Santhoshi Reddy Is Empowering Customer Choices Through Customisation And Technology Through Beautykart

Beauty E-commerce has risen with innovation and diversity. During the pandemic, people resorted to many E-commerce websites for Comfort and accessibility. When it comes to shopping for beauty, personal care, and lifestyle products, online shopping is undoubtedly beneficial for repeat purchases. E-Commerce platforms are continuing to integrate virtual try - on modules in their E- Commerce schema . With advancement in technology, shopping online has been more widespread than before . However, testing out products physically before purchase with regard to beauty products is still important to many customers. No doubt beauty eCommerce platforms like BeautyKart have a virtual Try-On, trying products is more trustworthy according to many consumers.

Users need to have a hands-on experience and check the product texture, reckon its scent, and do a patch test to ensure the product they are buying a product that’s a perfect match for them. Further, many beauty enthusiasts think that beauty counters or studios help them try out new looks and expand their creativity.In this scenario, BeautyKart emerged as the most loved e-commerce hub in the beauty and personal care space in India. As they continue to add more diverse brands, they also created a community of enthusiasts and professionals where they share their wisdom to curate a personalized user experience for customers.

Moreover, the Founder & CEO of the company Santhoshi Reddy believes the potential offline channel holds and further plans to diverge its channel module into physical retail to meet the demand for offline sales. She recently said in an interview, “Physical retail holds a lot of potential,, and we are at the stage where we cannot ignore our offline channel not just to continue to serve as a dominant E-Commerce player but also to meet the demand of our offline consumers. “She further added, “The prevalent digital landscape has brought radical changes. From the beginning, We are heavily involved in understanding the needs of our customers and strive to make all those needs a reality. We also understand the power of community and want to create a physical space beauty enthusiasts can enjoy and feel like home”.

The company had its breakthrough when the pandemic compelled people to shift to online shopping. BeautyKart, which kicked off its journey as an e-commerce that sells beauty, cosmetics, personal care, and lifestyle products will foray into physical retailing.

