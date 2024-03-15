The recently concluded IIT Global Conference, which was held in Washington D.C., brought together some of the brightest minds to discuss the future of education and investment in India. Mr. Shobhit Mathur, Vice Chancellor of Rishihood University, shed light on the topic of 'Social Impact Investment' during a particularly insightful panel discussion. He highlighted the crucial role of strategic philanthropy in India's progress, focusing on the importance of establishing and improving high-quality educational institutions. This Q&A article captures the essence of his insights and explores how strategic philanthropy can redefine India's educational landscape: