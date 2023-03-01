Suchana Bera, A prominent Figure In The Luxury Lifestyle Industry @Suchanabera

Suchana Bera is a highly regarded professional in the field of luxury lifestyle, travel influencing, and public relations. Her expertise and achievements have garnered recognition, including being named "Elite International Woman of the Year 2018" by Elite Magazine. As an Advisory Board Member of Rising Youth Superstars of India, Guest Lecturer at the World University of Design, and Brand Educator at Mrs. India One in a Million, she has made significant contributions to the industry. Suchana is also a recipient of the Shakti Award, presented by the Reet Foundation.

Apart from her impressive credentials, Suchana is a Luxury and Lifestyle Brand Evangelist who curates exclusive experiences under her Event Management Brand, Parijat. Her passion for mixology and creative flair have made her an unstoppable personality in the luxury lifestyle industry. Under her leadership, Parijat has organized successful launches, events, and meet & greets for a range of prestigious brands. Some of the successful launches organized by Parijat include Neals Yard Remedies, New Balance, Inglot, La Senza, Steve Maidan, Satya Paul, Anju Modi, Zoya Jewels, Dyson, Mercedes, Desigual, Jack Daniels, Steve Madden, Satyapaul, Obeetee, Italian Embassy, Hyatt International, Emporio Armani, and DLF.

Suchana's work has also involved collaborating with numerous celebrities and high-profile personalities, including Sadhguru, Vikas Khanna, Robin Sharma, Monisha Gujral, Anand Ahuja, Sharmila Tagore, Priyanka Chopra, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Sonakshi Sinha, Soha Ali Khan, Pt Ravi Shankar, Radhika Raje Gaekward, Jaykriti Singh, Amrita Rana Singh, Jyoti Singh, and Rupal Singh.

Parijat, Suchana's brainchild, has brought heritage and luxury under one roof, creating immersive experiences that go beyond conventional events. The 21 Gun Salute event, India's most exciting celebration of heritage, is just one example of her ability to create unique and unforgettable experiences.

Suchana's expertise and passion for the luxury lifestyle industry have led her to become a trusted source for leading media dailies and magazines worldwide, including TOI, HT, Femina, Spiritz Magazine, Asian Age, Hello, Fever 104, Elite magazine, and Wedding Asia. With her impressive portfolio of achievements, it is clear that Suchana Bera is a force to be reckoned with in the world of luxury lifestyle.

https://www.instagram.com/Suchanabera