Sagar Vishwas - On A Mission To Create Leaders Driven By Excellence

Sagar Vishwas, International Master NLP trainer and leadership coach, believes in the power of language. Whether it is in the form of our self-talk or the way we communicate with our children, family, co-workers or employees, language is at the core of personal and professional breakthroughs.

“Take the example of a smoking addict. The first response of our body to the cigarette is always rejection through coughing. But our mind is a meaning-making machine. It keeps adding layers of meaning to the act of smoking – it is a metaphor for creativity, for a break from stress, for camaraderie, for coolness and so on. These are our internal, representations for the physical act of smoking,” Sagar says.

From the depth of our unconscious mind to the conscious use of good communication practices at workplaces, how we process language is central to generating desired outcomes. “I guarantee that if leaders at organisations simply change the way they give feedback, the results will surprise everyone. Instead of just criticizing people and their ideas, if they can give specific pointers on where they could improve, employees will get clear actionables. It will also bring down the toxicity of the workplace, increase motivation, employee engagement and reduce attrition” Sagar vouches.

Sagar has used numerous such insights based on the principles of NLP and mBraining to bring positive change in the lives of individuals and organisations. “Neuro Linguistic Programming uses perception, behaviour and communication techniques to influence thoughts and actions and mBraining works on our multiple brains or neural networks in the head (intelligence), heart (compassion) and gut (courage) and they can be aligned to bring about transformation in people and the world,” Sagar explains.

Using his deep understanding of theories of applied neuroscience and human development to help people make better choices and improve their quality of life is Sagar’s life work.

It was this calling that led him to move from a career in the manufacturing sector and later, sales to become a full-time NLP practitioner. “I first taught NLP as a methodology, now I am using it as a tool to be applied across different sectors for varied outcomes. I’ve used it as a coaching tool to treat anxiety, phobias, addiction, for couples and relationships as well as for business growth and to help build leaders in organisations. The results have been remarkable,” he says.

Combining his strengths as a sought-after NLP trainer and life coach with those of experts from other domains like law, psychology and education, Sagar founded MyGrowthZone (MGZ Edutech Pvt Ltd) to offer long term Leadership Expeditions and structured programs for business and personal excellence that go beyond one-off workshops, offsite camps and check-in-the-box trainings.

“We understand that just knowing something doesn’t help. One needs constant motivation and guidance to put the lessons into action and create change. Our programs are therefore tailored as journeys, with a combination of peer activities, experiential learning, one-to-one coaching, video modules and in-class facilitation as well. We believe in NanoLessons, MegaLearning. And so far, it has been highly successful,” Sagar shares.

With its various skill-based programs, like Speak2Succeed, and value-based programs, like Script Your Life, MyGrowthZone has catered to people and organisations across industries.

“Our methodologies are industry agnostic. This has allowed us to work with companies ranging from construction, IT to auto and social sectors to help them build a culture of innovation and inclusion, resolve conflicts, build better leaders, and create workplace environments that are conducive to success,” Sagar says. Amongst the most gratifying of his interventions has been MyGrowthZone’s work with victims of rape and sexual abuse. “We used the principles of NLP and mBraining to help them let go of the trauma and heal. It was a very satisfying journey,” he adds.

MGZ now wants to create something that will touch the whole spectrum of human life. “There are some 8 areas of excellence that determine our quality of life – health, career, finance, relationships, self-care, personal development, our environment and recreation time. The purpose of this program is to help people with multi-dimensional goals so that they don’t regret missing out on an important area of their life while they pursue just one dimension.