Savor The Treat With Big Eyes Coin At A Fraction Of The Cost You Otherwise Will Pay For Solana Or Wrapped Bitcoin

The highs and lows are paramount to the fiscal cycle - we savour the highs but despise the latter for the volatility it brings. Ardent crypto believers are already well-aware of the fact that fortunes are often made in times of turmoil. Hence, when things seem like they are heading to chaos, sit tight and keep yourself calm because this phase will soon be over, and a new breeze will follow.

Are you prepared for the future, or are you just in here hanging around to play gamble on any one token? If that’s what you’re holding on to - you’ll most likely be doomed. As with any industry, crypto demands a tangible financial strategy before giving it a go. In this guide, we’ll help you shortlist coins that can be your aid in fighting monetary challenges. The list starts with the Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Big Eyes Coin Makes A Splash

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is giving away 250K USD to its community for simply visiting its website, giving its page a follow, tagging Elon on Twitter, and many simple entries like that. It doesn’t cost you anything but 2 minutes out of your schedule.

Nothing is at stake from your end, yet you end up participating in such an enticing offer. Not just that, the presale isn’t over, and stage 7 is open for anyone to be a part of the BIG community. The prices are expected to soar once the coin is launched officially into the market. It’s just the start, and the token has already managed to raise more than 11 million USD.

Nobody knows how long it’s intended to play, but the statistics speak for themselves. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) allows you not to worry over useless taxes over anything you buy. This is where it separates itself from the competition. You get to shop around from your favourite shops with no taxes to pay. Even some exchanges in this space charge taxes to keep their platform running, but this doesn’t stand true for Big Eyes Coin (BIG) because its ultimate objective is to leave a positive impact, not to add to the burden. For the future, we’ve got our fingers crossed for what’s waiting for us!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is transparent as it has systematically displayed its entire Gantt chart before its stakeholders. This helps strengthen the bond between the community and the founders because it allows the creators to resonate with the audience at some level. To further delve into the intricacies, the buyers are encouraged to download the whitepaper from the official website and give it a read. It caters to almost all the queries one could possibly have.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

For your assistance, we’ve provided a link to the website below.

Solana Takes The Top 10

Solana (SOL) is built to allow the creators to host decentralized applications over it. It has recently emerged as a competitor to the Ethereum chain. It fails to meet the “trilemma” for cryptocurrencies because some part of it is centralized. It’s ranked in the top 10 cryptocurrencies on coinmarketcap and sold for 29.99 USD as of writing.

Wrapped Bitcoin Brings The Original Crypto To A New Blockchain

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is equivalent to BTC in its monetary value, and the only difference is its compatibility with the Ethereum chain. It’s somehow converted to an ERC-20 to be exchanged over Ethereum’s Defi framework, and this conversion helps in quicker trade of it over the network. It’s ranked at #16 on coinmarketcap and sold for approximately 19,000 USD as of writing.

Conclusion

There’s a huge difference in the price of the former two (BIG & SOL) and the WBTC. This drives us to cling to a more viable choice - Big Eyes Coin (BIG), as we see it potentially growing.

Interested? Then be sure to use code SUSHI139 at checkout for 5% bonus BIG tokens.

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), you can visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL