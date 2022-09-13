The Best Astrologer In India, Dr. Hemant Barua Gets Felicitated With The Prestigious 'Samaj Ratan Award' By Additional Commissioner Of Delhi Police Rajneesh Gupta

World-renowned and the Best astrologer of India Dr. Hemant Barua was felicitated with the Samaj Ratan Award in the “Ek Sham Desh Ke Prahariyo ke Naam” program organised by 'Unchi Uddan' and Delhi Helpline Foundation on 9th Sept 2022, at Shri Khatu Shyam Dham. This event was organised to honour the selfless service of the Delhi Police. The Jury has also awarded Top Social Activists who selflessly serve the society and the nation at large.

Dr. Hemant Barua is also the National Vice President of Mission Jagriti NGO, which is dedicated towards social welfare and raising social awareness by performing 100+ Social Nukkad Natak, 50+ Blood Donation Camps, Free Paathshala for the needy and poor kids. The NGO is making a huge difference in the society by educating more than 500 hundred students without any cost. The NGO presided by the country's leading astrologer, the world renowned astrology expert, Dr. Hemant Barua also runs free Sewing Centre for women empowerment and supports Government of India led campaigns like Beti Bachao, Swastha Bharat amongst others. Dr. Hemant Barua is a prominent social activist and never leaves any stone unturned when it comes to benefitting the nation and the society.

Dr. Hemant Barua has been awarded more than 100+ times for his exceptional and remarkable contribution in the field of Astrological Science. He is known as the Best astrologer in India and is considered as one of the world's top astrologers.

Dr. Hemant Barua has significantly revolutionized the field of Astrological Sciences. His most notable research in the astrological domain, 'Trimayasha Remedial Process,' is highly accepted and appreciated in the astrological community. To honour his research, Dr. Barua has been awarded numerous highly prestigious awards like Jyotish Ratan, Doctorate in Astrology and Jyotish Shrestham amongst others. 'Trimayasha' is a process to reduce the negative planetary influence, which has highly effective results making it the most trusted and celebrated remedial process in Astrology.

Dr. Hemant Barua possesses an in-depth knowledge about astrological fundamentals and keeps sharing his knowledge with the world through astrological seminars and conferences. In June 2022, for his exceptional knowledge, he was awarded the 'Global Best astrologer Award' at the reputed International Astrology Seminar at Uttarakhand. This seminar was organised by Jyotish Integrated Research Institute of India.

Dr. Hemant Barua has reformed lives of more than 75 thousand global citizens with his expert consultations and owns an unmatchable 24 years of Experience in Vedic astrology, making him the most trusted, the 'Best astrologer in India' with an expertise in Vedic astrology, Numerology and in Prashana Kundli as well. Dr. Hemant Barua comes with an in-depth knowledge in KP astrology and Gemini Astrology as well along with the an incomparable wisdom in 27 Nakshatras. Dr.Hemant Barua has been awarded as the 'Best Astrologer in India' more than 20 times.

Dr. Hemant Barua is known for his expert consultation in Business, Job, Career, Marriage, Love Relationship, Progeny, health and Legal matters. Hundreds of Politicians, Bollywood celebrities, Industrialist, Foreigners seek astrological consultation from Dr. Hemant Barua.

