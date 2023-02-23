Safe Money Report Reviews (Weiss Ratings) Fed Control Wealth Protection Membership?

Safe Money Report is a monthly financial newsletter from Weiss Ratings.

Safe Money Report aims to help investors make their money safe again by recommending safe, profitable, low-risk investments.

As part of a 2023 promotion, Weiss Ratings warns investors of US government docket No. OP-1670, which allows the government to seize control of US bank accounts. Anyone with a checking account must take four steps by May 2023 to protect themselves.

How is the US government seizing the bank accounts of everyday citizens? Should you subscribe to Safe Money Report? What will you learn in Safe Money Report? Keep reading in our review to find out everything you need to know about Safe Money Report today.

What is a Safe Money Report?

Safe Money Report is a monthly investment service designed to help investors keep their money safe.

Weiss Ratings, the publisher of Safe Money Report, markets the newsletter to investors nearing or thinking about retirement. Investors in this situation need to preserve wealth and establish a steady income stream.

Safe Money Report is led by Nilus Mattive (Editor) and Mandeep Rai (Rating Specialist). Together, the pair recommend safety-oriented investments offering the perfect combination of protection, regular payouts, and the potential for capital appreciation.

Dr. Martin Weiss, the founder of Weiss Ratings, initially launched Safe Money Report in the 1970s to help investors earn steady returns on investment through safe strategies. Today, Nilus and Mandeep continue to push towards that goal every day.

How is the US Government Seizing Control of Your Money?

According to a 2023 promotion for Safe Money Report, Joe Biden’s administration wants to seize control of US bank accounts.

To protect yourself, you need to take four steps by May 2023. Otherwise, the US government may seize your savings based on its new power under US Government Docket No. OP-1670.

By subscribing to Safe Money Report today, you can discover the specific four steps you need to take to protect yourself from this government overreach. As soon as May 2023, the US government could start to seize control of bank accounts across America.

If you have a checking account in the United States, you’re at risk of the US government’s “horrifying new program,” according to Dr. Martin Weiss and the Safe Money Report team.

How Docket No. OP-1670 Works

Joe Biden and the US government are plotting to seize everyday Americans’ bank accounts via something called Docket No. OP-1670.

According to Weiss Ratings, that docket allows the US government to seize control of your bank account based on your behavior or political views. Here’s how Dr.

Weiss describes the dangers of Docket No. OP-1670 and how it works:

“…according to this official government document…starting as soon as May 2023, you could wake up one morning, log into your bank account and…stare at a red flashing alert that your account’s transactions have been frozen.”

Under the new proposal, the US government could seize funds and freeze your bank account if you are suspected of committing a crime:

“It’s all because of the US government’s horrifying new program that gives unelected officials the power to closely monitor or even freeze your account based on your behavior, and potentially even your political views.”

Even if you didn’t commit a crime, you could face bank account seizure and frozen funds.

Here are other things you need to know about Docket No. OP-1670, according to Dr. Weiss and his team:

Docket No. OP-1670 is a 93-page government document that was never intended for the general public.

The proposal gives the US government the power to suspend your ability to pay others or get paid. The US government could also punish you with fees and fines, seize control of your money, and freeze your bank accounts.

There’s a good chance your bank is already participating. Some of America’s largest banks have taken steps to roll out this system as quickly as possible. Dr. Weiss claims 121 financial institutions have already agreed to the first phase of the program, including Capital One Financial, Fidelity Securities, First Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, US Bank, Wells Fargo, and others. If you have a checking account with any of these banks, then you could be at risk. However, “virtually all” banks and credit unions in the United States will inevitably participate in the program, according to Dr. Weiss.

Dr. Weiss is warning of a future where the government freezes your bank account because you donated to the wrong blogger, posted the wrong thing on social media, or contributed to the wrong charity. Or, maybe you bought too much gas. In any case, the US government has the power to cut off your bank account, effectively freezing you from the world.

