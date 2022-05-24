Social Media Sensation Sanju Sehrawat Joins Hand With Creator Company Vidsly

"Always bear in mind that your own resolution to success is more important than any other one thing." Abraham Lincoln

Success comes in different shapes and sizes for different people. For some, it's the monetary growth, for others it is the rise in stature or increased fame and appreciation on a wider scale. But there are very few who are able to encash all these incentives together, rising above the ordinary. At the age of 26, dynamic video creator Sanju Sehrawat has not only risen above the ordinary but his content tells a tale of passion, compassion and ingeniousness. Fame for Sanju has not been accidental, he has meticulously built his audience from scratch.

"We mostly hear that people who have fancy education or family backgrounds make huge cuts in life, however, it's not true. I believe it is the will to change your circumstances that propels us to inch further in life everyday. When I began my YouTube channel at the end of 2017, I knew I wanted to be original with my ideas and that will define the family that I wish to create online", says Sanju Sehrawat.

"My journey had its own ups and downs but I took learnings from each hiccup and understood what works best online. For this, compassion is a huge asset for any creator. You need to put yourself in the shoes of people who watch your content. Stay inventive and not ordinary. Success will come your way", explains Sanju on his secret sauce to long lasting success.

After mastering various aspects of video creation, Sanju took the plunge in direction in the Haryana music industry and his debut music video turned out to be a sensation. Charting with over 200 million views, his first music video speaks volumes of his directorial excellence."I am overwhelmed with the kind of support that we have received on my first music video as a director. Conceptualization has been my passion since I began my YouTube channel and this milestone has fuelled me to come up with bigger projects that will soon take shape. But a web series is definitely on the platter ", said Sanju in a statement.

With a cumulative fan base of over 3 million on various platforms, Sanju Sehrawat has become a prodigy in the video creation space. His 2 YouTube channels, Sanju Sehrawat and Sanju Sehrawat 2.0 cross 1.7 mn and 230k subscribers. His Facebook pages have also attracted millions with 2.5 mn followers on Sanju Sehrawat page and over 80k in TBF page created by the stalwart.



Today, Sanju is a role model whose journey is certainly inspirational and has propelled several youngsters to forge a path of perseverance with passion. His viewers seek motivation from his concepts and content. Sanju Sehrawat is an epitome of the old saying ----Dream it. Wish it. Achieve it.

Sanju has tied hands with Vidsly for his digital works and management. Vidsly, a media production firm, is set for a skyrocketing start and will certainly see more premium projects coming their way. Vidsly’s aim is to set up a new production house to encourage youngsters and promoting new talent coming up.