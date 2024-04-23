The Book. Ignis Fatuus: The Delusions Created in You and for You by N. Ashok Kumar, offers insights on how investors are cheated by academicians, the media, the asset management company, the fund managers and other experts. These experts create a world of delusions (called ignis fatuus in Latin) to feed the investors’ desire to earn money quickly. The Book describes the environment that has been created in the financial sector and how it facilitates fraud and deception. The 10 most-common statements that experts make which create the world of ignis fatuus (delusions) for investors are examined. Evidence is provided to show why all the statements that promise investors high returns amount to a misrepresentation or fraud.