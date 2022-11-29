Snapshot Action Camera Reviews [Urgent Update]: Don’t Buy Until You Read This

This post contains affiliate links, the writer of this post may receive a commission if you purchase an item. (at no additional cost to you).

If you are big on outdoor activities, a sports enthusiast or just a fun-loving person eager to capture great outdoor events in real-time, then the information you are about to uncover may help you save cost if you are ready to finally choose an action camera.

Action cameras are not new to the market. However, their features and capabilities keep changing. They have become popular in the past years, especially among extreme sports enthusiasts. And we can see why millions of people prefer them over regular cameras. Their compact size and outstanding capabilities are enough to draw anyone’s attention.

As the features evolve to match and in fact supersede customers wants, so does the price and this has been sort of a challenge.

This challenge of getting a high quality action camera at an affordable price has been finally laid to rest with the emergence of Snapshot Action Camera.

The lead designers of SNAPSHOT Action Camera had only one goal. To create a product that would prioritize features over price. And judging by their recent sales, it seems their goal was achieved!

This Snapshot Action Camera Review delves deeper to give you full details of a must have outdoor gadget that can make you look forward to creating and capturing more memories.

What is the Snapshot Action Camera?

Snapshot action camera is a digital camera that has been designed for filming while it is immersed in the action. Since it is designed to capture real-time action, it is built to have a compact and waterproof surface. It is lightweight and can produce high quality, wide-angle videos in any environment.

Snapshot action camera is a small, rugged, waterproof digital camera designed for capturing immersive action shots. It allows you to jump right in and become part of the adventure to capture photos and videos in a way that traditional cameras or smartphones just can't.

It usually records videos allowing the user to capture the action without having to interact with the camera or removing it from its housing. Snapshot Action Camera has become an integral part of most outdoor extreme sports.

It is usually attached to handlebars, helmets or surfboards depending on the perspective you wish to capture.

According to the official website, Snapshot Action Camera gives you jaw-dropping 4K Ultra HD footage for 1/5th the price of other brands.

What Are The Features of Snapshot Action Camera?

Snapshot Action Camera is designed to be used by everyone, even less tech-savvy people. Here are some of the great features that have customers dazzled:

● Captures 4K video and 20MP photos

● Waterproof to depths of up to 100 feet

● Built-in WiFi

● Onboard video editor

● USB and HDMI ports

● External Microphone & Remote

● Powerful Battery

Snapshot Action Camera Product Specifications

Display & Lens

● Processor: Sunplus I-Catch SPCA6350

● Sensor: COMS Sensor OV4689

● Display: 2-inch LTPS, 320x240 pixel resolution

● Aperture: F/2.5

● Focal length: f = 2.9mm

● 6G+1IR 170° ultra-wide view angle fish-eye lens

● Wifi-Enabled

Photo & Video

● Photo: JPEG, 4MP to 12MP

● Video: 720p up to 4K resolution

● Photo Burst: 3 photos per second

● Time Lapse: 2s/ 3s/ 5s/ 10s/ 20s/ 30s/ 60s

Battery

● Battery: 3.7V 1050mAh Rechargeable Li-ion battery

● Battery Life: 1 hour

● Charging Time: 3.5 hours

Dimensions

● Size: 59.3*24.6*41.1mm (L*W*H)

● Weight: 66g (with battery)

● Storage: Supports Class 10 Micro SD cards up to 32GB

● Speaker & Microphone: Built-In

● Input / Output: Micro USB port, Micro HDMI Type-D

Snapshot Action Camera

Is Snapshot Action Camera Worth Buying?

If you don’t have a big budget for getting an action camera but still picky about top class quality, Snapshot comes highly recommended. Most people wouldn’t want to waste money and not get value so here are some qualities of this action camera. If it matches your specification, then it’s definitely worth a try.

SPORTS CAMERA 4K ACTION CAMERA FOR HD VIDEOGRAPHY

Introducing the new Snapshot 360 action camera. This time lapse hunt action camera features an all-glass lens and a powerful 12 megapixel sensor, giving you the power to capture your favorite moments and breathtaking scenery in lifelike 4K resolution.

20MP ACTION CAMERA FOR STUNNING PHOTO CAPTURE

The blog camera waterproof device also features 20MP image capture, allowing you to take stunning photos with excellent resolution. No need to haul around large DSLR cameras for quality photography.

TRAVEL-FRIENDLY CAMERA

Unlike bulky under water ice fishing cameras, this live stream action camera features a small, portable design, so you can carry it everywhere you go for on the go image and video capture.

SPORTS ACTION VIDEO CAMERA WITH LONG BATTERY LIFE

Is there anything worse than your water camera for snorkeling dying mid-shoot with no plug or outlet in sight? Snapshot water proof WiFi camera can operate for quite a good amount of time on a single charge, providing ample time for HD image and video capture.

WATERPROOF SCUBA DIVER CAMERA

Go deeper than ever before with this water proof camera that's fully waterproof to 98 feet (30m). Equipped with a durable action camera waterproof housing unit, this sports action camera ultra hd device is ideal for snorkeling, diving, surfing, and other water sports.

