Sikh Social Media Star Harjinder Singh Kukreja Felicitated By The Ministry Of Culture, Government of India

Celebrations of 75 years of Indian Independence, the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" is being commemorated all around the nation with immense pride and patriotic fervor.

Under the initiative, the Government of India, in association with Google and Meta, has now recognized 75 successful content creators as "Cultural Ambassadors for India".

An official Gala evening was organized at The Asiatic Society, Mumbai to mark this event. Sikh Social media star, Harjinder Singh Kukreja was part of the chosen seventy-five who were felicitated at the ceremony. Harjinder Singh Kukreja is a world renowned member of the Sikh community well-known for his globe-trotting and social media influence.

Held at The Asiatic Society of Mumbai, the occasion saw an esteemed plethora of dignitaries from various fields in attendance. The range of celebrities included digital creators, singers, actors and top notch chefs and influencers. Alongside the Sikh Goodwill-ambassador, Harjinder Singh Kukreja, some of the top few influencers appointed as Cultural Ambassadors of India are Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Karanvir Bohra, Karan Dua, ziti Acharya, Amulya Rattan, Aashna Hegde, Manav Chhabra, Angry Prash, Chef Kunal Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Ashnoor Kaur, Ashi Khanna, Mira Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande, RJ Anmol, Amrita Rao, Chef Kunal Kapoor and Jannat Zubair.

Talking about the being one of the cultural ambassadors of India, Kukreja says, "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is once-in-a-lifetime event as India has turned 75 and it is an honour to be appointed as a ‘Cultural Ambassador of India’. This is an encouragement to all content creators to keep inspiring the millions who follow them."

Harjinder Singh Kukreja’s wife, Harkirat Kaur Kukreja is extremely elated at Harjinder’s appointment as a Cultural Ambassador of India. Harkirat Kaur Kukreja who is also known as the ‘Sikh Supermom’ says, “The Kukreja family is extremely happy about the recognition Harjinder has received and wishes that he continues to serve his motherland as a true ‘Cultural Ambassador’ and inspires and motivates those that follow him and beyond”.

Harjinder’s vast experience and reach of active and positive influence in the world through his Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn accounts where over 4 million people follow him, his sophisticated forays into meeting diplomats around the globe, and his unique detours as a keen family traveller are well known and acknowledged worldwide. All this this with the responsibility and professionalism of a well-established business person, the love of a family person, the intervention of a public speaker and influencer, the gregariousness of a Punjabi, the courage and philanthropy of a Sikh and as a Cultural Ambassador of India.