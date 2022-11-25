SleepGram Pillow Reviews - Is It Worth the Cost?

Sleepgram is a bedding product company based in Los Angeles and was established in 2016. It has many bedding products that comfort people who change their sleep positions.

They aim to provide premium quality products with an affordable price range. Besides Sleepgram pillow, their product line includes other bedding accessories such as a weighted blanket, knee pillow, etc.

The Sleepgram pillow is a customizable three-in-one pillow that allows buyers to decide the firmness and loft of the pillows inside. Moreover, it has a unique three-in-one design with two separate pillows inside a single pillowcase.

This Sleepgram pillow review lists all the features, pricing details, and highlights of these pillows. Let's dig in.

Sleepgram Pillow Features

Design

The Sleepgram pillows provide the right combination of two inner pillows and one outer cover. It is a revolutionary design that gives the perfect fluffiness to the user without having multiple pillows.

Moreover, it has three configurations, and you can choose from flat to fluffy. You can enjoy the standard queen-size pillows with the right softness you need.

Inner Pillows

The two inside pillows have polyester microfiber fill that keeps the pillow wonderfully soft. Moreover, one pillow is flatter, perfect for those who need less supportive pillows like stomach and back sleepers. The additional pillows are fluffier and have medium height.

Therefore, combining these two pillows in a single cover ensures restful sleep, regardless of the sleeping position.

Outer Pillow-Case or Cotton Cover

The outer pillowcase is made of 100% cotton, which is soft on the face. It is a washable cover and doesn't capture any moisture nor trap much heat like other pillows. Therefore, it provides a great sleeping experience for everyone.

Sleepgram Pillows Size Options

Sleepgram pillows are available in two differently-sized inserts. The standard queen size is 18" x 26", whereas the king size is 18" x 33".

Price

Sleepgram pillow prices are reasonable, and unique pillows and cotton cover sizes fall in an affordable range. The standard queen size costs $60, and the king size is $75. However, the price changes with time, so it's better to visit the official website to check for the original price.

Firm Pillows

You can enjoy the firmness of three pillows in just one pillow. Sleepgram provides a supportive pillow with two inserts. One insert has a medium feel, and the other is a soft insert. Therefore, side sleepers can enjoy firmness by using both inserts simultaneously in one pillowcase.

Cruelty-Free Products

Sleepgram pillow claims to use cruelty-free products in the making of the pillows.

Better Quality Sleep

Sleepgram encourages better sleep as it has an adjustable loft which most sleepers like. Moreover, if you are a side sleeper, you can enjoy the low-heat pillow for the best sleep. In addition, it is also great for those who experience neck pain and shoulder pain.

Customization

Sleepgram offers personal preferences for extra support in the pillow so you can enjoy your sleep position.

How Does the Sleepgram Pillow Feel?

The fabric of the Sleepgram pillow is soft to the touch and cozy. The firmness also depends on the customization of which insert you use inside the cover. The smooth side is in blue tag, which is more squishy and flat.

Stomach sleepers should prefer the blue side as they need a softer and flattened pillow for healthy sleep. Moreover, the Sleepgram pillow's blue tag is more foldable.

Medium-level support is in red tag, which gives fluffier and a bit of loft. It's easier to fold, flatten, and shape. The combination of the red and blue label is best for back sleepers as it doesn't elevate the head but also allows comfy pressure relief.

Shipping Services of Sleepgram Pillow

Sleepgram pillow provides free shipping for orders over $100 in the United States, allowing you to buy two pillows as it saves you money. Moreover, you can receive your package within 1 to 2 days of shipping via FedEx. They also provide a tracking number for your convenience.

Trial Periods of Sleepgram Pillow

You can enjoy a 100-night trial period of the Sleepgram pillow , and if it isn't suitable for you, you can return it to the company and get a refund. However, replace the pillow in pristine condition for a complete refund.

Purchasing the Sleepgram Pillow

Sleepgram pillows are available in Canada and the United States. Moreover, you can buy them online from the official Sleepgram website and other selected retailers.

● Buy two pillows for $40 each (King size are $60 each)

● Buy four pillows for $37.50 each (King size are $57.50)

● Buy six pillows for $36.67 each (King size are $56.69 each)

Sleepgram provides a lifetime warranty on its products. Terms and conditions may apply.

Pros

● The best solution for neck and shoulder pain

● Polyester microfiber fill

● Memory foam pillow

● Serves all types of sleepers, including back sleepers, stomach sleepers, and side sleepers

● Soft insert and hand fluff

● Machine washable outer cover

● Three in one customization

● Queen and king-size pillows

● Adjustable pillows

● Reasonable prices

● Firmness

● No odor

● Cruelty-free products

● 100% cotton exterior cover

FAQ

Q - Can you wash the pillowcase?

A - The Sleepgram pillow case is machine washable. Remove the pillow inserts from the cotton cover and wash them with your laundry. Moreover, the Sleepgram pillow comes with care instructions. It will help if you tumble dry the pillows on low or no heat by using dryer balls.

Q - Do Sleepgram pillows go flat?

A - Sleepgram pillow has polyester microfiber fill, which gives it a soft touch and tends to retain its shape. Furthermore, customer reviews show that their pillows tend to maintain their shape.

Q - How long does a Sleepgram pillow last?

A - Sleepgram provides a lifetime warranty on its products. However, according to customer reviews, Sleepgram pillows can last 3-4 years as they tend to regain their shape and keep firmness intact.

Conclusion

Sleepgram pillow company has provided a three-in-one package of pillows. The pillows give you a cozy and fluffy feeling and are soft to the touch. Moreover, it is comfortable for both back and side sleepers.

It provides a customization opportunity, so the stomach sleepers can adjust the pillow firmness as they want. The blue pillow comes with more softness than the red one. You can use them together or separately to best suit your needs.

Collectively these two pillows come in one case and provide the best sleep for everyone regardless of the sleeping position. The Sleepgram pillows are famous among people who suffer from neck and shoulder pain.

It provides relief from the pain by giving a little cushy pressure. Furthermore, you can enjoy a 100-night sleeping trial with the Sleepgram Pillow, and if you don't find it helpful, you can ask the company for a refund. Visit the website to order your Sleepgram pillows today!

