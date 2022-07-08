Taxguru Launches Its First User-Friendly Mobile App

If you are one of those who struggles to understand the nitty-gritty of taxation, you must have accessed the website ‘www.taxguru.in’ at some point in time.

Founded by CA Sandeep Kanoi, the platform has been helping its readers with all sorts of taxation and consulting services online.

To make the platform even more user friendly for its huge subscriber base, they have now launched its own app named ‘Taxguru’. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store and the benefits can be availed by Android users.

Talking about the company’s growth in this direction, founder CA Sandeep Kanoi says, "When we created this platform to help people who find themselves stuck in the complex taxation system, we knew it would be appreciated; but the rate at which we have grown has been definitely overwhelming for us. So to cater to the growing users and their needs, we decided to launch an app."

"This app will definitely enable users to quickly access the Taxguru portal on their mobile phones whenever and wherever they want. The app is completely user-friendly and ensures the best experience for subscribers. "

The database of Taxguru.in is categorized into ‘Featured Posts’, ‘Latest Posts’, ‘Popular Posts’, etc and is search engine friendly, enabling the user to navigate through the app and directly jump to the section they want to refer to. Tax calculators as well as various rate charts give users the means to handle everything efficiently without any outside help.

Other features of the Taxguru app are quite similar to the portal. It simplifies various laws relating to direct taxation, indirect taxation, company law, etc. via publication of articles drafted by highly qualified professionals. This helps the common man to understand the basics of the whole system. The app also covers all relevant news with reference to the Indian laws. Moreover, it accurately provides an analyzed judgement as pronounced by various courts, tribunals, etc.

Once the user subscribes to the app, they are notified as and when any instructions and circulars are issued by CBDT, CBIC, MCA, RBI, ICAI/ ICSI/ CMA etc. The app also offers an interactive platform for users to post comments, share their opinions and initiate discussion.