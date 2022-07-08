Social Worker-Politician Rahul Borole Is Working Day & Night To Help The Needy With Food, Masks & Water

One small act of kindness can create a huge positive impact on society. Politicians have the power to bring such changes and everyone wants the best ones for their cities or countries. @rahulborole a youth from Aurangabad, is a suitable example of showing compassion and kindness towards others. Today, Rahul is a well-known politician and a social worker.

From his childhood days, Rahul was always a kind-hearted person. He was not good in his studies and was a backbencher. But he would keep himself updated with every news regarding the nation. He would often go with his parents at temples and offer food and water to the needy. Eventually, it became a routine for him with or without his parents.

@rahulborole is always one of the strongest voices when it comes to talking about the development of Aurangabad. He wants no person in the city to struggle for water, food or any basic rights. As a social worker, he has a team that goes out and feeds the poor people and works on underprivileged kids' educational rights.

During the pandemic, Rahul Borole and his team has worked day and night to make sure no one sleeps without eating anything. From April 2020 till date, Borule is helping people with food, masks, water and sanitisers. He is helping people with finding beds and educating them on how they can prevent themselves and their family members from the deadly virus.

About his social work, Rahul Borule says, "This one year has been tough for everyone. But someone people suffered more and no one deserves it. How can we say things will get better if we don't help the needy? How can we expect everything to be fine if we don't distribute masks to those who can't affford it? That's why I and my team are working everyday to ensure people have food in their plate, masks, sanitisers and water in their hands." @rahulborole

