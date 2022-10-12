Safe Cam 360 Reviews - Does This Light Bulb Security Camera Really Work? Must Read Before You Buy

Security Cameras:

Safety is much more important at present as properties can be threatened by several criminal activities. In this circumstance, Security Cameras came into play. The main function of a security camera is to provide safety for any property. A security camera can be defined as a camera that is capable of recording videos and capturing images inside or outside of a building or in a public place to protect that property against thieves and criminal actions. The very first home security system was invented by an African American inventor Marie Van Brittan Brown in 1966 together with her electrician husband. In addition, the earliest documented use of closed-circuit television (CCTV) system was designed for the monitoring of V-2 rockets by engineer Walter Bruch in Germany in 1942. Following those earliest inventions, various types of security cameras and security appliances have been invented and commercially available at present with the evolution of smart security technology. Examples of most popular types of security cameras are dome cameras, bullet type cameras, C-mount cameras, day/night CCTV cameras, infrared/night vision CCTV Cameras, varifocal cameras, and wireless cameras. Even though security cameras work at their best to provide safety, there are some limitations as well. In some cases, such limitations outweigh the benefits, and therefore, regardless of the use, people tend to not to buy such security appliances.

One of the major drawbacks is that many commercially available security cameras are very expensive. Not everyone is able to bear the cost of a standard CCTV system. In many occasions, security cameras contain very low resolution, and therefore images and videos obtained from those security cameras are faded and not clear. Wireless security camera systems are solely depending on the strength of the Wi-Fi connection. In such cases, interruption of the Wi-Fi network or weak signals could make the discontinuation of the security camera system. Some video surveillance camera systems are very complex and people who are not familiar with technology, such as non-techy adults, find it very difficult to use such systems. In some instances, security cameras could threaten individuals' privacy as well. Therefore, a need arises to develop high-quality, yet simple and affordable, security cameras to safeguard both public and private properties. In this background, a smart solution is invented as a promising alternative compared to the existing security camera systems.

Safe Cam 360: