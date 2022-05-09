Slice Invite Code - HUNK486680 (₹300 On Signup & Per Refer + FREE Credit Card)

HUNK486680 is Slice invite code. You will Rs.300 signup bonus and2% cashback on all transaction by applying the invite code. Also earn Rs.300on each successful referral by inviting your friends to sign up with your invite code.

Slice is a finance technology company based in Bangalore, India. It offers Slice supercards with credit limits starting from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 10 lakh. The purchases can be made anywhere whether it’s online or offline and you get up to 2% cashback for all transactions. The best part is you can easily divide your bills over 3 months. You can also split your bills with family and friends by using tags and taking notes. Apply slice invite code HUNK486680 and get Rs.300 on first transaction and free visa credit card.

What is SliceInvite Code?

Slice Invite Code

How to Apply Slice Invite Code

• Download and Install the Slice app on your Android or iPhone.

• Launch the app and type email address.

• Provide your phone number and tap on the continue button.

• Verify phone number by entering the OTP on your mobile.

• Next, enter Slice invite code HUNK486680 to receive Rs.300 on first transaction.

• It will fetch your PAN card number, just confirm it.

• Your credit score will be also displayed. Confirm it by entering your Aadhaar number.

• Verify your Aadhaar number by OTP and enter the address where the card is to be delivered.

• Upload a photograph of yourself to be verified and the process is done.

What Slice Referral Code?

Slice Referral Code

Slice Card Features

• Instant online credit card approval and activation

• Get up to 3 months of no-cost EMI

• Avail emergency credit or loan in your bank account

• Lifetime free card with no hidden fees

• Best card to get started CIBIL history and build a better profile

• Refer friends and earn Rs 300 for each referral

Conclusion on Slice Invite Code