ACTION CAMERA WITH ULTRA-RUGGED DESIGN

Snapshot adventure camera is there for you when the goings get tough. The rugged and compact build makes this the best action video camera for every adventure. Its rugged and compact built quality makes it one of the best action camera devices on the market.

HIGH DEFINITION ACTION CAMERA

Snapshot action camera helmet kit is perfect for those looking to capture footage and broadcast it online. Record stunning visuals and upload it instantly thanks to built-in action camera WiFi capabilities.

CAMERA WITH MULTIPLE VIDEO MODES

Snapshot helmet camera for skiing is designed for every activity. Express yourself and play with multiple modes including loop record, slow motion, image flipping, time lapse, and more!

AFFORDABLE ACTION CAMERA WITH CLEAR DISPLAY SCREEN FOR REAL-TIME VIEW AND RECORD

The non fisheye action camera's high-definition display screen lets you navigate the 4k WiFi sports action camera options quickly and easily, all while providing real-time viewing while you record!

Snapshot Action Camera

Why Do You Need Snapshot Action Camera?

If you want to capture your most thrilling adventures or simply want to record outdoor activities with your family, then the Snapshot Action Camera is the perfect choice for you. This compact, super-lightweight camera can work anywhere, whether you attach it to your helmet or dive 30 meters underwater!

Snapshot Action Camera is packed with several unique features: The 4K Ultra-HD Definition lens can shoot photos in 12.0 megapixels, and it can do so for up to an hour thanks to its rechargeable high capacity 1050 mAh Lithium-ion battery.

Snapshot Action Camera allows you to take control with the remote control feature – shoot imagery straight from your smart device. The possibilities are endless with Snapshot.

This action camera will take abuse and go places that your smartphone or DSLR can only dream of—whether you're on a wild adventure or just hanging poolside with the fam. They can be mounted to almost anything, including your bike, backpack, or even your surfboard. Let’s be honest, who would risk diving head first into any of these activities with their phone.

And with the increased versatility of action cameras like Snapshot Action Camera, any video will look like a cinematic masterpiece with its built-in features that eliminates shaky footage entirely.

How Does Snapshot Action Camera Work?

Because of the miniature size of Snapshot action cameras, it features a small lithium polymer battery to operate. Batteries with higher mAh specs usually come in larger sizes.

As for the lens, Snapshot action camera itself acts as the eye. It packs a huge amount of technology into its very small glass lens.

Keep in mind, though, that every unit is different, Snapshot features an aperture of ƒ/2.5. It has a wide-angle field of view with reduced distortion.

The image sensor of Snapshot action camera is great too! It acts as the optic nerve, which detects and converts the light waves into a breathtaking image or video.

It is the image sensor that can provide you with 4K or 1080p video quality and 20MP for the images, as well as control the frames per second (fps).

And did you know that Snapshot action camera allows wireless communication? Thanks to the hardware chip that they come with, you can connect it via WiFi

Snapshot Action Camera comes with a microSD card slots to get the data from your camera’s motherboard. Choose a microSD with a high storage capacity, especially if you plan to use your action camera for taking high-quality videos.

Lastly, the motherboard connects all these parts together. It is the key piece of hardware that allows fast communication between components. It works by managing all the core functions, whether it is for processing video/images or managing power.

When Can Snapshot Action Camera Be Used?

For 4k videos and photos

Snapshot Action camera can record the 4k videos without any hassle and that too in a top-notch quality. Though other cameras also offer 4k, those images aren’t as stabilized as the one from Snapshot. Whether you are hiking or diving, the quality of the video won’t be affected.

To Record Extreme Sports

For those that love the adrenaline rush of extreme sports and would love to record every moment when taking part in one, Snapshsot action camera is their go-to tool.

For those who love extreme sports such as skydiving, base jumping and wingsuit diving, shooting footage from their perspective over the spectacular scenery would be a great experience to share with others.

Snapshot Camera has the right dimensions so it does not interfere with the delicate equipment used in these sports allowing them to take perfect shots without being a hindrance to the safety measures put in place.

Hiking

Even though hiking cannot be classified as an extreme sport, travelers go through some of the most breathtaking scenery in the world allowing them to see some extremely rare sights and some strange sites as well.

A traditional camera will still be able to capture these moments, but action-cams such as Snapshot Action Camera ensure that every second of the adventure is recorded as it is unfolding in stunning high definition.

Driving

Taking off on road trips can be adventurous and exciting, Snapshot Action Cameras allow for engine driven excitement to be shared with others. Whether you are shooting footage in a drag race or simply trying to protect yourself from careless drivers, you can film the action and relieve every transition of it.

For Urban Exploration and Tourism

Urban exploration can be defined as the art of discovering new worlds in urban areas. Urban explorers, with the help of action cameras, are able to explore what lies within their grasp but hidden from view and share their experiences.

While traveling offers less adrenaline and danger, action-cams are a useful tool for sight-seeing travelers to film their escapades in far-away lands.

Where To Buy Snapshot Action camera?

SNAPSHOT Action Camera is only available for purchase on the manufacturer’s dedicated website. The manufacturers recommend buying solely from the official site to ensure the product’s authenticity.

