The 10 trustworthy experts in their fields to know

Driven by their inspirations and a never-say-dying spirit, these young and revolutionary people are here to change the world for good. These personalities are turning the wheels of time and tide and adding new dimensions to your everyday living in different ways. Life is always good when you can be around the best. Dynamic, energetic, and progressive thinkers of this era, have already touched many lives and are all set to touch many more in the future, if you are in search of names of people who can add meaning to your life, do refer to this list.

Ten most amazing personalities in different fields who inspire others and constantly strive to touch lives to make them better.

1. Sundeep Kochar

One of the most celebrated practitioners of Astrology, he is a household name for those who follow him on Zee News regularly. He is also the Astrology consultant for many top celebrities in the country. His accurate calculations and highly developed foresight enable him to make the right decisions for people at the right time.

He is just not a famous astrologer but also an acclaimed Vastu consultant, an anchor, and a well-accomplished life coach. He has been a warded as the most trusted astrologer of india. If you look closely, all his skills center on developing harmony between the tangible and the non-tangible worlds. Astrology is a 10,000-year-old science that has been practiced and believed throughout. Through his astrological prowess, a motivated and well-intentioned astrologer like Dr. Sundeep Kochar can do wonders for you.

2. Ayush Gupta

The world knows Ayush Gupta as the youngest Reiki healer, Tarot card reader, and Numerology expert. Just nineteen, Ayush Gupta can not only heal your energies but also your loved ones through his Reiki healing powers and abilities.

In an attempt to raise awareness in people about Reiki, Ayush has also come up with a book. The book talks about his understanding of science and why he wants every home to have a Reiki practitioner.

Ayush began his spiritual journey at the age of seven with meditation under his father, Kashi Prasad Gupta’s guidance. He began learning Reiki at the age of 12 from grandmaster Devank Shukla. He is also the organizer of Anil Urja Safar with his sister Arvika Gupta. Anil Urja Safar is a retreat for the mind, body and soul that focuses solely on your journey towards happiness. Ayush has honed his skills with none other than the most beloved superstar of the Indian film industry, Amitabh Bachchan, and other renowned film.

3.Anuradha Vinod Gupta | Founder and CEO, Vows For Eternity

Anuradha Gupta redefines matchmaking with a nuanced, holistic approach to the search for a life partner. An angel investor, philanthropist, and thought-leader in modern day relationships, she’s the Founder & CEO of Vows for Eternity— a confidential, upmarket matchmaking firm headquartered in New York, with an established presence in London, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

Her entrepreneurial spirit, coupled with her journey of finding the right partner, led Anuradha to found Vows for Eternity. She envisioned matchmaking as a space for forging meaningful connections through a bespoke, modern flair, discarding surface-level biodatas and checklists. She is the Chairperson and Main Trustee of the Armaan Gauri Foundation which has transformed several lives of underprivileged children in India.

4. Jaya Kishori: Spiritual orator & motivational speaker

She is a well-known spiritual orator and motivational speaker working from a tender age filled with an incredible zest for improving the lives of people struggling to attain inner spiritual peace.

Her uniqueness and reason for being respected and admired by everyone is her earnest effort in making her spiritual speeches and complex topics explanations lucid so that it is understandable to all age groups, be it 8 or 80.

She has earned quite a few noteworthy achievements and the appreciation of people worldwide for her commendable efforts in spreading positivity using discourses and seminars.

She is a proud recipient of the “Adarsh Yuwa Adhyatmik Guru Puruskar '' in the 6th Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad Award Ceremony and has many more awards to her cap.

5. Palak Midha

A nutritionist who found her interest and goal of living away from her home, Palak Midha realized her purpose in life when nurturing refugees in Germany. Trained as an engineer, married happily, she wanted to be a giver to that very community that nourished her to become what she became.

With her new interests and goals, Palak is all set to make waves with her ability to nurture and to turn daily routines interesting. She can give you a food chart for your health, plan your family’s health and look after you to make you a healthier ‘You’ at the end of the day. Her website, Palaknotes brings you a lot of health and diet charts and also ways in which you can seek her counseling and help.

6. Shrima Rai

The graphic designer with a magic touch, Shrima hails from Mangalore and is known for being a former model and banker. She is all set to promote Sunil Sihag Gaura’s bestselling book turned film adaptation, ‘Day Turns Dark.’

She grew up in Philadelphia and is married to Aditya Rai, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s brother. Her digital marketing skills breathe fresh life into Sunil Sihag Gaura’s movie as they prepare to promote it. Her efficiency and expertise lie in her ability to resonate with a wider audience which definitely makes her one of the most sought-after digital market influencers of all time. She is by far the most successful and popular influencer in the field of digital and content marketing today.

7. Nilakshi Garg

She is the most loved adult romance author for her times today. She has already bagged the Indian Glory Award 2022 for the best romantic author of the year for her tremendous work in Mirage and Twenty Eight Plus One (Poetry book). She has otherwise published her work in more than 10 anthologies depicting various tastes of life, including self-discovery, love, romance, suspense, and self-confidence. She is also a full-time content writer, copywriter, screenplay writer, and blogger. To date, she has got her articles published on 40+ blogging websites online. She is working on two more poetry books and her 2nd full-length novel (data not fixed yet).

8. Naresh Kumar Saroay

Naresh Kumar Saroay is a wonderful upcoming poet with his words resonating with the realities of life and the world. His book, Reborn is a collection of such titillating verses that you often feel lost in his words. His language is simple and often does not pose a challenge in understanding his verses.

His emphasis on the patriarchal society’s ability to hide a girl’s innate talent and skill comes off as a fresh whiff of air.

If you would like to be reborn again in this world with an understanding that is better than your previous one, do hop in and read this irresistibly beautiful work of art.

9. Jahnavi Reddy

With her fantastic business and branding acumen, Jahnavi has been aiding her services in the field for over 12+ years and has created impactful strategies that have helped companies establish themselves. Her potential to grow a brand persistently makes her a dynamic marketer. Her career is filled with noteworthy achievements and awards. Her special knack is ensuring high ROI by targeting the audience with proper tactics. Jahnavi’s enthusiasms to create a powerful resource benefitting investors and businesses have paved the way for ProBacker. ProBackers is a space connecting businesses with funding necessities and investors with a determined taste in the industry.

10. Preethi Amaresh

At a young age, she has already authored three non-fiction books, Nihonomics, Nànmín, and Ninengan Mae. She has traveled to several countries as a speaker to present her research papers and has also written many articles on world affairs that are widely read. Preethi has worked and interned in renowned organizations and was invited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India for the appreciation of her work as an author. In 2021 she garnered media attention for being the only scholar of Indian origin to be a part of a high profile German conference on Artificial Intelligence attended by the Prime Minister of NRW and ministers from other countries. Preethi aims at scaling new heights and making a change at the global level in her field in the coming years.