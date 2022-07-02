Save Earth Activist Dr. Sandeep Choudhary’s Inflector India Brings New Innovations To Reduce Carbon Footprint

‘Climate Warrior’ is a term that is used to describe individuals who contribute towards saving the environment and making the world a better place for everyone to live in. Save Earth Activist Dr. Sandeep Choudhary is definitely someone whom this title can be bestowed upon. For years, Dr. Choudhary has been a part of several initiatives that have worked towards making the world a greener and healthier place for its inhabitants. Now, he is taking his efforts towards protecting Mother Earth a step forward through his company Inflector India.

Talking about the goal of Inflector India, Save Earth Activist Dr. Sandeep Choudhary says, “Our aim is to come up with products that would lead people towards leading the kind of lifestyle that doesn’t harm the environment. We wish to spread the message that conserving our natural resources should be the way forward for all of us. At the moment, our company is offering high-quality solar shades that operate as reflective thermal shades. These solar shades work towards regulating the indoor temperature by absorbing or reflecting solar energy. Our company’s solar shades are designed to conserve energy and reduce carbon footprint”.

The actions and initiatives taken by Dr. Sandeep Choudhary are as inspiring as the journey he has had. He was born in a small village called Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan to a family of farmers. After completing his formal education, he arrived in Jaipur to try his luck as an entrepreneur. After launching his career in the IT space, he managed to raise enough finance to open an electric showroom. He also achieved tremendous success in the real-estate industry and in the film business.

Crediting his parents’ blessings for his success, Dr. Choudhary states, “I come from a humble background but my parents gave me all the support they could. They gave me the wings to dream big and helped me stay motivated. I have always felt a sense of pride in being an Indian and have consciously made an effort towards manufacturing products or creating services that help in the nation-building process. Make-In-India companies will help our country grow and become self-sufficient. I became an environmentalist at a young age and my love for nature reflects in my business endeavours as well. Protecting the environment is the responsibility of each and every individual.”

Dr. Sandeep Choudhary’s path-breaking achievements as an entrepreneur and thoughtful initiatives as a social activist have been recognized by the government and several national and international agencies. In the year 2016, he was invited as a delegate with honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Japan delegation. This year, he was given a doctorate degree from the American University. He has been felicitated with India’s Biggest Shaksheeyat Awards by Honourable Governor of Odisha. On World Environment Day, he was honoured with the Global Business Achievers Award in Delhi. The Zee Media Group gave him the Rising Star Award for his meteoric rise as an entrepreneur. Another notable award won by him is the Best Technology Entrepreneur Award by CNBC Awaaz.

“Every time I win an award, I feel humbled and also realize that I have a big responsibility on my shoulders. When somebody calls you an achiever, you must double up your efforts, work harder and contribute to society in a much bigger way. I believe an ideal entrepreneur is one who not only thinks about the growth of his business but also comes up with ways and methods to enable the growth of the society he is a part of. I feel extremely fortunate to be born in a country which is filled with inspirational minds. The energies around me motivate me to do better and be better. My biggest goal as an entrepreneur is to make my country proud”, he says.

Apart from Inflector India, Dr. Sandeep Choudhary has founded many other companies like YesWorld Community that are offering the kind of products and services which add value to the consumers’ lives without disrupting the environment. As an environmentalist, Dr. Choudhary keeps brainstorming and ideating innovative methods and techniques that would contribute towards nurturing the environment. Finally Save Earth Activist Dr. Sandeep Choudhary on World’s biggest mission to save earth.