The name of the US government program is “Fed Now.” However, Weiss Rating describes the program as “Fed Control.”

You will not be able to opt out of Fed Now, nor will you be able to switch banks. Dr. Weiss believes it could be the most extensive and most overreaching government surveillance in US history.

Four Steps to Take Before May 2023 to Protect Yourself

Dr. Weiss and his team recommend taking four steps before May 2023 to protect yourself from the US government’s controversial Fed Now program.

By subscribing to Safe Money Report today , you can get each step in greater detail. However, here are the four steps Dr. Weiss recommends taking today:

Step 1) Take Back Control of Your Savings and Grow Wealthier

For the first step, Dr. Weiss and his team at Safe Money Report recommend taking your money “off the grid.”

Going “off the grid” doesn’t mean sending money to an offshore account or using an app like PayPal or Venmo. Instead, Dr. Weiss describes a strategy as “the closest you can come to being your own bank.”

All Safe Money Report subscriptions come with a bonus report called Take Back Control of Your Savings and Grow Wealthier, where you can discover exactly how to take control.

Step 2) Buy Gold

Dr. Weiss is a big believer in buying gold. All Safe Money Report subscriptions come with a bonus report called The Ultimate Gold War Chest.

In that bonus report, you can discover how to get the best deals on gold , buy gold right away, and avoid gold-buying scams.

According to Dr. Weiss, “you could profit enormously from gold.” In fact, gold has risen 450% since Weiss Ratings first recommended buying gold, turning a $10,000 investment into $45,000. Dr. Weiss believes buying gold “could rocket your wealth up” as economic uncertainty approaches.

Other topics covered in the report include:

● The smartest way to buy gold today

● Another precious metal that typically rises faster than gold

● Common and uncommon gold buying scams to avoid

● How to get the equivalent of “free gold” by buying gold in a certain way

● How to avoid losing your gold, something that happens more often than many people realize

● How to use the Gold Confiscation Loophole to avoid having your gold seized by the US government – something that occurred in 1933 when President

Roosevelt signed the Gold Confiscation Act (a specific type of gold was exempt from the act)

Step 3) Buy 12 Stocks to Beat the Looming Crisis and Avoid Inflation

Weiss Ratings has identified 12 stocks they believe will beat inflation over the next 12 months. According to Weiss's research, with inflation expected to be around 5% to 7% per year, these stocks could rise even higher.

By subscribing to Safe Money Report today , you get a bundle of 12 recommended stocks for beating inflation. These 12 stocks could deliver returns of 90%, according to Weiss Ratings.

The 12 recommended stocks include a specific investment asset “that hast vastly outperformed stocks, bonds, and real estate,” according to Dr. Weiss. That investment asset has turned average people into millionaires or multimillionaires, and Dr. Weiss believes “it’s about to rocket higher again.”

Step 4) Implement a “Weird Way” to Make Money During a Crisis Today

By subscribing to Safe Money Report today, you also get a bonus report called The Weird Way to Make Extraordinary Profits in a Financial Crisis.

In that report, you can discover a unique moneymaking opportunity to help you earn consistent profits in any economic condition. The opportunity does not involve shorting stocks, buying options, or trading crypto.

Benefits of Following the Four Steps Above

By implementing Weiss Ratings’ four recommended steps above, you can purportedly enjoy a range of benefits, including:

● Secure your savings from the jaws of the US government

● Build the ideal gold portfolio to carry you through financial chaos

● Claim your share of companies Weiss Ratings predicts will soar due to the US government’s actions and plans

● Position yourself to crate “life-altering wealth” via an unusual investment strategy

● Be a guardian of your family’s savings

● Enjoy the freedom and power that others may never have

Overall, Weiss Ratings is confident its four-step plan will protect you from the US government’s overreach and help you become wealthy over the coming years.

What’s Included with Safe Money Report?

