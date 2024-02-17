Shopkeeper And Customer Almost Get Into A Brawl Over Samsung S24 Exchange Offer

The situation unfolded when the customer, seemingly unaware of the standard exchange protocols, approached the shopkeeper with an unconventional proposal. The customer expressed interest in acquiring the latest Samsung S24 model and offered a collection of Pokemon cards in exchange. However, the shopkeeper's reaction was disbelief and frustration instead of a receptive response saying, "Yaha nahi hota ye sab, flipkart vaale krte honge, unse maango ye sab."

"Subah subah dimag kharaab karne aaya hai - Tujhe pata hai bhi hai kya bol raha hai?" exclaimed the angry shopkeeper, incredulity at the audacious proposal.

The exchange quickly turned contentious as both parties stood their ground, with tensions escalating to the brink of physical confrontation. The shopkeeper, evidently exasperated by what he perceived as an attempt to undermine the value of his merchandise, vehemently rebuffed the customer's proposition.