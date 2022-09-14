Sahil Suri To Start An Initiative That Will Aid Young Entrepreneurs To Thrive

For over the years entrepreneurs have been steering our ways to the world of profits and success. While a cosmic number of businessmen are waiting to cause waves in the market space, do you think it's easy for a startup to prevail over all adversaries? No, it's not, but the aced entrepreneur Sahil Suri is trying to make some shifts. Well, he is ready to take an initiative to help young entrepreneurs.

So, for all the young minds who are aspiring to turn their ideas into companies, your time has come. Since Sahil Suri has been understanding the changing market situation and has already endured the ebbs and flows of entrepreneurship, he now offers his knowledge to help others by organising seminars. Yes, you read it right! Seminars to enthuse and enlighten entrepreneurs.

Sahil Suri, along with his team, is working on undertaking a few seminars in different top-tier cities of India. The agenda of these seminars will be to guide entrepreneurs and share a few hacks. Moreover, Sahil Suri has also decided to facilitate a few startup ideas by providing them with some assistance.

We are quite hopeful about the idea. This way, Sahil will also introduce prospective companies that might rule the market. As for now, we are waiting for some updates from the entrepreneur's end in this regard. And if you want to be a part of this seminar, then you might have to look out for his official social media profiles or website. We are sure you can get a hold of him there.

Sahil Suri is the founder of two companies that are prospering in their respective domains. He runs an IT company, which started in the year 2013 and then opened an eatery in New Delhi called Marshmallow. After these two successful ventures, Sahil Suri is not ready to enter Bollywood as a producer with Dubai's leading nightlife company, Dejavu Entertainment and Events.



