D.G. - For young entrepreneurs aspiring to make it big in the business world, I offer the following advice: Embrace change and innovation, and never underestimate the power of resilience and determination. Success often requires taking risks and stepping outside of your comfort zone, so don't be afraid to pursue your dreams with passion and conviction. Surround yourself with a strong support network of mentors, advisors, and peers who can provide guidance and encouragement along the way. Remember that every challenge is an opportunity for growth, and by staying focused on your goals and remaining adaptable in the face of adversity, you can achieve anything you set your mind to.