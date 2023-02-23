Studiobackdrops.com Disrupts The Imaging Market For Photography, Videography And Audio Solutions

A happy photographer and content creator Archisman Misra was actually having an exciting time in the industry. As the digital marketing industry and agencies had just started toying with the idea of digital influencers and online content creators he was creating national and international digital advertising campaigns for brands and agencies. Also, being an early adopter of Instagram, brands were reaching out to him as a content creator and an influencer. That was the time when he faced the challenge of sourcing good equipment to create quality content for clients which inspired him to expand his horizons in the field of entrepreneurship.

Limited tool options led to found StudioBackdrops.com

As a self-taught photographer who primarily learned by experimenting with the medium and YouTube, he felt that the tools available to photographers in India were very limited when compared to the International markets. A lot of the creative tools and materials were completely unavailable in India and Archisman saw a lot of his fellow photographers struggle with the same issues. He wanted his peers and future generations of photographers to have a better access to tools and equipment at affordable prices. This idea gave birth to Studiobackdrops.com in 2016 when studio photography solutions in India were limited. Photographers who were just starting in the industry could not afford the exorbitantly priced products they needed to develop their skills. And the Indian alternatives were inefficient, inaccurate, and undependable.

A support system for content creators

While revenue and profits are important for any organization to survive, he knew that he wanted to primarily be a support system for all the creators in India and maybe even the world. Engaging with the community of customers, showing them what how to create better content with the right equipment is what drives the company. This is what primarily sets the ecommerce platform apart from all other distributors and e-commerce websites in the world. On top of that, all of the employees have some or the other experience with content creation, content production, or the tools that StudioBackdrops.com stocks. The Product Market Fit team comprises Photographers and Creative Directors who have a lot of experience within the industry and often get prospective products anonymously reviewed by stalwarts of the industry. This helps them understand whether there exists a need or demand for this product or not.

The long-term vision of the young founder is built around just 3 words Creativity, Community, and Content. StudioBackdrops.com wants to keep nurturing the creativity that already exists in unbelievable amounts in the world, as they aim to build a community around these amazing creators and to equip them with the best tools and equipment to create some of the best pieces of content in the world.

Seamless logistic network

It is the steady logistic system that differentiates StudioBackdrops.com from other ecommerce firms. The Chief Operation Officer, Mr. Subham Bhattacharyya has been streamlining the logistics right from day one and has managed to build up an impressive delivery network for the huge photography products. He achieved this by finding out the company with the strongest penetration in each zone with the right size of vehicles and setting up one primary and a backup logistics partner in each zone. Owing to this continuous process the company is able to ship to almost 25000 pin codes including some places where even Amazon can’t reach. The delivery timeline to most metros is 5 to 6 working days.

Tech is the inspiration

Archisman has been obsessed with computers since his early age; in fact, he was online with an e-mail id as early as 1998 much before most of India. His parents also encouraged him to explore his curiosity and thus he began tinkering with computers at a very early age. He always knew that he wanted to study computers. However, his experiences in college and visions of a possible future of endlessly and thanklessly writing code all day caused him to get disillusioned with a possible career in computers. He instead pivoted to build his hobby of Photography as a career as he believes in—“Choose a Job You Love, and You Will Never Have To Work a Day in Your Life”. He is completely self-taught and he spent most of his time learning how to work as a professional. And after a couple of years of putting him and his work out there, he landed his first-ever campaign for Motorola.

Expansion on the cards

StudioBackdrops.com operates in an omnichannel model. While the website is an outright D2C platform, they also have another division that deals in the distribution of products in India in the B2B, B2C, and B2B2C models. The company works on an outright sales revenue model and depends on direct sales for the turnover and growth. StudioBackdrops.com has customers in most major cities, towns and villages all over India. Expecting a very busy 2023 and with a lot of plans for expansion in hand, the ecommerce platform is adding a whole range of new and innovative products under AriesX, in-house Lighting & Studio brands and it will soon be launching an entirely new collection of seamless paper backdrops with 70 amazing new colors.