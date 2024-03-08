Sumit Gupta: Setting New benchmarks In ACP Innovation



Reflecting on challenges in the ACP sector, Sumit highlights difficulties in sourcing quality raw materials, managing cost overheads, and introducing new products to the market. However, his tight fiscal management skills have ensured the Alstone Group’s success, year-on-year, despite these challenges.



With an MBA qualification and a keen understanding of the industry, Sumit has set higher standards in the Alstone Group. Outside of work, Sumit enjoys traveling to exotic places and spending time with his family. He gives credit to his father for instilling in him a spirit of can-do attitude and innovative thinking.



Advancing swiftly, Sumit has plans to add new product lines to the Alstone’s portfolio. He aims to expand its manufacturing footprint across the globe. He has already set up manufacturing plant in Dubai (UAE) to cater to the Middle East market and is also exploring innovative products like Aluminium honeycomb panels.



Sumit Gupta continues to lead the Alstone Group with strong determination. His spirit of innovation and can-do attitude, inspired by his father, has been instrumental in his mission of propelling the Alstone Group towards a bright future filled with many more achievements.



