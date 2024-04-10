In this constantly changing crypto market, keeping track of what’s hot and what’s not is hard. But luckily for you, we’ve got a solid list of the top 5 cryptocurrencies to buy now. Let’s go over the list:
KangaMoon (KANG)
Ethereum (ETH)
Solana (SOL)
Cardano (ADA)
Pepe (PEPE)
While most are already established cryptocurrencies, KANG is a Stage 5 presale star that may reach $0.5 in 2024. Today, we will examine all five of these cryptocurrencies and explore their future.
Topping our list of the top crypto coins is KangaMoon (KANG) – a presale star that has provided early buyers with its 290% ROI. With over 20,000 members and 5,800 token holders, KangaMoon’s popularity is staggering. It has raised over $4.4M so far and will likely reach $5M before April 2024 ends.
Essentially, KangaMoon plans to tap into the Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming market. This sector is estimated to be worth $885M by 2028, and KangaMoon plans to take advantage by launching its own P2E game. The KANG token can be used to make in-game purchases like items and character upgrades.
What makes KangaMoon stand out is its focus on giving back to its community. Notably, before its official launch, KangaMoon will gift the most active community members with free KANG tokens. Thus, countless individuals are now rushing to engage with KangaMoon’s social media posts by liking, sharing, and commenting.
Experts are bullish about this coin’s potential. It now costs just $0.0196 in Stage 5 of its presale (a 290% increase from its initial price of $0.005). Some have even predicted it could surge to $0.5 following its listing on a Tier-1 CEX platform in Q2 of 2024. If you want the best cryptocurrency to invest in, follow the links below and obtain a 10% bonus.
Ethereum (ETH)
Second on our top crypto coins list is Ethereum (ETH) - the second-largest crypto in terms of market cap. Being the pioneer of decentralized applications (DApps), Ethereum (ETH) has established itself as a big player in the crypto sector. In the past week, the Ethereum price soared from $3,542 to $3,624. During that time, its market cap jumped from $425B to $435B.
According to crypto analyst Armando Pantoja, Ethereum could soon reach $10,000 - $20,000. With 27 technical indicators in the green, the future of this crypto also looks bullish. In addition, Ethereum is now trading above its 100 and 200-day EMAs. Because of this, experts in the crypto field predict Ethereum will hit $4,977 within Q2 of 2024.
Solana (SOL)
Next, we have placed Solana (SOL) among the top 5 cryptocurrencies. This blockchain platform has picked up steam thanks to its fast transaction speeds and low fees. With its strong support and stable network, Solana continues to gain more recognition from app developers and buyers.
In terms of the Solana price movement, it soared from $147 to $182 over the last 30 days. Its market cap increased from $64.94B to $81.24B in that period. As the Solana crypto is now trading above its 100 and 200-day EMAs, market analysts remain bullish. They forecast a rise to $261 before Q2 2024 ends in their Solana price predictions.
Cardano (ADA)
Cardano (ADA) is another good crypto to buy at the moment. This blockchain platform focuses on scalability, interoperability, and sustainability. This makes it a great platform for many DApps and smart contacts. As a result, analysts see the Cardano price skyrocketing with the growth of its ecosystem.
Over the last year, the Cardano price surged from $0.38 to $0.60 - nearly a 60% jump. Its market cap increased from $13.55B to $21.68B during that time. Also, 23 technical indicators are in the buy zone for Cardano. Therefore, experts in the crypto field predict the Cardano crypto trading at $0.86 within Q2 of 2024.
Pepe (PEPE)
Last but not least, Pepe (PEPE) is another one of the top crypto coins right now. Pepe is a cryptocurrency that was made famous as a meme-based token. It works on the Ethereum blockchain and debuted in April 2023. This crypto quickly became one of the most traded tokens ever.
The Pepe coin saw a price growth from $0.000000060 to $0.0000078 in the YTD charts. In that period, this crypto’s market cap surged from $1.26B to $3.29B. In addition, 26 technical indicators are flashing green for Pepe while it trades above its 21 and 50-day EMAs. Because of this, prominent market analysts predict Pepe will hit $0.000010 before Q2 of 2024 ends.
