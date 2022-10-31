Ted’s Woodworking Reviews: #1 Woodworking Plan Of Just Hype? [Honest Verdict]

We’ve all heard of those ‘pops’ who DIY every piece of furniture in their home. And it’s a superhuman thing for someone who doesn’t know how to.
“But how do I be one such pro woodworker?”- You Might Ask.
And this same pursuit has lured you into Ted’s Woodworking, which is one of the most talked about woodworking workbooks right now.
To make sure we space the gossip from the truth, we’ve crafted this hands-free, honest, and unbiased Ted’s Woodworking Review. In here, you’ll find-
-
What is Ted’s Woodworking and who’s behind it?
-
Woodworking plans, schematics & how to go along with them.
-
Reasons to buy, and reasons not to buy Ted’s Woodworking.
-
Justifying how easy and quick the plans are to follow.
-
Pricing, Refund Policy, Customer Support, etc
-
Comparison of Ted’s Woodworking with other popular workbooks.
Click here to order Teds Woodworking PDF for the lowest price available (official website) ☑️
Ted’s Woodworking Review: At A Glance
-
Total Woodworking Plans covered: 16,000 Done-for-You Projects
-
Plan Details: Schematic Diagrams, Cutting/Material List, Multi-angle Views & Actionable Steps
-
Deliverable: Digital Access to Video Inventory
-
Bonus: DWG/CAD Plan Viewer(software), Complete Woodworking Guides(eBook), How To Start A Woodworking Business(eBook), 150 Premium Woodworking Videos(eBook),
-
Physical Delivery: Yes, 2 DVD Shipment On Request
-
On-request Personalized Plan: Yes
-
Bonus:
-
Who Is It For?: Beginner & Intermediate Woodworkers
-
Monthly New Plans: Yes, 5 New Plans/Month, delivered in email
-
Accessibility: All Device(phone, tablet, laptop, etc)
-
Refund Policy: 100% Money-back Guarantee
-
After-sales support: Yes, via email and Support ticket
-
Price: $47 ($487 + $39/month value)
-
Recurring/Hidden Payments: None
-
Where to Buy: Official Website
Ted’s Woodworking Pros
-
SCHEMATIC breakdown of each of the 16,000 plans.
-
Colorful diagrams with a layman-style explanation.
-
Has EXACT cuttings, measurements & material list.
-
Visuals of every joint and corner of the projects.
-
Doesn’t require prior woodworking expertise.
-
Responsive support system from the official vendor.
-
Offers 100% Refund
-
Offers a value of $297 for just $47
Ted’s Woodworking Cons
-
Server might be slow sometimes.
-
Plenty of negative online reviews that are most likely false.
-
Some of the plans might seem pretty close to each other.
-
What is Ted’s woodworking?
Ted’s Woodworking is a compilation of 16,000+ woodworking courses that helps people to do DIY woodworking without any prior experience. By enrolling in this plan, you can learn how to make home furniture, dog homes, garden benches, bird sheds, and other woodworking projects.
What Are Included in The Purchase?
This woodworking course allows you to access all types of woodworking activities to learn from the best professionals. So, what do you get with each program they have? Let’s find out!
The Woodworking Book with Plans
As you already know, Ted's Woodworking allows you to access 16,000 plans together. It’s the largest woodworking learning collection you can find online. And all of these plans come with step-by-step guidelines with illustrations.
They are designed in a beginner-friendly way. So, you don’t have to worry about prior woodworking knowledge. All you have to do is prepare the materials and do as they say in the videos.
DWG / CAD Plan Viewer
The best part about this learning platform is that it offers a free DWG/CAD plan viewer. It’s software that allows you to create your own woodworking plans and modify them.
If you want to adopt this software without enrolling in the plan, it’ll cost you about 100 bucks. Thanks to Ted Woodworking you can claim it for free along with the courses!
A List of 150 Premium Videos
Speaking of the woodworking course, you can access 150 premium videos. It’s like a one-time investment but a lifetime learning tool. You can also choose the DVD option if you want.
Yes, you don’t have to renew the videos from time to time. Moreover, the videos are detailed enough to make you a professional woodworker with advanced techniques, procedures, and tutorials.
Complete Woodworking Guides
Now, along with the videos, there’s a bonus guide for you to stay at ease. You can access comprehensive woodworking guides that come as a bonus product with each plan. You can also access the complete woodworking material and woodworking tools list along with these guides.
These 200-page guides will help you to stay on track with the videos and make the learning process easier. Moreover, you’ll get to learn a lot of tips and tricks from these guides. So, it’s great for you if you’re a novice woodworker.
About The Author- Ted McGrath
The mastermind behind this massive woodworking learning platform is Ted McGrath. He is a coach, mentor, writer, speaker, and master woodworker at Slate. He is also a best-selling author.
His unique techniques help novice woodworkers to learn woodworking skills faster and in an uncomplicated way. All credit goes to his years of experience in the woodworking industry.
Moreover, he created 5 household brands and helped many coaches, speakers, and service-based business owners.
Is Ted McGrath A Real Woodworker?
Yes, Ted McGrath is a real woodworker. He has been working on woodworking projects for the last 40 years. With all these years of experience, he created his master's course Ted's Woodworking.
He exposed his exclusive woodworking techniques in a comprehensive guideline within 16,000 woodworking plans. By dedicatedly following his blueprints and step-by-step guideline, you’re bound to master this skill.
What And How Many Project Plans Are in Ted's Working?
I’ve been saying on and on that Ted’s Woodworking allows you to access 16,000 plans. In this segment, I’ll give you the full list of those plans along with categories. It’ll help you to identify which plan will be the best option for you.
|
Home
|
Furniture
|
Pets/Animals
|
Gadgets
|
Others
|
Bathroom Unit
Cellar Projects
Home Office
Kitchen Projects
Knife Block
Lamps
Landscaping
Mirrors
Mantels
|
Adirondack Chairs
Billiard/Pool Table
Bedside Cabinets
Bed Plans
Bench Projects
Bookcase Plans
Changing Table
Coat Rack
Cabinet Plans
Chair Plans
Chest Designs
Gun Hidden Storage
Gun Cabinets
Hutch Plans
Jig Plans
Ottoman Plans
|
Bee Hive Plans
Bird Feeders
Birdhouse Plans
Cat House Plans
|
CD/DVD Holder
|
Arbor Projects
Artwork Display
Box Designs
Barn Plans
Boat Plans
Cabin Plans
Cart Plans
Gazebos
Greenhouses
Guitars
Hammocks
Horse Barns
Humidor Plans
Mailbox
lathe plans
Media Center
Music Boxes
Outdoor Plans
Pergolas
How Do Woodworking Projects Look Like In Real Life?
Ted McGrath has beautifully illustrated step-by-step guidelines on how to build successful woodworking projects. His intricate designs with every angle-view make it easy to clear all the confusion.
Here’s a demo of what you’ll find in Ted McGrath’s woodworking plans.
Source: Medium
By following Ted’s woodworking plans just like this picture, you’ll be able to create a wide range of woodworking projects. From simple chairs to wooden bikes, you can build anything you like!
Take a look at the real-life examples of Ted’s woodworking projects collected from multiple students.