As part of a 2023 promotion, Weiss Ratings is bundling a package of eBooks, bonus guides, tools, and other products and services with all new subscriptions to Safe Money Report.

Here’s what you get when you subscribe to Safe Money Report today :

Monthly Issues of Safe Money Report: Each month, you receive a new issue of Safe Money Report. The goal is to help investors safely grow their nest egg using low-risk, proven investment strategies. Typically priced at $129 per year, Safe Money Report teaches you things like:

● Which sectors of the market to avoid as the crisis gets worse

● Which sectors to focus on to help your nest egg continue to grow

● Precious metals strategies to keep wealth safe in all market conditions

● The best stocks, bonds, fundamental estimate investment strategies, and other investment vehicles to protect your nest egg and grow your investment accounts

Access to Safe Money Report Model Portfolio: Want to make similar investment returns to the Safe Money Report team and other Safe Money Report readers?

Your subscription includes 24/7 access to the model portfolio. You can copy the recommended stocks in the Safe Money Report model portfolio. You can see each stock's entry and exit points, which ones you should consider selling, and more. Each stock is also accompanied by its Weiss Ratings score. Weiss Ratings is an independent rating organization and financial publishing company, and many trust Weiss’s ratings for analyzing companies.

Access to 53,000 Weiss Ratings: Sold separately for $228, your Safe Money Report purchase includes access to the Weiss Ratings database of 53,000 ratings. Weiss Ratings analyzes companies, mutual funds, ETFs, and even cryptocurrencies, assigning each a score based on its fundamentals. Weiss Ratings has published independent company ratings since the 1970s. Today, investors continue to rely on Weiss Ratings for quality, independent analysis. Some of the benefits of using the Weiss Ratings database include the following:

● Check the safety of your bank or credit union. In the last financial crisis, Weiss Ratings warned about bank failures in advance “with 99.8% accuracy,” according to the official website.

● Check the 3,600 insurance company ratings to verify your insurer is the right choice. Some insurers have a strong financial foundation, while others are at risk of bankruptcy with a single severe weather event. According to Weiss Ratings, their insurance company ratings are “three times more accurate” than a leading insurance rating agency, according to a US Government Accountability Office study.

● Check 10,000 stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds to decide which investments to buy, sell, or hold.

● Analyze stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds to determine which ones are undervalued or overvalued, helping you time markets more effectively.

● Look at 1,000 digital assets and cryptocurrency ratings with Weiss Ratings to avoid the garbage and invest exclusively in the best.

● Create an unlimited number of watchlists for certain assets, giving you an alert as soon as there’s a downgrade or upgrade. You can receive alerts via email, SMS, or Telegram.

Access to Weiss Ratings Daily Alerts: Your Safe Money Report subscription includes access to Weiss Ratings’ daily e-newsletter. Available seven days a week in your inbox, Weiss Ratings Daily is an annual membership featuring market analysis, stock recommendations, and more. You receive a complimentary subscription to Weiss Ratings Daily for subscribing to Safe Money Report.

Bonus Report #1: Take Back Control of Your Savings and Grow Wealthier: The Federal Reserve’s decisions could have an enormous impact on your savings. In this eBook, you can discover how to regain control of your savings, increase your nest egg, use legal strategies to protect your nest egg, and regain control. The goal is to help retirees – and those nearing retirement – create an “off-the-grid” portfolio today to protect from downward market movements in the future.

Bonus Report #2: The Ultimate Gold War Chest: Gold has been a safe haven investment for $5,000 years. However, many of today’s investors aren’t sure where to buy gold, how to buy gold, or how much to buy. In this guide, you can discover how to buy gold best and most efficiently while avoiding common scams. The report also highlights the “Gold Confiscation Loophole,” which lets you own gold while avoiding government confiscation.

