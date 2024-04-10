Slothana Presale Hits $10 Million - The Next Meme Coin To Explode?

Solana-based meme coins have had a massive surge recently, and their presales went viral, raising significant amounts. Because of the success of Slerf and Book of Meme, experts believe Slothana could be the next 100x coin. Slothana has already outperformed both because they raised $10 million and $2 million in their presales respectively. But, Slerf and Book of Meme exploded after the exchange listing, setting a solid foundation for other meme projects.