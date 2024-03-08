Saiteja Chatrati, a trailblazer in the fields of Salesforce and Artificial Intelligence, has been bestowed with the esteemed International Achievers’ Award by the Indian Achievers’ Forum in recognition of her groundbreaking contributions to revolutionizing customer service and healthcare through innovative technology solutions.
With a decade of experience in the information technology field, Ms. Chatrati has seamlessly merged academic excellence with industry expertise. Her specialization in Salesforce and AI has led to the development of pioneering solutions aimed at enhancing the end-to-end customer service experience.
Currently serving as a subject matter expert at Slalom, Ms. Chatrati has architected intelligent service solutions for Fortune 500 clients across diverse industries, showcasing her proficiency in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Non-Profit sectors. Holding a Master’s in Computer Science from Texas A&M University and a Bachelor’s in Computer Engineering from Savitribai Phule Pune University, she exemplifies a fusion of theoretical knowledge and practical application.
Driven by a passion for knowledge sharing, Ms. Chatrati authored a highly acclaimed book titled “Salesforce Field Service: A Beginner’s Guide to Creating, Managing, and Automating Field Service.” This comprehensive guide has garnered international recognition, becoming a bestseller and earning accolades as one of the top-rated publications in its category. Published by Apress, the book has made a global impact, reaching audiences worldwide through major platforms such as Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and more than 50 local stores.
Ms. Chatrati’s commitment to empowering women in technology is evident in her initiative to involve women as technical reviewers, editors, and contributors to her book. This women-led endeavor serves as an inspiration to aspiring female technologists, fostering a sense of community and collaboration within the industry.
Beyond her literary achievements, Ms. Chatrati has made significant contributions to healthcare with her research on a smart home health monitoring system for predicting type 2 diabetes and hypertension. Published in a major peer-reviewed high-impact journal, her research has garnered widespread recognition and has been cited 148 times as of February 2024, demonstrating its profound impact on proactive healthcare monitoring, particularly in the post-COVID era.
Recognized as an industry expert, Ms. Chatrati has been selected as a judge for prestigious technology awards such as the Globee and Stevie Technology Awards, where she plays a pivotal role in evaluating and honoring noteworthy contributions within the tech industry.
Saiteja Chatrati’s remarkable achievements underscore her trailblazing impact on the fields of Salesforce, Artificial Intelligence, and healthcare technology. Her dedication to innovation and her commitment to empowering others make her a deserving recipient of the International Achievers’ Award.