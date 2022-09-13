Spreading Miles Of Smiles – Inspiring Stories Of Youth Rising!

In the last two years, life as we always knew it, changed forever. Time stood still, as we grappled with the pandemic. The Earth too went through its own transformation, almost as if it needed to remind us ‘ I too am a living entity. Like you, I breathe, I grow and evolve, I too need to rest, heal and revive.’ A lesson, we all learned, just the hard way. Each one of us, young or old, navigated our way through this pandemic. Many of us faced unprecedented traumas, loss of jobs, loss in businesses, loss of loved ones, mental, physical and spiritual disorders.

Listening to woeful tales of human suffering and helplessness all around, Amaeera Bhatia, then 15, a young, sensitive student of the Vasant Valley School who worried less about what she missed the most, but felt the pain of those, who unfortunately missed almost everything in life, woke up one day feeling very strongly, a sincere wish to share, give and spread miles of smiles. Grateful for the many blessings life had bestowed on her, the realisation that there were so many other children who went to bed hungry, so many who went to a school, but just sat in open spaces during their breaks, no recreation, no time to experience the joy and warmth of laughing and playing with their friends! Something impacted her deep within and ignited a firm determination to not just hope and dream, but act. She decided to stow away her pocket money and save those tokens gifted to her on her birthday over two years.

She was determined to build a play area in Desh Raj Govt. School for the under privileged that her family altruistically supported. Right from designing, planning, purchase and execution, she oversaw her little dream project, the first of many more in the pipeline. Ensuring that the equipment was safe and had all the quality checks in place, Amaeera planned the play area mindfully. Her greatest moment of joy was when she stood at a distance and watched children squealing with delight on the swings, hair blowing in the gentle summer breeze, basking under the sun, like a field of gleaming sunflowers. The penultimate joy of being kind and compassionate!

“As we slowly find our way out of this pandemic, we need to be mindful. We too need to heal. We too need to believe in and align ourselves with the goodness in the world. We need to connect with people around us, help and support others to stand up once again, smile once again. Never before have we realised the interconnectedness of humanity and the multiple ways in which our lives are intertwined with each other. I am happiest, when I make another happy!” says Amaeera. Thus began her journey of spreading miles of smiles, right then, right there as she made a vow to engage her circle of close friends and family to experience the joy of giving in the future too.

Ms. Poonam, Principle, Desh Raj Govt. School said, “It is when the youth of today, make sincere attempts to work towards the happiness of the underprivileged, change is imperative and the future of our country is bright!”

