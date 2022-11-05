Study Abroad Hassle-Free With End-To-End Support From Gateway International

Gateway International which came into existence in the year 2007 by Udaipur-based entrepreneur Abhinav Jain is doing an excellent job for students. Millions of students in India dream of going abroad for their studies. Half of them drop their dreams due to various kinds of burden that comes with this dream. But gateway International is here to cover your goal in every way possible.

Helping you choose the right college/University to provide you accommodation overseas, they provide a myriad of services.

Gateway International fulfills your aspiration to study overseas in every way possible. They provide live sessions with experts. They have a team of experts that includes University admission representatives, education leaders, and education consultants who assist students in the process of moving to their dream college abroad.

The applicants want expert assistance, understanding, and interaction with all key players to navigate the complexity of admissions abroad and plan methodically for entrance requirements. Giving students and parents the most up-to-date, accurate information is crucial for assisting them in making the best choices.

They have tie-ups in 600+ international universities. Their services include - Counseling, Admission Guidance, Financial Aid, Visa Assistance, and Pre-Post Departure Services.

When the founder of the company was interviewed, he threw some insights on the company, "We offer a robust and genuine consultancy to study abroad that addresses all the concerns of students that wish to study out of India. Our mission is to help students in every little step and get them the college they have dreamt of. We have already helped more than 23k + students and this number is getting bigger every day."

The motive of the company looks simple "Help us to Help You." You just need to get in touch with them. It could be any country and any college they will help you.

You can book your free consultation through just a sign-up.

