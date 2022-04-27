Success Gyan Is On The Quest For India’s Next Trainer As It Announces Super Speaker Season 2

Fresh on the heels of the grand success of Season 1 of its reality show Super Speaker, India’s leading training events platform for personal and professional growth, Success Gyan has announced a bigger and better Season 2. With the launch of Super Speaker, Success Gyan is on the quest for India’s next world class speaker who will join its team of top notch coaches. It has just added the winner of Season 1, Warun Mehta, a nutrition and lifestyle coach to its family of trainers.

Success Gyan is India's leading platform for personal and professional development. In the last 10 years Success Gyan has impacted 1 Million plus people through 500+ Live events and 1500+ online webinars & summits. Having partnered with 75+ International Speakers and thought leaders like Brian Tracy, Jack Canfield, Dr.JohnDemartini, Robert Kiyosaki, Les Brown to name a few, the organization is on a mission to Inspire, Educate and Empower 100 Million people to become the best version of themselves in every area of their lives.

The title winners of all Super Speaker seasons will join the likes of Rajiv Talreja, Puja Puneet, Siddharth Rajsekar, Dr Meghana Dikshit and Sawan Kapoor and get to inspire millions of people through its multiple events online and offline.

Success Gyan hosted the grand finale live on April 9 at the Westin in Chennai for the first season. It was a tough and close battle with each of the 10 finalists making a huge impact with their speeches.

Season 1 kickstarted in July 2021 with 40,185 applications to find India’s next best motivational speaker. After shortlisting down to the Super 250, a mega milestone event the ‘Inspirathon’ was hosted on Clubhouse, which won Success Gyan the title of the Asia and India Book of Records for 250 inspiring stories in 12 hours on Club House. Selected by a jury consisting of its best speakers - Rajiv Talreja, Siddharth Rajsekar, Surendran Jayasekar, Prachi Mayekar and Puja Puneet, the Super 10 competed in the grand finale across 3 back-to-back speaker rounds, revealing one title winner.

Surendran J, CEO of Success Gyan shares, “This first season of the Super Speaker has thrown up so much training talent from all over India, and in different domains. Each of the Super 10 finalists are doing amazing work with their audiences, and we are looking forward to discovering and showcasing more of India’s talent to the world with our Super Speaker Season 2, in line with our larger vision of making India the training capital of the world.”

Registrations are now open for Season 2 and the winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 10 Lakh along with a scholarship of Rs 50 lakhs. Success Gyan welcomes Indian citizens over the age of 18 to pre-register on https://superspeaker.com/