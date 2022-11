I’ve been searching for a portable solar power generator that can produce energy for your appliances. Also, it can be used at critical times during blackouts and brownouts. I was lucky to find the Smart Solar Box ebook.

Smart Solar Box is an alternative for household power demand. They claimed that It helps to cut power bills by up to 65%. I was able to grab the deal since It comes with an affordable price and easy-to-set-up.

So, I’m sharing my honest review of the Smart Solar Box.

I’ve built my solar box and used it for almost two years. At first, I took it for granted, but when I got the electric bill, I was stunned.

Let’s bring the Smart Solar Box program under the microscope.

Smart Solar Box: At a Glance

Type: Digital Product

Digital Product Created by: Ryan Tanner

Ryan Tanner Target Audience: People who want to save electricity bills

People who want to save electricity bills Active Consumers: More than 17341 families

More than 17341 families Unique Selling Point: Build smart solar box at home

Build smart solar box at home Deliver Format: Digital Video Format

Digital Video Format Electricity Bill Saved: 65% (Advertised)

65% (Advertised) Our Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐(5 out of 5)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐(5 out of 5) Money-back Guarantee: 60 days time period

60 days time period Free Bonus: Location of the equipment stores

Location of the equipment stores Price: $37, One-time payment

$37, One-time payment Shipping Cost: No Shipping Cost

Smart Solar Box: Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Budget-friendly pricing, costs only $200 to build the device.

Saves a significant amount of electricity bills.

Almost no maintenance is needed.

Eco-friendly, environmentally friendly, and renewable energy.

Easy-to-follow guide and simplified video instructions.

No technical knowledge is needed to build this device.

Portability-You can easily carry it everywhere.

You got nothing to lose- a solid 60-day money-back guarantee. Comes only in digital format. That means you need a secondary device to access it.

Might require multiple solar boxes for a big house.

Need to buy extra equipment.

What Is a Smart Solar Box Program?

The Smart Solar Box program is a digital guide to making a solar box at home. It includes video instructions, a list of required tools, and other instructions.

Usually, if you want to install solar panels, it would cost you thousands of dollars. However, with the Smart Solar Box programs, it would only cost you about $200.

Also, it's easy to build, needs minimum components, and only a few hours to install. It’s also portable, meaning you can carry it anywhere you wish.

A 41-page DIY Manual

The Smart Solar Box has five chapters. The chapters are listed below.

Chapter 1: The Introduction.

Basic principles regarding solar energy.

General technical regards.

Chapter 2: Tools And Components.

Tools

Components (electronic parts needed)

Chapter 3: Building Instruction Of Smart Solar Box

Assembling solar panels.

Preparing the Box.

Wiring process.

Recap - short review of the process.

Chapter 4: Testing The Solar Box

Chapter 5: Where To Buy Components

A Library of Video tutorials

The Smart Solar Box also offers some bonus video tutorials for advanced users.

Bonus 1: 10 Easy Steps To Build Your Solar Panels

Many people prefer videos instead of reading material because videos are easy to follow. As a result, it includes ten easy-to-follow video tutorials to build a solar panel. The steps include.

Calculating the power and different types of solar.

The recommended positive for the PC panels.

Producing your system by using PV.

Step-by-step solar panel building guide.

Required tools and components.

The system components.

Testing your solar panel.

The building process.

Anyone without knowledge of batteries and solar panels will find it easy. Moreover, it comes with all the essential tools you’ll need to build the solar panel. You will find the store locations from where you can buy the tools.

Bonus 2: Build Your Own Wind Generator

The Smart Solar Box program also has a unique guide to building wind turbine generators. It offers all the general information about wind turbines as follows.

The recommended position for setting up wind turbines.

Busting some common myths about wind turbines.

Step-by-step guide to building a wind turbine

The power generation process.

Battery tips and tricks.

Generator basics.

How Does a Smart Solar Box Work?

Just like the name suggests, intelligent solar boxes work like magic. Let’s explore the smart solar box's principle and the components needed to build it.

The Principle Behind Smart Solar Box

The Smart Solar Box works very simplistically. The solar panel receives solar power directly from the sun. It migrates the power to the electric Dc power.

The electric inverter converts the DC power to household AC power. The battery stores the current for future use. It’s a significant renewable energy source and can provide backup for up to 20 hours once charged fully.

The device is suitable during storms and power outages. It can power all household appliances, such as refrigerators, lights, fans, stoves, etc.