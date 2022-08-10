Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business Spotlight
Outlook for Brands

Shyaway Launches 'Just Go For It' Campaign Encouraging Women To Pursue And Say Yes To Their Dreams!

Shyaway kickstarted the campaign with animated snippets delivering strong messages and conversations focusing on women influencers across social media.

Shyaway
Shyaway

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 2:23 pm

[CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, JULY 26] 

Shyaway, women’s intimate wear brand announces their latest campaign #justgoforit featuring stories of women who chose to pursue their dreams, despite obstacles and challenges. The campaign centers on women who took the plunge against all odds and became who they are today. 

Shyaway kickstarted the campaign with animated snippets delivering strong messages and conversations focusing on women influencers across social media. 

Shyaway meets and interviews several influencers to showcase their ‘go for it’ moments. Be it big or small, every woman has her own journey on and off social media—their fears, their achievements, and how they say yes to their dreams.  

Apart from focusing on narratives of women’s achievements and struggles, the campaign’s objective is also to help them achieve their future goals. There is no such thing as a small idea and the #justgoforit campaign values the knack for innovation. That is why, as part of this campaign, Shyaway is keen on encouraging the budding entrepreneurs through various workshops to hone their skills. 

Talking about the objective of the campaign, Mr. Gopinathan R, Founder of Shyaway said, “Everyone encounters situations in life where they have taken a leap of faith or have just gone for it and made a decision for good... #justgoforit campaign is our attempt to provide a platform to narrate women’s success stories, so that these powerful stories reach maximum people.” 

About Shyaway 

Founded in 2015 with a vision to help Indian women define their own beauty standards and discuss lingerie candidly, Shyaway is bent on providing the ultimate comfort to women. As a growing brand in India, we strongly believe that shopping for women’s lingerie should not be a complicated process and we strive to provide a vast selection of products in a variety of sizes, styles, and patterns.  

With over 1 million customers and nearly 7 million online visitors every year, we manufacture 70%  of our collections in India.  

We are the proud winners of Femina Power Brands 2021 for excellence in empowering women. Click the link to know more about the campaign à https://bit.ly/3b9IV5w  

### 

If you would like to know more about #Justgoforit or about Shyaway, please email us at: connect@shyaway.com  

Tags

Business Spotlight Outlookbusiness Spotlight Shyaway Women Women Education Women Empowerment Women Empowerment Project Just Go For It Social Media Social Media Campaign Women Influencers
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta