The Best Joint Supplement Of 2022: Supplements For Joint Pain And Joint Health

Joint pain is a widespread ailment among older adults. One national survey found that at least a third of adults had experienced joint pain within the last 30 days, with knee, shoulder, hip, and foot pain being the most prevalent. As such joint supplements can not only be beneficial for managing joint pain, but keeping them healthy for the long term.

While injuries or knocks commonly provoke joint pain, there is a range of other causes, including bursitis, gout, osteoarthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis and even things like over exercising.

With more people looking towards supplements to help with joint health, this article will check out some of the best supplements for joints in 2022.

What We Look For In The Best Joint Supplements

The best joint supplements are going to contain ingredients that have been clinically proven to either reduce joint pain or increase mobility and in their correct doses. A lot of joint supplements do contain the correct ingredients, but it's particularly common for them to contain very small amounts. This allows for the marketing to say they contain clinically proven ingredients, but produce something that costs a lot less, although ultimately doesn't work. Unfortunately this is a sad fact of the supplements industry as a whole. We'll also be looking for at verified customer reviews, social media and customer service reputations of the joint supplements and their parent companies.

Currently we have a very clear winner in which supplement comes out on top, but there are a few other options for good joint supplements.

What are the best supplements for joints in 2022?

The Best Joint Supplement Overall: FlexAgain

Although a relative newcomer to the US market, FlexAgain has hit the ground running and is one of the most discussed brands in the supplement world in 2022.

Containing no less than 11 ingredients, the supplement is full of scientifically backed dosages, which are correctly dosed for treating joint pain or osteoarthritis. The supplement reduces swelling, minimizes aches and pains, and supports overall joint health. Unlike a lot of the competition FlexAgain does require a whopping 4 pills a day, there is a reason for this, and why it stands out against cheaper joint supplements.

Dr Mark Watson, a representative for the Center TRT (Center for Treatment Research and Therapy) said in a news release: "Simply put, all of the ingredients in there have been shown to work in clinical or double-blind trials, and for the most part FlexAgain is correctly dosed to treat joint pain or OA." This is relatively unusual in the case of supplements for joint pain with many under dosing ingredients that need to have higher amounts for optimal joint health.

Ingredients

Packed with carefully chosen and dosed ingredients, there's little wonder why so many are taking to the supplement:

Bromelain

Boswellic Acid

Curcumin

Erovita Extract 77

Methylsulfonylmethane

Glucosamine

Chondroitin

Vitamin D

Vitamin K2

Resveratrol

Omega 3

The addition of resveratrol is particularly welcome as it is proven to combat inflammation while Vitamin D is an ingredient many of us lack (41% in the US). The inclusion of vitamin D is essential as a lack of it can exacerbate joint pain.

Curcumin (a compound derived from turmeric), and Omega3 alone form a powerful bond known for easing stiffness and pain. Another favorite on the list is Eurovita Extract 77, which is derived from ginger and has been used for thousands of years in the fight against inflammation, what makes it particularly interesting in FlexAgain vs other joint supplements is that typical ginger requires a dose of 3000mg to be effective, yet this blend has been shown to be effective at as little as 250mg, meaning that FlexAgain can get a lot more into their joint health supplements than the competition.

Reviews

Although new to the US market, FlexAgain already boasts a host of positive reviews, much like many of the comments found on social media platforms.

How to get hold of FlexAgain

For now, you can only get hold of FlexAgain from its official website, although there are special offers available once you're there.

While a one-month supply costs $68.39, you can enjoy a two-month supply for $124.42, or a three-month supply (with an extra bottle thrown in for good measure), for $180.1.

Like all good supplement brands, FlexAgain offers a 90-day money-back guarantee and free shipping for orders containing two or more bottles.

Conclusion

While new to the US market, this brand has already made a massive impact, and its unique formula dives into treating joint pain in a welcome and multifaceted approach. We like that the formula and dosage are openly available to customers, which is exactly what you need when searching for joint and arthritis pain relief.

Best joint supplements without Omega 3: Physio Flex Pro

Made of all-natural ingredients, Physio Flex Pro comes from the labs of SRS Nutra, a well-known and revered brand in the supplement industry. Like FlexAgain, Physio Flex Pro is a relatively new offering but one that is already turning heads.

Pledging to "bring harmony to your bones" the supplement reaches us only after intense research and study and promises to lubricate and loosen joints through synovial nourishment. What's more, Physio Flex Pro promises to protect and repair critical tissues in the cartilage, eliminate minor pains, and even "turn back the clock".

Although the latter claim might sound far-fetched, its intelligent list of impressive ingredients should be enough to offer confidence to any would-be customer.

