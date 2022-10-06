Sharad Mishra's Selfless Service To Mankind During COVID-19 Was Exemplary

You have to serve humanity if you want to serve the One God Almighty. Meet Mr. Sharad Mishra, a successful businessman, renowned politician, and filmmaker, who not just believes in but also lives by the philosophy of "The service of mankind is the service of God." His selfless service to mankind during the unprecedented time of COVID-19 was exemplary.

Life has always been full of challenges for the underprivileged and the Covid-19 pandemic made it more difficult to live for the impoverished. But, there were some individuals who showed a lot of care towards the needy and helped in making life a little easier for them, in such difficult times.

Mr. Sharad Mishra is one such caring individual, who is known for his selfless act toward society. His generous service during the pandemic has been commendable. Mr. Sharad Mishra is indeed a Great Samaritan and Covid Warrior whose philosophy of serving humanity has been an inspiration to many people.

As he is a compassionate person, Mr. Sharad Mishra always stood up to people during COVID-19 and contributed immensely during the two waves of the pandemic. Being general secretary of Uttar Pradesh Congress, Mr. Sharad Mishra's philanthropy attitude to serve the distressed people was much acclaimed by everyone.

An active social worker, Mr. Sharad Mishra, also selflessly donated INR 10,00,000 to the PM care fund.

Mr. Sharad Mishra's public spirit attitude and noble gestures were highlighted during the pandemic when he was selflessly reaching out to people in need of oxygen cylinders and other medical aid.

Mr. Sharad Mishra and his team launched many campaigns to help people in the need. They also launched 24*7 community kitchen services to serve freshly cooked meals to patients and medical staff. Mr. Sharad Mishra and his team were lauded for providing uninterrupted meals to thousands of distressed people, ensuring the smooth availability of ration kits to the needy, and providing daily groceries items to many households.

Mr. Sharad Mishra demonstrated extraordinary kindness and a self-sacrificing attitude, by running various campaigns 24*7 across Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown. He also launched a community kitchen to serve nutritious and delicious cooked meals to laborers and their families.

Mr. Sharad Mishra is grateful to his parents and his wife, who inspired him to serve food to people so that no one should remain hungry around him. With this notion of feeding the needy, he and his family stood together to serve the people with freshly cooked nutritious meals, day & night across the state.

Mr. Sharad Mishra was in constant touch with administration and government authorities to support people during the entire phase of the pandemic.

And although the pandemic has been controlled his mission to serve people and the nation is still ongoing. Mr. Sharad Mishra’s selfless act to society and people is commendable. Leading by example and inspiring many, he’s one of few great Samaritans who not only wins heart but also leaves an impression in the life of others that last forever.

Mr. Sharad Mishra has risen above the challenges of the pandemic and remains in heart of many forever. He is truly today’s real-life HERO.

Mr. Sharad Mishra strongly believes in and is making lots of efforts to restore the tradition of Ganga Jamuni-Tahzib and mutual brotherhood that binds India together.