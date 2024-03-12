The issue for consideration before the Hon’ble Appellate Authority was whether the counting of votes by allottees in a class, in respect of a resolution for approval of an application under Section 12A of the Code filed by the Promoter for withdrawal of CIRP, would be determined as per the provisions of Section 25A (3A) (as per Jaypee Kensington matter) where in case of voting in favour of the resolution by more than 50% of the voters of a class, the entire votes of the class will be counted as being in favour of the resolution; OR the more onerous method as per proviso to Section 25A(3A) read with Section 25A (3) of the Code, where vote by each individual member in the class will have to be counted in favour of the resolution for the purpose of determining whether more than 90% of the financial creditors have voted in favour of withdrawal of the CIRP.