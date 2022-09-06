Talented Individuals For Creating A Future That Beholds Promise

The world is full of people and each looks at the other for inspiration, courage, faith, hope and love. Out of all, some shine like bright stars and remain in the memories of men for long. These people rise above their ordinary selves to become what they become- stars of the world. They are the ones who have learned to listen to their inner voice. Read about some of such magnificent torch-bearers who are becoming a guiding light for the world around them. Target-oriented, disciplined and focused celebrities who live up to their plans each day. It is interesting to know about them who are beckoning stars in the world they rule.

Vishal Jain

A serial entrepreneur who has founded multiple successful businesses in the fields of marketing, public relations, online media, e-commerce, and more. He is the co-founder and CEO of Sunshy Group Of Companies, a modern-day parent company with a wide range of interests spanning the technology, media, marketing and e-commerce industries. An award-winning marketing expert, Vishal specializes in leveraging the power of social media to boost businesses exponentially. He dropped out of college 5 years ago and since then he has built multiple 8 to 9-figure companies. He is a true rags-to-riches success story.

Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta

Medical Director of ISAAC Luxe, is a nationally renowned name. She holds credentials in many modalities and has years of expertise in the fields of cosmetology and aesthetics. Throughout her career, she received numerous awards and felicitations including Skin Expert of the Year by Vogue 2018 and Times Business Award 2022. She is the first doctor to have brought various foreign technologies to India, all FDA approved- some of them being Fat freeze procedure, 30 Minute Painless hair removal treatment hs, and Emsculpt Neo, amongst many others. She was also the first one to introduce K Beauty GG Glow Facial which brought a revolution in the skincare industry. ISAAC Luxe has 5 clinics in Pan India, 4 in Delhi NCR and 1 in Mumbai, the flagship clinic being in New Delhi-Vasant Vihar. Now ISAAC Luxe is set to open its doors in Pune and Bangalore by next month.

Ashwiinii Dongare

Ashwiinii Dongare LLP is an interior design studio as the name suggests. Founded by Ashwiinii Dongare in 2015, the design studio specializes in smart home designs that lay their emphasis on functional choices, optimum use of the resources and an unmatched aesthetic sense.

A rising star in the interior design scene, her hard work and hustling spirit have helped Ashwiinii change the face of many homes and has delivered premium projects to a myriad of families.

At Smart Home Designs, the founder herself makes sure every project gets special attention and a personal touch with her timely site visits and expert monitoring. A creative spirit, resilience towards new challenges and a bulletproof hardworking mindset is what sets Ashwiinii apart from the herd.

Eesha Lkhwani

Numerologist, Tarot Reader, Vastu Expert, Manifestation & Lifestyle Coach.

Eesha Lkhwani is a certified Numerologist, Tarot Reader Vastu Expert, and Manifestation & Lifestyle Coach. She has healed over 6000 clients across India, Australia, Canada, the USA and UAE. She was recently awarded the National Fame Award for the Most Trusted Numerologist & Vastu Expert and was honoured by the Punjab Government as the Most Popular Spiritualist in 2022. Her purpose in life is to help people find the right path that can bring them fulfillment, happiness & prosperity.

Ishita Saluja

Ishita Saluja is an Image Consultant and a Style Coach who is on a mission to empower women by helping them embrace their bodies and teaching them to dress up for their style agenda. Her approach to styling is holistic and her agenda is to give direction to embrace women's inner beauty and reflect the same in their styling. She doesn’t aim to help you style yourself but to make you your stylist. She helps you create a vision for yourself by helping you build a positive mindset. Her next goal is to mentor women who want to embark on their journey as Style coaches.

Shivangi Shahane Phanse

She is the Co-Founder and partner at ANS Design House. An artist by soul and an interior designer & stylist by profession, she is passionate about her work and helps people transform their dream spaces into reality. She connects with the requirements of clients and passionately works with them. Her designs are functional as well as aesthetically pleasing. With her career spanning over two decades, her projects have been featured in various renowned interior design magazines like CW Interiors, Architects and Interiors, The Architect’s diary, good homes and many more. She authored a book named ‘The Blue Print of my Destiny’ for young professionals and aspirants who are thriving to start their professional journey, to help them have the right career right from the outset. This book can give their career a kick start and the right direction.

Snehal R. Singh

Publisher & Founder of Mind Spirit Works Publishing, Abundance Strategist, 10X Best Selling Author, Writer's Coach, Podcaster, & International Speaker.

The mission is to sow the seed of "Abundance" in the minds of people she connects with, which would inspire them to live fully, authentically, and passionately. She intends to inspire and help as many writers and author’s to get their message to their target audience. As the founder of Mind Spirit Works, Snehal is a brand in herself and is known for her work in the coaching and training field. She has so far created/co-created 4 Bestseller Book Series like Coach Wisdom Vol I & II, The Ca111ng, The Gift of the Universe, and The Shakti Awakening. Snehal has helped 497+ authors write their first book whereas MSW has published more than 67 books with a 100% Bestselling ratio so far in the last 3 years.

Nirmit Sinha Goel

An MBA by qualification, an artist at heart and a parent at the core, Nirmit Sinha Goel is India’s leading motivational Speaker of Successgyan’s ‘The Super Speaker’ show fame, an author and a parental life coach. Her journey of combating her daughter’s hearing loss, raising her to be a confident kid, an app designer and an ace sports girl despite challenges is extremely inspirational and people call her ‘Miracle Mom’. Her venture ‘Xperienciopedia’ is causing a beautiful impact in the world through her Customized Conscious Parenting model. Through her second vertical ‘Power Speaker’ she uses her 18 years of experience to create rapid transformations. Her art of story-telling, audience engagement and deep thought-provoking punches leave the audience awe-inspired.

Resham Kamboj

The founder and CEO of Tarot Tree Of Life.

She is also a spiritual mentor and healer. She uses her intuitive gifts, empathy, and mysticism to guide people in the material world. So far, she has empowered 20,000 + women who are thriving as a businesswoman and energy readers/healers by helping people.

Such wisdom did not fall in Resham’s lap so easily. Just like many others, she realized it the hard way. In addition to her extraordinary accomplishments, Resham always encourages women to embrace their intuitive powers by mentoring them in the art of Tarot and Akashic reading.

Resham is featured in many leading journals where she shares her stories and inspires people to find their purpose and live blissfully with it. Her series of services includes fortune predictions and improvement through modalities like Tarot card reading, Akashic reading, Runes reading, Cartomancy, Numerology, Pendulum Dowsing, Oracle card reading, and many more.

Rishabh Makrand, Founder of Rachnaye

Rishabh Makrand, an inspirational leader with a proven track record in large-scale technology-driven business transformation. His Rachnaye: A technology platform that enables publishers, writers and components of the publishing ecosystem to reach their full potential. Rachnaye offers a comprehensive ecosystem spread across numerous Indian languages for publishers, writers, editors, proofreaders, graphic designers and readers. Rachnaye - bringing the glory of Indian literature to everyone.

Publishing in India and around the Indian language comes with various challenges. Technology and Data have massive potential to cater for a significant part of the challenges and make operations more robust and profitable. From helping publishers and writers to reach new readers to connecting publishers with regional translators, Rachnaye does it all on one state-of-the-art platform.



