to find a team that is experts in the service area you require. As an example, if you need a private investigator for a cheating spouse, you shouldn’t hire a PI who is an expert at tracking financial fraud. Hire a detective who is an expert in locating, monitoring, and documenting the movements of the suspected cheating spouse. Hiring the right team for the job is a must if you want to find success.

Average Cost Of A Private Investigator In Florida

The average cost of a private investigator in Florida is typically charged at $65 to $135 per hour. However, it is common for Florida private investigators to charge a flat rate for a typical service. As an example, if you require GPS tracking devices for a vehicle, the PI may charge $75 per device, per day. When you are looking for the ideal investigator for you, make sure you receive multiple estimates as many PI’s have different prices.

List Of Florida’s Best Private Investigators For Each City

Below is our comprehensive list of the best PI’s across the amazing state of Florida.

Best Private Investigator In Florida: Alibi Investigations

Alibi Investigation has been awarded the best private investigators in Florida. Alibi Investigations operates across the state of Florida and has been the experts for well over several decades. Unlike all other investigators across Florida, Alibi’s team is comprised of qualified and certified investigators. The owners of Alibi Investigations is Mark Anthony, an award winning attorney who has a strong understanding of the legal system which ensures your private detectives collect evidence that will help your case. Raymond Gillis is the co-founder of Alibi Investigations. For over four decades, Raymond has been the most recognized name in the private investigation world. Raymond is a published author and has accomplished extreme success in the world of private detective work. Raymond Gillis is the man all the experts turn to when they require assistance.

The team at Alibi Investigations offers the following services,

  • Alimony Investigations

  • General Private Investigation Tasks

  • Locating Individuals

  • Cheating Spouse Investigations

  • Child Custody Investigations

  • License Plate Lookup Services

  • Background Checks

  • And many more

If you want to work with the best private investigators in Florida, contact the amazing team at Alibi Investigations.

Alibi Investigations
Alibi Investigations

Best Private Investigator In Tampa: Ali Private Investigator Tampa

Ali Private Investigator Tampa, has been awarded the best private investigators in Tampa. Their amazing team has helped dozens of struggling families looking for answers. If you require a Tampa private detective who helps with general private investigation services on the West Coast of Florida, look no further. The team has been able to help track down cheating spouses with their award winning cheating spouse investigation services. Don’t keep guessing anymore, get all the answers you need if you believe your spouse is cheating or acting suspiciously. A free consultation is offered by the team at Ali Private Investigator Tampa. If you need to contact these investigators you can do so at 1567 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602, USA.

Best Private Investigator In Fort Lauderdale: Private Investigator Fort Lauderdale

Private Investigator Fort Lauderdale has been given the top spot for the best private investigators in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale, Florida sees high demand for private investigators. The team at Private Investigator Fort Lauderdale is located at Suite 2B, 801 NE 1st St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, USA and can be contacted at 7542036246. Their award winning team can help with alimony investigations and child support investigations.

Best Private Investigator In Fort Lauderdale
Best Private Investigator In Fort Lauderdale

Best Private Investigator In Fort Myers: Private Investigator Fort Myers

The experts at Private Investigator Fort Myers have to take the award here. They have been operating in Fort Myers for over three decades and the team is led by the highly experienced Ray Gillis. Don’t continue guessing if your partner is cheating on you alone. The amazing experts at Private Investigator Fort Myers is here to help ensure you uncover the answers you require. You can find them located at Suite 2A, 3845 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL 33901, USA and feel free to call them at 2397666818. They also offer amazing FREE consultation calls to help you succeed.

Best Private Investigator In Miami: Private Investigator Miami

It is no surprise that the Private Investigator Miami firm was awarded the winners in Miami, FL. Miami is an extremely popular location for private investigators to establish themselves as it can be a lucrative business in Miami. Many people located in Miami Dade County have considerably more wealth than those in surrounding areas and many private investigators that work in alimony investigations and cheating partner investigations, see Miami leading for this type of service. Jessica Fletcher is the lead PI at Private Investigator Miami and she has a long list of experience helping to track down all the cheating spouses in South Florida. You can find her team at Suite 4, 255 SW 9th St, Miami, FL 33130, USA and can be reached at 7863217310.

Best Private Investigator In Miami
Best Private Investigator In Miami

Best Private Investigator In Orlando: Private Investigator Orlando

Perry Mason is the owner of Private Investigator Orlando located at Suite 1, 231 W Gore St, Orlando, FL 32806, USA and contactable at 3212043125. If you need a team of private detectives in Orlando that focuses on driving results and tracking down leads, Perry is the investigator for you in Orlando. Don’t leave it to chance, contact Perry in Orlando for a FREE estimate of private investigation services.

Best Private Investigator In Tallahassee: Private Investigator Tallahassee

Hercule Poirot is the lead investigator at the team located at Store 3, 1235 E Lafayette St, Tallahassee, FL 32301, USA. Hercule has won dozens of awards in Tallahassee for his exceptional investigative work. He has been operating within the industry for well over a decade and has all the experience required to track vehicles and lost property. He is the best investigator in Florida for vehicle lookups.

With this comprehensive list, you have a start on where to find the best private investigator in Florida and in all the major cities across the Sunshine State. Ensure you collect several estimates from certified investigators to help you achieve the results you are looking for.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement