Specialisation Is A Thing Of The Past, Multi-Hyphenates Make Great Storytellers:Victor Tango Founder

Multi-hyphenates bring more to the table than their titles. While we've seen famous icons, it's the unsung entrepreneurs who need the spotlight.

Some skill sets appear interconnected, some may not. Certain individuals' extensive range of skills may even seem disconnected! A successful multi-hyphenate power couple shows us how they ace the many lives they live.

Tabassum and Vaibhav Modi appear to be a typical business couple on the surface running a production company, Victor Tango Entertainment. They have given the industry iconic content across formats and mediums. But there is more to them than one can see. Vaibhav is a content producer and entrepreneur. He's also a writer, musician, photographer, hobby pilot, art collector, and financial advisor. It seems quite tricky connecting the dots between his skills, doesn’t it?

His partner, Tabassum is a National award-winning short filmmaker and artist. She also specialises in education and events while being an entrepreneur. “We are both MBAs and entered the industry without formal education in what we do now” says Vaibhav.

Risk takers spotted.

Curiosity: Richer Experiences, Better Work

Vaibhav elaborates on his need to explore many roles and pick up skills. "The moment you begin to transpose different worlds, you transcend the mundane. That is when your stories become richer." He goes on to tell us a story behind two of his roles. "I picked up my love for aviation from an author named Richard Bach, who is a pilot and an author, among other things. The way he fuses poetry, philosophy, and spirituality with aviation broadened my horizons as a creator" We discover the link between Vaibhav as a hobby pilot and storyteller.

He believes the more varied the experience, the richer the approach one can bring to the table. Vaibhav brought his producer, musician and lyricist hats to the table for the IP, Times Of Music. It paid off and the IP went on to win the Asian Creative Academy Award and the Filmfare OTT Award. Vaibhav is an active lyricist and musician who has appeared on Coke Studio India. He also writes lyrics for movie soundtracks.

A recent creation of Victor Tango's multi-talented leadership team is their mega project Mukhbir, a fictional spy series set against the historic 1965 Indo-Pak War. The recently released trailer has been widely praised for the glimpse it gives into a remarkably authentic and compelling narrative, a fresh break from glossy presentations. Looks like the painstaking research poured into the project has paid off. Along with being the producer, Vaibhav has also played gatekeeper and helmed the intense groundwork behind the scenes. “Despite being a fictional story, it is based on actual, ground-breaking events. It was important to be real and pay special attention to the language, time era, and conditions. The idea was to make sure we did not lose focus. I heavily drew from knowledge from a variety of sources, including my stint in the military and NCC, acquaintances, and understanding of geopolitical affairs and history.” Vaibhav has also penned all the songs for the series. “Music plays a huge role in recreating a period or era. Given my closeness to the project, it was only inevitable that I stepped in” he says.



Building Teams With Similar Values

But can multi-hyphenates find success by themself? “If a team comes through, a project comes through” explains Vaibhav. “We have created an ecosystem which draws talent that is curious. Everyone who works with us knows us as people ready to back creative visions. There are writers who want to be directors or there can be an executive who has developed a flair for writing." He cites an example of how a choreographer duo's concept idea is now a show under development.

He adds, "It is exciting to collaborate with multi-skilled people. It can lead you beyond your individual potential. Tabassum and I both believe in it."

Bringing In Discipline And Seeing It Through

“Creativity needs discipline. We need to combine curiosity with attention to detail” Vaibhav opines. He says "We run a tight ship and have done so since day 1. People expect us to have a boutique-like, relaxed management style. They are quite surprised when they learn how we operate. We prioritise seeing things through. This attitude begins with us and spreads across our organisation."

Vaibhav has been the business brain for Indian and international corporations. He uses his sharp financial acumen to counsel acquaintances on their financial holdings. Tabassum has scaled many enterprises in the content, marketing, and edutainment space.

“Curiosity is a superpower for creators. The more you use it, the more doors to new worlds open up. What else does a storyteller want?” concludes Vaibhav. Spoken like a true multi-hyphenate.

It all ties up to curiosity. Atleast for this indomitable duo.