Ingredients

Using only A-1 grade ingredients, Physio Flex Pro's formula, notable for the exclusion of Omega3, is as follows:

Selenium

Glucosamine HCI

Bromelain

Ginger extract

Turmeric

Chondroitin

Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM)

While turmeric and ginger extract are welcome additions to any joint supplement formula, a couple of ingredients on the list turned our heads.

Glucosamine HCI, for instance, is an excellent addition to the list, as it promotes joint repair and helps ease painful inflammation. Able to trigger proteoglycans (proteins found abundantly in connective tissue), Glucosamine HCI is a powerful nutrient that encourages the development of healthy cartilage.

Another notable inclusion is MSM, which is considered an essential compound for maintaining joint health and is often used to treat conditions such as gout and rheumatoid arthritis.

Reviews

Physio Flex Pro has been on the radar for some time, and it seems that more people are getting in on the act in the search for Omega3-free joint pain supplements. With a range of positive reviews from experts, it's no wonder that people are also taking to the product across social media platforms. Like many of the other joint pain supplements however, it isn't available on Amazon which does limit the amount of verified purchase reviews.

How to get hold of Physio Flex Pro Joint Supplement

Like all good supplements, you can only buy Physio Flex Pro directly from the official website, where you can find a range of great offers. At the time of writing, you can buy Physio Flex Pro across no less than four options:

One-month course (one bottle): $58

Two-month course (two bottles, 5% saving): $114

Three-month course (three bottles, 10% saving): $160

Five-month bundle (five bottles): $240

For those dearly in need of an Omega3 supplement for joints, you can also purchase the SRS Omega Pro — Advanced Omega 3 Supplement for $28.

The company also offers a 60-day guarantee, which is a welcome sign for anyone searching for a trusted supplement company.

Conclusion

While being a relative newcomer, it's clear that Physio Flex Pro contains an intelligent and robust omega3-free formula that should work to tackle joint-related ailments with ease. With a range of purchase options, Physio Flex Pro should offer a clean alternative if you're searching for Omega3-free join supplements.

Best oil for joint pain relief: Spruce

Oils, supplements, and gummies have taken over the world over the past few years. As more studies are conducted, researchers are finding a plethora of benefits from the substance.

As well as being used to treat anxiety, it is also found to support heart health, boost mental health, and relieve joint pain.

One of the biggest brands in the oil world is, of course, Spruce. Available as gummies, oils, creams, lotions, and salves, Spruce offers 100% natural, third-party tested, high-quality products.

While the brand markets itself to help soothe various conditions and ailments, there are various products available for specific conditions. However, we recommend Spruce's 2,400 lab-grade oil for those with chronic joint pain.

Ingredients

Spruce's Lab Grade Oil comes in two forms of carrier oil:

Organic Hemp Seed Oil

Organic Coconut MCT Oil

Neither product comes with flavoring, as the company states that doing so would make it impossible for the product to reach a decent potency with a 30ml bottle. Both options are vegan and gluten-free and include no pesticides.

Reviews

It's hard to go wrong with oils as far as natural joint supplements go, but according to both professional and customer reviews, it's plain to see that Spruce is the cream of the crop. According to the official site, Spruce boasts over 2,000 customer reviews, dealing an average overall rating of 4.9/5.

It's also clear that people sing Spruce's praises across social media, with many enjoying discussions about the brand.

How to get hold of Spruce Lab Grade Oil

The oil is available for a one-time purchase of $269, although, with a monthly subscription plan, you can save 15% at $228.65. You'll also get free shipping with the latter.

The company also produces the oil in the US, so all deliveries placed before 9:30 AM EST get shipped on the same business day. All returns must be declared within 30 days of purchase.

Conclusion

Spruce is an exciting brand that has taken hold of the market with its positive and all-natural branding. With various products on offer, we're excited to see what else the company plans to release. For now, though, if you're searching for pain relief using, Spruce finds itself right at the top of our list.

Best priced: Tribe Organics Boswellia Complex Capsules

Derived from high-grade Boswellia extract (resin tapped from the trunk of a Boswellia tree), Tribe Organics Boswellia Complex Capsules offer a fascinating supplement that offers a deep well of clinically proven benefits. Some of the most important include:

Fight against inflammation

Joint pain relief

Improvement of joint health

Cartilage regeneration promotion

What's more, the supplement also benefits and protects the immune system and improves digestive, respiratory, and bone health. What's more, Boswellia Complex only has a handful of ingredients, offering a clean and totally transparent supplement.

Ingredients

Like every other product in this article, Boswellia Complex is 100% natural and contains no artificial ingredients or preservatives:

Boswellin Super

Ginger Extract

Bioperine

K-CAPS (certified vegan capsules)

To touch on Boswellia more, it is seen as a powerful anti-inflammatory and can be an effective painkiller. Furthermore, a few studies have found that Boswellia could be used for treating specific cancers in the future.

