Sumit Gupta: Setting New benchmarks In ACP Innovation

Mr. Sumit Gupta, Managing Director of , is renowned for his steadfast commitment to driving advancements in the metal composite panel manufacturing industry.
As the young leader at the helm of Alstone Group, Mr. Sumit Gupta is spearheading the shift in the industry. He has successfully established the Alstone brand as a market leader in Metal Composite Panels (MCP) manufacturing.
With a long history of quality and consistency, Alstone has become the preferred choice of architects, builders, facade consultants, and fabricators for quality Metal Composite Panels. Alstone is the ideal material for making a high-impact design statement with spectacular and long-lasting architecture. The brand has become synonymous with cladding. "Think Cladding, Think Alstone" has become its motto, reflecting Alstone’s reputation for excellence.
Speaking about Alstone Group’s commitment to excellence, Mr. Sumit Gupta, Managing Director, Alstone Group said, “At Alstone Group, we aim to exceed customer expectations and set new standards of quality and performance. Our commitment to innovation and excellence drives us to constantly evolve and deliver products that not only meet but exceed industry standards.”
Hailing from a family with a strong entrepreneurial background, Sumit inherited a deep-seated business acumen and foresight. His entrepreneurial journey began at the age of twenty-three. It was during a trip abroad when he encountered Aluminium Composite Panels (ACP) and envisioned their potential back in India. In 2003, he established Alstone Group and started ACP manufacturing within the country.
Over the years, he is credited with delivering 600 million sq. ft. of ACP while at the same time introducing innovative products like Aluminium-based High-Pressure Laminates (HPL) and wooden finishes to the Indian market. He is also known for introducing fire rated composite panels (class B & A2) in the Indian building and interior sector.
Under his astute command, Alstone Group has achieved a turnover of over Rs 750 crore in the last fiscal year. Alstone Group has already established a pan-India presence, and now it’s expanding its footprint to include the countries in its immediate neighbourhood and beyond. In addition, the company's network is strengthened by 16 offices, two manufacturing bases, and over 400 channel partner relationships and counting.
Reflecting on challenges in the ACP sector, Sumit highlights difficulties in sourcing quality raw materials, managing cost overheads, and introducing new products to the market. However, his tight fiscal management skills have ensured the Alstone Group’s success, year-on-year, despite these challenges.
With an MBA qualification and a keen understanding of the industry, Sumit has set higher standards in the Alstone Group. Outside of work, Sumit enjoys traveling to exotic places and spending time with his family. He gives credit to his father for instilling in him a spirit of can-do attitude and innovative thinking.
Advancing swiftly, Sumit has plans to add new product lines to the Alstone’s portfolio. He aims to expand its manufacturing footprint across the globe. He has already set up manufacturing plant in Dubai (UAE) to cater to the Middle East market and is also exploring innovative products like Aluminium honeycomb panels.
Sumit Gupta continues to lead the Alstone Group with strong determination. His spirit of innovation and can-do attitude, inspired by his father, has been instrumental in his mission of propelling the Alstone Group towards a bright future filled with many more achievements.
Website: https://www.alstoneindia.com/