Bonus Report #3: 12 Inflation-Beating Stocks for the Next 12 Months: We’re in an era of near-record inflation. Each year, your money loses 5% to 7% of its value. Even if you’re making decent returns from the market, you’re losing your money to inflation. Weiss Ratings predicts inflation will continue in the near future. That’s why they recommend investing in certain stocks to beat inflation. In past market turmoil, a similar investment strategy “brought in 90% of the returns,” according to Weiss Ratings, and investors could earn similar returns here. In this bonus report, you can discover 12 stocks Weiss Ratings predicts will beat inflation over the coming months.

Bonus Report #4: The Weird Way to Make Extraordinary Profits in a Financial Crisis: This report highlights a specific technique you can use to make outstanding profits even in a market crash. It has nothing to do with shorting stocks, trading options, or buying crypto. Instead, it’s a proven, legal way to make money in market turmoil.

Bonus Report #4 (Included with Premium Membership): Weiss Ratings Endangered List: Weiss Ratings has identified some stocks as being “endangered.” These stocks continue to be wildly popular and well-known. However, Weiss Ratings believes the fundamentals of these stocks foretell doom. After reading this report, you can sell any stocks you own on the endangered list to protect your portfolio.

Bonus Report #5 (Included with Premium Membership): Crash Profits: How to Protect Your Portfolio in Down Markets: You can still make money when markets go down. Some of the best investors make money when markets go up or down. This report shows you how to protect your portfolio in down markets. Certain assets, investment strategies, and other tools can help your portfolio grow regardless of market conditions. In this guide, you get a step-by-step plan for securing your profits during the next market crash.

365-Day Moneyback Guarantee: All Safe Money Report subscriptions come with a 365-day money-back guarantee. You can request a complete refund within 365 days with no questions asked if you’re unhappy. Plus, you can keep any included digital bonuses as thanks for trying the subscription.

Guaranteed Lowest Renewal Rate: Your Safe Money Report subscription automatically renews at the lowest available rate every year if you choose to continue with your subscription. You can opt-out and cancel your subscription at any time.

Safe Money Report Pricing

Safe Money Report is generally priced at $129 per year, and the reports above sell for $50 to $100 apiece. However, as part of a 2023 promotion, Weiss Ratings has reduced the price of an annual Safe Money Report to just $49. You can pay $49 today, then get everything listed above.

You can also upgrade to a premium membership for $68 to receive additional bonus reports.

Here’s how pricing works:

● Safe Money Report Standard Annual Membership + Bonuses: $49

● Safe Money Report Premium Annual Membership + Extra Bonuses: $68

Safe Money Report Refund Policy

You have 365 days to try Safe Money Report. If you don’t like it, then you can request a complete refund within 365 days with no questions asked.

About Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings is a Florida-based financial publishing company and rating analysis firm offering monthly newsletters, subscription services, and a database with 53,000+ ratings.

Backed by 50 years of accuracy, Weiss Ratings was launched in the 1970s to analyze stocks and mutual funds independently. Today, Weiss Ratings continues to analyze insurance companies, banks, stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies while also publishing financial information online.

In addition to Safe Money Report, other popular Weiss Ratings newsletters include Disruptors & Dominators, Heat Maps, The Power Elite, and Wealth Megatrends.

You can contact Weiss Ratings and the Safe Money Report customer service team via the following:

● Email: [email protected]

● Mailing Address: 11780 US Highway 1, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408-3080

● Phone: 877-934-7778

Final Word

Safe Money Report is a monthly investment service from Weiss Ratings. Each month, you receive actionable tips to help protect and grow your wealth in a low-risk way.

As part of a 2023 promotion, Weiss Ratings warns investors of US Government Docket No. OP-1670 allows the government to seize control of your funds and freeze bank accounts. Because of this proposal, Weiss Ratings is warning anyone with a US checking account to take action before May 2023 to protect themselves.

To learn more about Safe Money Report or to subscribe today, visit the official website. All subscriptions come with a 365-day money-back guarantee.