Don’t worry if you’re new to the world of online shopping. The process can be pretty straightforward, even for inexperienced buyers. Here’s what you need to do:

Visit the official website by clicking on any of the links made available in this Snapshot Action Camera review and claim up to a possible 50% discount based on your purchase.

Then you input your shipping address and payment details to securely place your order.

What’s In The Snapshot Package?

● SNAPSHOT Action Camera

● USB cable

● Wireless wrist remote control

● Different mounts

● Waterproof case

● Instruction manual

How Much Is Snapshot Action Camera? [Snapshot Action Camera Price and Dsicounts]

What if you were told that you don’t have to spend a fortune to record videos of 4K quality? It may sound impossible, but it’s true! Your best shot is to get an action cam that is neither too cheap nor expensive.

Based on the features and specifications of Snapshot, it is a highly recommended option if you are looking for a quality action cam without spending heavily for it.

There are various deals and you can save as much as 60% depending on your purchase.

● 1 x Snapshot - $69.95

● 2 x Snapshot - $139.99

● 3 x Snapshot - $156.99

● 4 x Snapshot - $191.99



30 DAYS MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

You have a 30 days return policy which means you can test the product. If there is any defect or you don’t get what you expect, you can send the product back to the manufacturer, and they will return your money (in total), providing that it’s not beyond 30 days after product delivery.

Benefits of Snapshot Action Camera [Snapshot Action Camera Reviews]

As earlier mentioned, SNAPSHOT Action Camera prioritizes features. Here’s why you should seriously consider getting this value-for-money camera:

● Easy to use – SNAPSHOT Action Camera is designed for everyone, even newbies! Use its fantastic features and capture the pro footage you always wanted!

● Lightweight and compact – Bring it to your adventures without adding extra weight to your backpack. Its lightweight design will leave you impressed!

● Stellar video quality – Time to record videos of 4K quality and capture your moments with great clarity. No more blurry photos and low-quality footage!

● Waterproof and durable – SNAPSHOT Action Camera is the perfect gadget for your summer escapades. You can finally make fantastic montages while being underwater!

● Built-in WiFi – Time to edit and upload your beloved photos and videos on the fly. Your social media accounts will never be the same!

Snapshot Action Camera

Why Choose Snapshot Action Camera?

All cameras can perform their jobs, but nothing can be better than an action camera when it comes to a traveling buddy. As these are designed for outdoors, action photography, and adventures, certain features help you enjoy every bit of your adventure or job.

Attach them to handlebars, helmets, or even taking them underwater, unlike regular cameras. They help you get more width of images due to a wider lens. The best thing is the portability as it is small and can easily fit into the palm of your hand.

Unlike other types of cameras, Snapshot action cameras are neither fragile nor bulky. You never have to worry about carrying them around. One can easily prop up the action camera with any monopod or standard tripod.

Snapshnot Action cameras capture excellent photographs because of their large sensors. Besides, little shakes and jolts are not capable of ruining your image with these devices. The image stabilization in Sanpshot action camera is highly effective in reducing the blurs associated with a camera’s motion.

No matter how bumpy your ride or shooting condition is, you are going to get HD footage without any frame loss.

Snapshot Action Camera FAQs

What’s the biggest difference between this and the top-selling brand I’ve seen in stores?

To be honest, the price. If you’re looking for a rugged camera that shoots 4K ultra HDR videos (at 30 frames per second) and impressive pics (up to 12 Megapixels) at a fraction of the price, the SNAPSHOT is tough to beat.

Are there accessories available for the SNAPSHOT?

Yes. Your SNAPSHOT comes equipped with everything you need to get the most amazing shots including a waterproof housing, handlebar/pole attachment, adhesive, clip, and various mounts.

How long does the rechargeable battery last?

You’ll be able to shoot for anywhere between 70 to 90 minutes on a single charge.

How deep underwater can I use the SNAPSHOT?

The included housing lets you capture shots at 30 meters (almost 99 feet) below the surface!

What are the dimensions?

SNAPSHOT is built for easy use and portability. The camera measures 59 x 41 x 25 mm and weighs 61 grams.

How much memory do I have?

SNAPSHOT features a slot for using MicroSD memory cards up to 64GB. This is enough for 1 hour and 20 minutes of 4K video and 5 hours of video at 1080p (60fps) resolution. Simply transfer the footage wirelessly to free up space or pick up another card. SNAPSHOT makes it easy!

Can I try it out before making my final decision?

Yes. SNAPSHOT comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you don’t like it for any reason, simply return it within 30 days following delivery.

Snapshot Action Camera

Final Verdict - Snapshot Action Camera Reviews

Snapshot is designed to help you relive all your outdoor moments. It’s affordable, durable, lightweight and easy to use.

According to the manufacturers, this action camera can deliver professional-level footage of every moment in stunning 4K Ultra HD.

Note that not all action cameras share the same features, this article is an effort to help you do the heavy lifting and provide you with all the necessary information you may need to make your decision.

If you decide to try out this device, links have been made available in this review to take you to the official website, where depending on your purchase, you can claim up to 50% in discount.

