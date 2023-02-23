Social Media Is Changing The Landscape For Meme Coins: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu And Big Eyes Coin

One of the more fun and warmer aspects of the cryptocurrency is its meme coin economy. The rise of wholesome cryptos rooted in memes of dogs and cats has been a great source of interaction for investors. Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are three meme coins which have grabbed attention in different ways. One thing that unites them is that social media has played a part in this.

Social media is arguably the most dominant platform in the world today. Brands and businesses understand that to maximise reach with customers requires not simply a strong social media presence but one that involves good interactions with social media users. This is why sometimes it’s common to witness funny exchanges involving corporate Twitter accounts engaging in a roast of each other.

And sometimes, what happens on social media can either positively or negatively affect a company. It’s no surprise then, that the cryptocurrency world is not immune to that either.

So let’s dive into the meme coin world and see the ways in which social media affects it.

Big Eyes Coin highlights its value of community on Twitter

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the fastest-growing meme coins in the market today. It is currently enjoying a very successful presale that has seen it hit the $30m mark as it pursues its target of $50m. The success is unprecedented in recent crypto presale history but it underlines the intelligent strategy with which the team behind Big Eyes has operated.

At the heart of Big Eyes Coin’s strategy is the sense of community it has built. Investors who purchase BIG coins are embedded into their decision-making process, underlining the desire to build a relationship of trust and openness.

But where Big Eyes are really reaching their audience is in how they use social media, and particularly Twitter. If you browsed the Big Eyes Twitter account you would find regular examples of the team promoting healthy competitions or underlining ways in which they adhere to a belief in community.

For example, on the 14th February, they tweeted a picture of their team interacting playfully with the local public for Valentine’s Day. It was wholesome, it was cute, and it was very much in tune with who Big Eyes are. And not only did they convey that to the public on the streets, they showcased it to those on social media.

How does social media affect the meme coin giants?

The relationship between social media and cryptocurrency, of course, is not simply cryptos learning how to benefit from platforms like Twitter. Often, it can go the other way too.

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are the two frontrunners in the meme coin field. Dogecoin introduced the crypto world to the idea of meme coins and then Shiba Inu came along as a possible worthy successor. Both are established among the most widely-known cryptocurrencies in the world.

DOGE

Similarly, both also benefit from social media and specifically, the Elon Musk effect. When he sealed a lucrative takeover of Twitter its ripple effects gripped the crypto world. Almost immediately, Dogecoin (DOGE) saw its price surge by nearly 100%. Dogecoin was referred to as his favourite coin, leading to speculation that the crypto coin would only continue to witness a price spike if Musk integrated it into Twitter.

But even Shiba Inu has benefitted from Elon Musk tweeting. When he once tweeted a picture that jokingly introduced a dog as Twitter’s CEO, it spiked the prices of Shiba Inu as well as Dogecoin and Floki. Shiba Inu went up by 4.3% due to the Musk effect.

So what does this tell us? It paints a picture of how the meme coin field is entwined with social media. In the case of Big Eyes, it describes the potential for meme coins to maximise community engagement and widen their reach through intelligent marketing. But it also shows us, through Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, that social media can decisively impact the price fortunes of the crypto coins.

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin