Surfshark VPN Review 2022: Fast & Secure VPN Proxy Servers for Internet Privacy

No person or business can survive in the modern world without the Internet. It is ubiquitous, and it affects the lives of almost all the people in modern society. Everyone from children in schools to adults at work and senior citizens use the Internet. But maintaining Internet privacy and security can be a huge challenge.

Surfshark VPN is a simple tool that helps people regain control of their online security. This article introduces readers to various concepts regarding VPNs. It also reviews Surfshark VPN and helps people decide if it works for their online safety needs.

What Is Surfshark VPN?

Surfshark VPN is a company that specializes in Internet security. The parent company, Surfshark B.V., is a Dutch company founded in 2018. Despite its relatively young age, Surfshark is creating a name for itself.

It is a market leader in Internet security solutions. It offers several products, including its famous VPN program - Surfshark VPN. Its products have won prestigious awards and recognition from peers and experts. It aims to offer simple solutions to its users that are easy to apply in everyday life.

What Is A VPN?

This article goes into some detail about various aspects of VPNs. So, it helps to know the basics of this modern Internet security feature. VPN is a short form of the phrase Virtual Private Network. It masks its users’ browsing and other data from public access.

The Internet has always been an open source of information for the general public. All one needs is a connection to the Internet servers. People with sufficient skills can pull other users’ sensitive data from the Internet. A VPN can anonymize its users’ data and protect them from such attacks.

How Does A VPN System Work?

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) allow users to access the Internet via their servers. The ISP directs user traffic to the various websites they wish to access. ISPs have direct access to all their users’ browsing and online data. They can share this with various parties, including other companies, for profit. This conventional system leaves users’ data open to various forms of attack.

A VPN allows users to bypass their ISP’s servers and access the VPN’s servers. The VPN software encrypts the data to protect it from online attacks. It gives users access to a wide range of global servers instead of the ISP’s local servers. This encryption and access to global servers allow users to browse safely.

Encrypting Online Browsing

When users access a website, their computer and the website share information. If this data is not encrypted, it freely passes through the ISP’s servers and the Internet. It is vulnerable to attack from hackers and can be sold by the ISP for its profits.

A good VPN service, like Surfshark VPN, encrypts its data completely. This encryption prevents hackers from accessing this data for their malicious intent. VPN encrypts users’ data and keeps it hidden from ISPs. Thus, users gain total control over their browsing data.

Securing Online Privacy

Websites can access users’ IP addresses when exchanging information. IP addresses are linked to users’ physical locations. Thus, websites can get a good idea about their users’ physical locations and addresses. Most people would not be comfortable sharing this data with websites. Some websites change prices and other information based on users’ IP addresses.

A good VPN service like Surfshark VPN can help prevent such problems. It masks its users’ IP addresses from the websites they visit.

Browsing Securely Over Public Wi-Fi

Most people access the Internet using Wi-Fi connections. Public spaces like train stations and libraries offer people access to Wi-Fi connections. Since most people use unsafe and encrypted connections, public Wi-Fi can cause problems. Hackers can access people’s sensitive data, including passwords and financial credentials.

Surfshark VPN uses advanced encryption techniques to hide its users’ data. Users can freely connect to the Internet using any public Wi-Fi connection. All their sensitive data stays protected behind secure encryption algorithms.

Privacy From Companies And Governments

ISPs often sell their users’ browsing data to companies for profit. Users do not get any say in who can access this data and what they do with it. Some companies can dramatically alter people’s Internet browsing experience. They can change search results and product listings based on users’ browsing history. ISPs can also share people’s browsing history with government agencies.

Surfshark VPN helps its users stay anonymous on the Internet. Its software encrypts user data right at the source, in the device itself. ISPs have nothing to sell or offer governments without access to users’ data.

Strict Privacy Policies

VPNs do not change the basic way in which people access the Internet. They change who accesses the data. Instead of ISPs having access to this data, VPN users’ data resides with their respective VPNs. In a sense, the risk is transferred between one party and another. It is not eliminated. Unscrupulous VPN operators can misuse their users’ data, leading to the same problems.

However, Surfshark VPN employs strict privacy policies in its systems. The encryption algorithm hides users’ data even from Surfshark’s system. Thus, it cannot share any sensitive data because it has no access to such data.

DNS Leak Protection

The Internet relies on digital communication between systems. Every device and website has a unique IP address assigned to it. Technically, users should search for a website’s IP address to reach it. But remembering these alphanumeric IP addresses can be difficult. So, people created the Domain Name System (DNS) to access websites.

Normally, a VPN handles all DNS queries through its encrypted server network. But some DNS queries may slip through to the ISP. Surfshark’s latest technology ensures that such a case does not happen with its users. Surfshark VPN gives users the peace of mind they need when surfing the Internet.

Protecting Against Malicious Websites

Various websites and pages contain malicious bits of code. These malicious websites can create many problems for users. They can expose devices to viruses or other harmful codes. They may also infect devices with malware, adware, or some trackers. They pose a serious security risk to unwary Internet users.

Surfshark VPN prevents such websites from posing a serious threat. It maintains a blacklist of such websites and alerts users to possible risks. Thus, Surfshark VPN prevents these websites from ever creating problems.

Access Content From Other Countries

Most people search for VPN options to access entertainment options from other countries. Many people wish to access shows and movies globally in today’s interconnected world. But several common entertainment websites employ various country-specific locks.

Surfshark VPN offers secure VPN servers from across the globe. Users can access content from 99 countries across all major continents worldwide. It opens up entertainment and content choices at a global level.

Secure Remote Working Option

As businesses move towards work-from-home options, it exposes unique threats. Each employee has a unique IT setup that exposes systems to different risks. All businesses, big or small, need to understand and prepare for these modern threats.

Surfshark VPN can offer unique solutions to such problems. Its secure encryption systems eliminate threats to remote working networks. It can be a viable option for some businesses.

Are There Any Problems With Using VPNs?

The previous sections talked about the advantages of using VPNs. There is no doubt that as society becomes more reliant on the Internet, VPN usage will rise. But there are some downsides to using VPNs, although not major. Some of these are:

VPNs route their data to remote servers, affecting Net speeds.

Some websites, particularly banks and financial institutions, do not allow VPN usage.

Incorrectly designed VPN systems may end up exposing users to major security risks.

What Makes Surfshark VPN Special?

Surfshark VPN has these advantages:

It allows users to surf the Internet without worrying about ads or malware.

It enables users to connect as many devices as they need on a single plan.

Its special Bypasser technology lets users connect to their banks without any issues.

Users can browse international content.

How To Use Surfshark VPN?

Surfshark VPN offers several unique apps for users operating different systems. There are dedicated apps for users on Microsoft, Android, Mac, and iOS, among others.

Users find Surfshark VPN easy to install and use. Here is a brief guide on how to use it:

Users should create their login credentials on the Surfshark VPN website.

Users should then select a plan that meets their needs and make the payment.

Install the appropriate app on the device.

Log in to the app and browse safely.

How Much Does Surfshark VPN Cost?

Surfshark VPN is priced at very competitive rates. Here are the current plans on offer:

A monthly plan at USD 12.95 per month.

A yearly plan at USD 3.99 per month.

A two-year plan at USD 2.49 per month.

Conclusion

Surfshark VPN offers leading VPN solutions in the current VPN market. It can help users safeguard their online presence and browse safely.