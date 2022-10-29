The AMYRA Store: A Luxurious Accessory Brand For An Exceptional Experience

What is The AMYRA Store?

AMYRA is a high-end accessories brand that was established towards the end of 2018. With its deep roots in design and craft, AMYRA was developed through the designer’s impeccable eye for detail in creating/curating the trendiest collections of potlis, clutches & handbags.

The passion for Indian textiles at AMYRA led to the creation of an effortless line of fashion accessories that blend the country's rich heritage and vivid culture with modern sophistication. Each piece is a unique blend of texture, pattern and colour that enhance everyday living in subtle yet irresistible ways.

The brand primarily sells through its website – both in India and internationally. With its presence in premium online stores, including Pernia's pop-up shop, Aza Fashions, Jaypore, Ogaan Market, Aashni & Co., Nykaa, etc., AMYRA is growing into a luxurious global brand. AMYRA has also marked the availability of its products in many luxurious boutiques in every major city of India.

The AMYRA Store – Priyanka’s Brainchild

The story of AMYRA is woven with the threads of creativity and passion. It was envisioned by Priyanka who was innovative in ideas and drew inspiration from rich history of Indian women and their fashion. She had a strong enthusiasm for design and was always trying to find new ways to create something that reflected her appreciation of Indian craftsmanship and design. Towards end of 2018, Jatin who comes from a consulting background, joined hands with Priyanka to formally set up and scale AMYRA into a global luxury brand.

The company's founders were aware of the market's demand for high-quality products as well as its dearth of innovation. From there, they set about building AMYRA, a global brand that would celebrate womanhood in all her forms. Through AMYRA, they wish to empower women by providing them with stylish handbags and accessories that will help express themselves with confidence.

Strong Pillars of the Brand

Intricately crafted and meticulously designed, AMYRA's products highlight Indian heritage of gorgeous textiles and embellishments. It believes its products and designs will help shape a new generation of Indian fashion-forward thinkers who will lead from within with confidence and individuality. AMYRA put forward accessories that can go with a woman's every sophisticated look and is on a mission to celebrate women's beauty and confidence through their art. It envisions producing beautiful pieces that are both timeless and one-of-a-kind .

Incredible Journey and Speciality of the Brand

The majority of AMYRA's product line consists of handcrafted potlis and clutches manufactured using traditional techniques passed down from earlier generations. Since comfort is just as important as aesthetics, the company works hard to provide high-quality products that don't just have a stunning appearance but also feel good from within.

AMYRA crafts its products with premium quality materials and exceptional attention to detail, upholding the highest standard in both design and manufacturing. The brand is driven to provide the best possible service for its customers, and this obsession shows in all they do. AMYRA guarantees an extraordinary AMYRA experience, including breath-taking creative designs, uncompromised product quality, and a seamless customer experience. Designing inventive, imaginative and original clutches and potlis is where it all begins. Each design is carefully honed until it satisfies their high standards, thanks to their experienced and enthusiastic designers. The brand has artisans with over 25 years of experience providing beautiful yet functional products.

AMYRA is committed to providing its consumers with high-quality and distinctive products that they desire. Each piece, including clutches, handbags, and potlis is designed to enrich your everyday styling.