Another vital ingredient in the list is BioPerine, which is a patented piperine extract. Not only may it help alleviate inflammation, but it could also boost nutrient absorption and even increase brain function.

It is recommended that you enjoy Boswellia Complex two to three times per day, and it can be taken with or without food.

Reviews

According to the brand's official site, the supplements hold an overall average score of 4.8/5 from 76 customer reviews at the time of writing. Elsewhere, reviews are positive across the health and fitness world, and the brand enjoys an active and positive following across socials.

How to get hold of Boswellia Complex Capsules

You can enjoy 120 capsules for as little as $27.97 if you live in the US. Like all good supplement brands, Tribe offers a subscription service for 30 days, 45 days, 60 days, or 90 days. With a 30-day subscription, you can enjoy a 15% saving, while a 90-day one offers a 5% saving.

Tribe also provides free shipping on US orders over $49.

Conclusion

Boswellia Complex is where you should be looking if you're looking for a solid money-saving option to help ease inflammation and joint pain. With a range of other products, including Lion's Mane Mushroom capsules and Organic Moringa capsules, we're interested to see what the future holds for Tribe Organics.

Best newcomer: Elm & Rye Turmeric

One of the newest companies to enter the supplement industry, Elm & Rye is a polished brand that offers a range of natural and high-quality supplements, including testosterone support, daily probiotics, and libido gummies.

Its turmeric supplement, however, is what interests us. Used as a quick and easy daily supplement, Elm & Rye suggests that the supplement should help with many ailments, including inflammation, depression, and heart health.

Like all Elm & Rye products, the supplements are lab tested and have been developed by the brand's reportedly world-class research team.

Ingredients

The ingredients list for this supplement is simple: Turmeric (Curcuma longa) Extract (Root) at 700mg.

Turmeric is a rich ingredient and a relative of ginger found in many joint supplements. As well as fighting inflammation, turmeric can also help maintain blood sugar levels, help fight off viral infections, help combat cholesterol, and ease joint pain and stiffness.

Other ingredients come in the form of gelatin from the capsule, Microcrystalline cellulose, and Magnesium vegetable stearate. The capsules do not contain any gluten, milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, peanuts, or soybeans.

Reviews

Although new to the market, Elm & Rye's Turmeric has fielded positive reviews across socials and from health experts. According to the brand's official site, it has garnered an average overall review of five stars across 17,690 reviews. What's more, Elm & Rye has featured in a range of high-profile magazines, including Forbes, Men's Journal, and Discover Magazine.

How to get hold of Elm & Rye's Turmeric

You can enjoy Elm & Rye's Turmeric in capsule or gummy form for a one-time purchase of $44.99. A monthly subscription service will save you 20% at $35.99 every 30 days. Bundles of two and four packs are available at one-off purchases of $84.99 and $139.99, respectively.

There is free delivery for orders above $75 across the Continental US, and Elm & Rye offers a 30-day refund.

Conclusion

If you're looking for a pure joint supplement whose central ingredient has treated ailments for thousands of years, then Elm & Rye's Turmeric is perfect. Not every new supplement company is fielded to such great success, but we're impressed by what Elm & Rye is turning out, to say the least. We do not doubt that the brand will be on our radar for years to come.

Other Well Known But Not The Best Joint Supplements

There are a lot of other options when you're looking for a joint pain relief supplement, with some of the most well known being Relief Factor and Omega XL, neither of which are particularly great options for joint health, whilst Relief Factor does contain a few ingredeints that should relieve joint pain, the fact is that FlexAgain contains all of the same ingredients, in higher dosages and some ones that have been shown to be more effective to reduce joint pain.

Relief Factor: The Most Well Known Joint Supplement

Relief Factor are the most well known joint health supplements in the US, and whilst not the worst there is nothing in here that isn't in Flexagain and with Flexagain at $70 a bottle, with a lot more ingredients, Relief Factors monthly costs of $85 seem unjustified. You can find a full breakdown of why you shouldn’t get Relief Factor here.

Omega XL: Overpriced Omega 3 Fatty Acids

OmegaXL can reduce joint inflammation and joint pain sure, but so can any omega 3 supplement, and that's what Omega XL is, just another omega 3 supplement, despite the marketing hype there isn't really anything special here. In fact they even got in trouble due to overpromising in their advertising with there claims around the efficacy of their supplements for joint pain.

Osteo Bi Flex: OK Joint Health Supplements

Osteo Bi Flex isn't as bad, they're not a terrible option for a joint pain relief supplement. The fact is that if you get the triple strength version they'll do fine if you're avoiding omega 3 due to it's potential interactions, but they're still not optimal for overall joint health. A lot of the customers do swear by the joint supplement however, with many claiming it's somewhat effective at treating arthritis pain.

