Shivam And Rudraksha Leading Indian Delegation At Expo Sciences International 2022 Dubai

These Two youths from competing regional hackathons to handling corporate projects this time created history being the youngest faces for India at ESA Dubai. The Expo Sciences Asia is the largest event in UAE focusing exclusively on the scientific creativity of aspiring scientists from all over the world. Leading this event as the head of delegation of India, attending Global Conference Assembly, they were awarded by the chairman of Emirates Science Club and received Gold for their innovation and pitch in the domain of AI & Robotics.

Shivam Joshi is India’s youngest corporate trainer for Artificial Intelligence. He is a 21-year young entrepreneur, Founder, and Executive Director of Codon’s Limited, a Training and Development company. Rudraksha Padole being in IT domain; building projects. Working with Shivam, they decided to create and design NOVA and pitch this idea at a global level. NOVA is an AI based device which tracks overall child activities, NOVA gives schedules to the child in proper routine and also gives touch off moral values; which will increase children productivity.

Since they began working with people they have learned a very important lesson which they want to convey to youths that, “Don’t make a profile for your resume” Fill your life with experiences not with materialistic things. No matter what you have studied, from which university, whatever rank you may have achieved, your experience will always build you and your profile. “Innovation is not any subject which you can earn from colleges it is the execution of your idea, "All students should have an Idea for product or a start-up during college or in the phase of High school. Doesn't matter if it's successful or how big or small. Worst to worst it will make you 10x better employee than someone with no exposure."