Ted’s Woodworking Reviews: #1 Woodworking Plan Of Just Hype? [Honest Verdict]

We’ve all heard of those ‘pops’ who DIY every piece of furniture in their home. And it’s a superhuman thing for someone who doesn’t know how to.

“But how do I be one such pro woodworker?”- You Might Ask.

And this same pursuit has lured you into Ted’s Woodworking, which is one of the most talked about woodworking workbooks right now.

To make sure we space the gossip from the truth, we’ve crafted this hands-free, honest, and unbiased Ted’s Woodworking Review. In here, you’ll find-

What is Ted’s Woodworking and who’s behind it?

Woodworking plans, schematics & how to go along with them.

Reasons to buy, and reasons not to buy Ted’s Woodworking.

Justifying how easy and quick the plans are to follow. Related stories 20 Woodworking Projects That Sell Like Hot Cake

Pricing, Refund Policy, Customer Support, etc

Comparison of ​​Ted’s Woodworking with other popular workbooks.

Click here to order Teds Woodworking PDF for the lowest price available (official website) ☑️

Ted’s Woodworking Review: At A Glance

Total Woodworking Plans covered: 16,000 Done-for-You Projects

Plan Details: Schematic Diagrams, Cutting/Material List, Multi-angle Views & Actionable Steps

Deliverable: Digital Access to Video Inventory

Bonus: DWG/CAD Plan Viewer(software), Complete Woodworking Guides(eBook), How To Start A Woodworking Business(eBook), 150 Premium Woodworking Videos(eBook),

Physical Delivery: Yes, 2 DVD Shipment On Request

On-request Personalized Plan: Yes

Bonus:

Who Is It For?: Beginner & Intermediate Woodworkers

Monthly New Plans: Yes, 5 New Plans/Month, delivered in email

Accessibility: All Device(phone, tablet, laptop, etc)

Refund Policy: 100% Money-back Guarantee

After-sales support: Yes, via email and Support ticket

Price: $47 ($487 + $39/month value)

Recurring/Hidden Payments: None

Where to Buy: Official Website

Ted’s Woodworking Pros

SCHEMATIC breakdown of each of the 16,000 plans.

Colorful diagrams with a layman-style explanation.

Has EXACT cuttings, measurements & material list.

Visuals of every joint and corner of the projects.

Doesn’t require prior woodworking expertise.

Responsive support system from the official vendor.

Offers 100% Refund

Offers a value of $297 for just $47

Ted’s Woodworking Cons

Server might be slow sometimes.

Plenty of negative online reviews that are most likely false.

Some of the plans might seem pretty close to each other.

Available at only official website

What is Ted’s woodworking?

Ted’s Woodworking is a compilation of 16,000+ woodworking courses that helps people to do DIY woodworking without any prior experience. By enrolling in this plan, you can learn how to make home furniture, dog homes, garden benches, bird sheds, and other woodworking projects.

What Are Included in The Purchase?

This woodworking course allows you to access all types of woodworking activities to learn from the best professionals. So, what do you get with each program they have? Let’s find out!

The Woodworking Book with Plans

As you already know, Ted's Woodworking allows you to access 16,000 plans together. It’s the largest woodworking learning collection you can find online. And all of these plans come with step-by-step guidelines with illustrations.

They are designed in a beginner-friendly way. So, you don’t have to worry about prior woodworking knowledge. All you have to do is prepare the materials and do as they say in the videos.

DWG / CAD Plan Viewer

The best part about this learning platform is that it offers a free DWG/CAD plan viewer. It’s software that allows you to create your own woodworking plans and modify them.

If you want to adopt this software without enrolling in the plan, it’ll cost you about 100 bucks. Thanks to Ted Woodworking you can claim it for free along with the courses!

A List of 150 Premium Videos

Speaking of the woodworking course, you can access 150 premium videos. It’s like a one-time investment but a lifetime learning tool. You can also choose the DVD option if you want.

Yes, you don’t have to renew the videos from time to time. Moreover, the videos are detailed enough to make you a professional woodworker with advanced techniques, procedures, and tutorials.

Complete Woodworking Guides

Now, along with the videos, there’s a bonus guide for you to stay at ease. You can access comprehensive woodworking guides that come as a bonus product with each plan. You can also access the complete woodworking material and woodworking tools list along with these guides.

These 200-page guides will help you to stay on track with the videos and make the learning process easier. Moreover, you’ll get to learn a lot of tips and tricks from these guides. So, it’s great for you if you’re a novice woodworker.

About The Author- Ted McGrath

The mastermind behind this massive woodworking learning platform is Ted McGrath. He is a coach, mentor, writer, speaker, and master woodworker at Slate. He is also a best-selling author.

His unique techniques help novice woodworkers to learn woodworking skills faster and in an uncomplicated way. All credit goes to his years of experience in the woodworking industry.

Moreover, he created 5 household brands and helped many coaches, speakers, and service-based business owners.

Is Ted McGrath A Real Woodworker?

Yes, Ted McGrath is a real woodworker. He has been working on woodworking projects for the last 40 years. With all these years of experience, he created his master's course Ted's Woodworking.

He exposed his exclusive woodworking techniques in a comprehensive guideline within 16,000 woodworking plans. By dedicatedly following his blueprints and step-by-step guideline, you’re bound to master this skill.

What And How Many Project Plans Are in Ted's Working?

I’ve been saying on and on that Ted’s Woodworking allows you to access 16,000 plans. In this segment, I’ll give you the full list of those plans along with categories. It’ll help you to identify which plan will be the best option for you.

Home Furniture Pets/Animals Gadgets Others Bathroom Unit Cellar Projects Home Office Kitchen Projects Knife Block Lamps Landscaping Mirrors Mantels Adirondack Chairs Billiard/Pool Table Bedside Cabinets Bed Plans Bench Projects Bookcase Plans Changing Table Coat Rack Cabinet Plans Chair Plans Chest Designs Gun Hidden Storage Gun Cabinets Hutch Plans Jig Plans Ottoman Plans Bee Hive Plans Bird Feeders Birdhouse Plans Cat House Plans CD/DVD Holder Arbor Projects Artwork Display Box Designs Barn Plans Boat Plans Cabin Plans Cart Plans Gazebos Greenhouses Guitars Hammocks Horse Barns Humidor Plans Mailbox lathe plans Media Center Music Boxes Outdoor Plans Pergolas

How Do Woodworking Projects Look Like In Real Life?

Ted McGrath has beautifully illustrated step-by-step guidelines on how to build successful woodworking projects. His intricate designs with every angle-view make it easy to clear all the confusion.

Here’s a demo of what you’ll find in Ted McGrath’s woodworking plans.

Source: Medium

By following Ted’s woodworking plans just like this picture, you’ll be able to create a wide range of woodworking projects. From simple chairs to wooden bikes, you can build anything you like!

Take a look at the real-life examples of Ted’s woodworking projects collected from multiple students.