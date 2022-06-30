Sujoy Mukherjee Award-Winning Film ‘Ab Mujhe Udnaa Hai’ Released On OTT Disney+ Hotstar

The much-awaited film "Ab Mujhe Udnaa Hai" is released on leading OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar and it’s getting great reviews. The year 2019 was a special year for the fans of the Indian film industry as they witnessed one of the masterpieces of Sujoy Mukherjee. Sujoy with his team released one of the most ambitious film projects, which beautifully narrated the story of a physically and emotionally traumatized teenager who dares to flap her wings and soar high in the sky. As the name suggests, it was indeed a saga of guts, grit, and glory.

The film highlights the conventional mindset of society where an attempt to rape or molestation is often dealt with a lesser punishment than actual rape. Through the movie, Sujoy and the team had sent out a strong message of the need to break the shackles of unjust and evil practices prevailing in our society and embrace Women from all walks of life.

With its great storyline, the movie attracted the viewers' attention to witness the experience of Devikajeet, who doesn't want to settle for anything less than her dreams. The movie drew much appreciation across the world as it has won a jaw-dropping total figure of 39 awards in the film festivals circuit. This long list of prestigious awards includes names like DADASAHEB PHALKE AWARD (short film category), Cotton City International Film Festival, Calcutta International Cult Film Festival, and many more.

The star cast of the movie delivered powerful performances through their role. The names include Kanwaljit Singh, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Shreyas Pardiwalla, Pooja Yagnik and Jasmine Grover. Their captivating acting added life to the plot of the movie. Supriya Mukerji and Raj Grover have played an instrumental roles in the making of the movie as Producers.

Narrating the journey of Ab Mujhe Udnaa Hai, Sujoy mentions how this beautiful saga came into being. He says, "I vividly remember that my writers Sunil Kapoor & Sudhir Kapoor and I met at Usi in New Delhi to discuss the story of Ab Mujhe Udnaa Hai. I am blessed to have them as my writers for the film. After working day in and out on the story, we focused on getting the right star cast, and after having multiple rounds of auditions in Delhi, we found our actors and actresses. The entire team had put their heart and soul in their work to justify their role in the making of the movie"

Further, he adds, "When we developed the character of the choreographer of Devika, the first person that came to my mind was Mahaakshay Chakraborty. He is one of the best dancers in the industry and equally a good actor. He did amazing work as an actor in my film."

When asked about his favorite scene from the movie, he said, "In this movie, I have had the pleasure of directing Senior Actor Kanwaljit Singh. In one of the scenes, Devika's father breaks down on the blackboard in the empty classroom. Kanwaljit added life to the character and touched the audience's heart."

Sujoy Mukherjee is a professional Filmmaker and Director. He is the owner of iconic Filmalaya Studio and has a production house named Joy Mukerji Productions. Sujoy is the son of a legend, late Shri Joy Mukherjee, popularly known as the 'heartthrob of the 1960s and 1970s'. Previously, Sujoy made a film Nachaniya, streaming on Tamasha OTT. Currently, he is working on his upcoming Web film 'Jaan Hai Tu' to charm the audience with a moving storyline once again.

