Sonnet Wellness, India’s First Prebiotic And Probiotic Skin, Personal Care And Wellness Brand.

The Form Of “Inner Skincare” Is More Effective

Sonnet Wellness is a new-age wellness brand bringing you India's first prebiotic and probiotic products with FDA-approved ingredients catering to your overall health.

A vegan and cruelty brand produced completely in India comes with the perfect blend of organic and non-toxic chemical components, Sonnet Wellness started out as a home mixture made by one of the co-founders, Manju Ogale, abiding by the formula that everything needed for healthy skin and hair can be found in our kitchen.

Manju believes beauty is transformative and confident women can change the world. She understands the challenges being faced by women when it comes to finding the right products that complement their skincare needs. Knowing the struggles faced by women especially postpartum, Manju decided to share her formulated products with other women and help them in resolving their issues.

An important shift in the formulas of the products occurred when substantial mixtures were made including curd. The probiotic components in the curd gave way to a blend more effective than before. Soon with the co-founders CMO, Kavin Desai, a former business development and brand strategist of Flipkart and CFO, Ram Ogale, who worked in the mould manufacturing industry for cosmetics packaging in Australia and India, noticed the void that needed to be filled, which led to the birth of a vegan, cruelty-free and free of harmful toxic chemicals brand. Each of the co-founders then went on to develop a core skill in correspondence to the functional role that they would take on in the company

Their products are enriched with prebiotics, a naturally occurring, food component that is not used for digestion but to promote the growth of helpful bacteria in the gut, and probiotics are good bacteria / live cultures naturally found in the gut that improve intestinal health. These two known as 'the dynamic duo', are primarily used together to create the ideal setting for skin to thrive and be protected from harmful factors.

Prebiotics and Probiotics go hand-in-hand and work best when used together. Here are some benefits of incorporating prebiotic and probiotic ingredients into the skincare routine.

With these unique ideas came a conscience that led them to make sure the products were created with lab-made probiotics and prebiotics making them completely vegan and cruelty-free. They refrain from using ingredients like parabens, GMO, phthalates, alcohol, mineral oil, petrolatum, or Propylene Glycol.