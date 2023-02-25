Solana Grows 38% And Announces Helium Merge, Aave Bounces Back And Big Eyes Releases Loot Boxes

Solana’s Big Move with Helium

February has been doing well for one of Ethereum (ETH)’s biggest rivals, Solana (SOL). It was already growing considerably due to the recent success the platform has had with NFTS, but a reason that could potentially explain how much its value grew in a week is the announcement that Helium will exclusively run on the Solana Network. Helium is a network of hotspots that give devices long-range connectivity with the internet, something that the vast majority of people have used at least once if not regularly. Not only is this a big move because of how valuable the utility of the network is, but this should also improve how Solana’s network functions as well. Since this announcement, Solana has grown 28% in the space of a week. Solana is ranked 11 in the top cryptos by market cap, so it already holds a position, but the potential for it to move up into the top 10 is there.

Can Aave make a comeback?

Aave (AAVE) is an open-source liquidity protocol run on Ethereum that allows holders to lend, borrow and earn interest on their assets without the help of other specialist services. As a platform that is directly used by its community, they have a deeper investment in it than just tokens. It is currently at a crossroads as it takes a sharp fall by over 5% after a good week. It previously hit a peak of $94.78 but has now dropped to $82 3 days later, which is quite a brutal hit to the community. This may be a result of debates over whether they should dump BUSD, Binance’s stablecoin after Paxos was ordered to halt production by the government. The uncertainty has caused some to lose faith, but this sentiment is not community-wide. Aave can make a comeback after the controversy regarding Binance passes or if they decide to officially get rid of BUSD.

Big Eyes Launches New Loot Boxes in its Presale

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of, if not the biggest presales the market has seen since the crypto bubble, having raised an overwhelming $30 million in an incredible period. The meme coin follows in the steps of Dogecoin (DOGE) and other successful fun tokens that prioritise accessibility and enjoyment. In keeping with this theme, the latest update to the presale is the most exciting yet. Anyone familiar with gaming already knows what loot boxes are and how lucrative they are, but in case you aren’t aware, they are a mechanic that allows players to potentially earn rewards.

In the same way, they give players in-game rewards, here they give buyers the chance to win exuberant amounts of BIG tokens. For a limited time, Big Eyes buyers will have the opportunity to win up to $100,000 worth of tokens just by spending up to $1000. The three different categories cost different amounts and reward different amounts, but they are all more than worth it. Spend $100 and win up to $5000, spend $500 and win up to $25,000 and the aforementioned $1000 for up to $10,000. What is nice is that no matter what, you will always at least get back what you’ve spent.

Investors are already enjoying their spoils and posting it on social media, so far with some winners earning $800 and one lucky winner earning a whopping $5000 on their second spin. There are only so many boxes to go around, so now is the best time to get involved.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

