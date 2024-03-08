Driven by a passion for knowledge sharing, Ms. Chatrati authored a highly acclaimed book titled “Salesforce Field Service: A Beginner’s Guide to Creating, Managing, and Automating Field Service.” This comprehensive guide has garnered international recognition, becoming a bestseller and earning accolades as one of the top-rated publications in its category. Published by Apress, the book has made a global impact, reaching audiences worldwide through major platforms such as Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and more than 50 local stores.