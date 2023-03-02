StayWell Copper Reviews - Is Stay Well Copper Phone Patch Sanitizer Worth It Or Waste Of Money?

StayWell Copper is a company that creates various products that consumers often touch without worrying about the spread of bacteria. The products reduce the number of germs that are present on these surfaces, reducing the risk of getting sick at home or at work.

What is StayWell Copper?

Germs are everywhere. It is relatively easy to transfer germs from one surface to another because the average person doesn’t wash their hands each time that they touch something. During a single day, studies show that the average person touches just their face 23 times each hour, transferring anything on their hands directly to their mouth, eyes, and more. What if there was a way to reduce the bacteria on any given surface without having to clean it constantly? That’s what StayWell Copper can help with.

StayWell Copper takes away the risk of bacteria transference because it naturally kills bacteria. This company is the first to offer a patented method of killing bacteria because it provides antibacterial properties. It keeps consumers healthy, ensuring that no active bacteria can remain on the surface of commonly used items. Without this concern, consumers can focus on protecting their families in other ways.

So far, the performance of StayWell Copper has been bold enough to earn it a mention from CNN, Jimmy Kimmel Live, MarketWatch, and other major media platforms. Plus, affiliate marketers have the chance to sign up to work with StayWell Copper.

Why Does It Work?

Copper is a common ingredient, but the available products with StayWell Copper reap benefits from a patented blend that is 96.3% copper. The formula went through substantial lab testing to ensure that it provides support in eliminating germs. If the surface of any of these products is regularly cleaned, it provides a reduced risk of bacteria contamination, reducing this impact by 99.9% within two hours. Within this small among of time, the surface is able to kill off Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria. It even kills off this bacteria when the surface is repeatedly touched.

By reducing the number of bacteria built up on a surface, consumers aren’t at the same risk that they usually endure. When consumers typically touch a surface over and over, the germs constantly accumulate, only being killed off when someone goes through the effort of cleaning it. Consider a toilet – most consumers don't wipe down the seat between uses, which means all of that bacteria builds with each new visit to the bathroom. With StayWell Copper, a spot that is often touched over and over doesn't have the same risk of contamination within 2 hours of exposure.

Because of this natural protection, StayWell Copper can eliminate 99.9% of Staphylococcus aureus, Enterobacter aerogenes, Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Escherichia coli O157:H7, Pseudomonas aeruginosa and, Vancomycin – Resistant Enterococcus faecalis (VRE).

Products by StayWell Copper

When consumers invest in StayWell Copper products, they have a few different options. By offering phone patches, accessories, and charms, consumers can get the support they need to stay healthy. Read on below to learn about the different options available.

Phone Patches

Most consumers touch their phones more than anything else that they encounter in a single day. They use their phone while on the toilet, making dinner, putting on makeup, opening public doors, hugging others, and more. All of these germs end up right on their phone each time, which is why using the patch is so essential. This lightweight phone patch won’t affect how heavy the phone or tablet might be, and it is easy to apply.

Consumers can get a medium or large patch, though consumers will have the option of getting the medium phone patch in a two-pack as well. The medium patch measures 2.5 x 1.6 inches, while the large patch measures 2 x 3 inches.

Choose from:

● One medium patch for $29.99

● Two medium patches for $49.98

● One large patch for $32.99

To add more value to the purchase, users can get the patch as part of a different bundle with a corresponding handheld tool. All of these patches offer the benefits advertised by StayWell Copper, ensuring that consumers naturally take away the bacteria that is left behind by dirty hands.

Handheld Tools

The handheld tool is much different than what consumers might ordinarily think of. This product isn’t a traditional tool that consumers store with a hammer and screwdriver – it is a tool that consumers can use to press buttons and other surfaces that they would ordinarily have to touch with their fingertips.

With handheld tools, consumers have an attached swivel clip that makes it easy to connect to a keychain or even a purse to take along to any area that receives a lot of public traffic. The tool won't retain any germs on its surface, but it can be used instead of an index finger to punch in a debit card PIN or to press a button on an elevator.

Each of these tools measures 4” by 1/3”. Choose from:

● One handheld tool with a swivel keychain clip for $24.75

● 3-pack of the handheld tool with swivel keychains for $49.98

● 5-pack of the handheld tool with swivel keychains for $49.98

● 10-pack of the handheld tool with swivel keychains for $124.95

Consumers can even save when they combine their purchase of this tool with a phone patch.

Charms

The StayWell Copper Charms allow users to attach the protection of the user’s keys or similar items that it can be attached to. This product is made with 99.94% pure antimicrobial solid unlacquered copper. While many copper products with lacquer tend to render the natural properties of the mineral useless, the charms have no lacquer to promote the best protection possible. While consumers who want to use the charm with keys will appreciate the swivel attachment, users who want to put it on a purse, backpack, or even a gym back could choose the charm with a 6-inch chain instead.

Consumers can choose to get this charm on a chain as well, featuring a customizable 30-inch chain that won’t cause the user’s neck to turn green. Instead, it can be worn under or over clothing to eliminate bacteria that the individual might regularly come in contact with.

Choose from:

● Necklace with a copper charm on a 30” chain for $22.99

● Charm with a 6” chain for $22.99

● Copper charm on a swivel keyring for $22.99

Some of these charms are bundled with other products on this list to provide even more value to customers.

Frequently Asked Questions About StayWell Copper

What is StayWell Copper?

This company offers 99.4% pure copper, giving the maximum results possible.

What makes StayWell Copper effective?

The idea behind these products is that they can kill off toxic cells. To achieve this effect, it electrocutes the cell walls, which renders them useless. Without the physical health of that cell, it is impossible to replicate or mutate, protecting the user.

What strains of bacteria can be eliminated with StayWell Copper?

The bacterial strains that copper eliminates include 99.9% of Staphylococcus aureus, Enterobacter aerogenes, MRSA, Escherichia coli O157:H7, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and VRE.

How do users clean StayWell Copper?

Due to its antibacterial properties, users should only have to wipe down this product with a soft cloth. While it is common to gradually accrue a tarnish on copper, there are many solutions that consumers can do at home. Always remove the device from electronics when washing with water.

How often should consumers use their copper products to get results?

To get the support advertised, users can maintain their use of StayWell products for as long and as often as they want. This formula has no limit on usage.

What if the user isn’t happy with the results of StayWell Copper?

All of these orders come with a money-back guarantee for the first 30 days after the order was made.

How long does a refund take?

Once the company approves the return, consumers get a refund within 3-5 business days.

The customer service team can be reached by sending an email to [email protected]

Summary

StayWell Copper provides a unique opportunity for consumers to protect themselves from bacteria that no other substance can naturally provide. While copper is already a naturally sourced mineral, this particular brand uses a patented ingredient that includes additional ingredients to make it effective. With the ability to reduce bacterial spread every time the user touches something new, users inherently make their world a little safer for others as well. Plus, all orders arrive relatively quickly with the protection of a money-back promise.

