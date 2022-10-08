Saatva Classic Mattress Reviews - Don’t Buy Saatva Classic Mattress Until You Read This

Sleep is an integral part of our daily life as well as our whole life. If I am to put a number into that, an average person tends to sleep at least a minimum of 229,961 hours throughout their lives. So, it's no wonder that we have our own standards when it comes to our sleeping gear, especially our beds and mattresses.

If you do not find the perfect gear to match and accommodate your sleeping standards, your much-needed good night's sleep will undoubtedly be short-lived. But we all know what will happen if we - humans - don't get the rest we deserve during the night.

The next morning will be hectic for us. We will become groggy after not getting enough sleep. Tiredness, puffy eyes, laziness, and feeling lethargic will all follow suit. And should I also mention how we will fall behind when trying to keep up the pace with all our day's work? The whole day's efficiency will drop down until you can work no more with 100% concentration.

Not getting enough sleep contributes to many diseases as well. These could vary from immune system failure to obesity to heart diseases to depression to high blood pressure. So getting better sleep every night is crucial when trying to live a healthy life.

But what is the biggest, most significant thing that immediately affects our good night's sleep? The answer is simple. It's your bed and the bedding. If the Bedsheets, mattress, pillows or the bed itself is not comfortable or up to the standard level that our body seeks comfortability in, our sleep will be ruined. You will be tossing and turning all night, trying to get into the perfect position to fall asleep, only to find out that the mattress wouldn't allow you to.

But, after reading this review article we are bringing to you, – must read from start to end – you will find the perfect method about how to build your perfect sleeping gear to accommodate you with an excellent good night's sleep every night as soon as you hit the bed after a hectic work day.

It is called the Saatva Classic Mattress, a high-quality mattress manufactured perfectly to promote restful sleep in users. You can buy this mattress in a variety of heights, firmness, and sizes. After learning of this mattress's existence, we were over the moon that the whole of humankind finally received a solution to end this sleep problem.

So here's what we found out from our research and what you will learn if you read this article from top to bottom.

So if you are a person struggling to fall into a deep slumber every day and feel like you are sleeping on the rock-solid ground even though you are on a bed, Saatva bet sets will set you free. According to our research, since its first release, this mattress has been the number one choice for people in all states of the USA, and the reviews prove all the good things we can hear from here and there when browsing the internet.

So if you still struggle to find the best position to sleep or the firmness of the mattress that perfectly holds up the whole weight of your body without sinking down to the bottom of the bed frame, you should try out this newest and improved mattress. Believe us; you will not regret the time you are spending reading this Saatva Classic Mattress reviews article or the investment you made by buying the mattress on the official website or from one of their showrooms. You will be thanking your guardian angels and lucky stars for sending you the opportunity to finally find the right sleeping gear that lets you sink into a restful slumber the moment you fall into bed.

What Is Saatva Classic Mattress?

Saatva is a mattress and bedding brand which is hell-bent on manufacturing and designing luxury bedding gear for affordable prices. Now I don't mean you can buy this mattress for a couple of dollar bills.

No.

The prices of their mattresses differ from $300 to $4000, but still, when compared with other brands, it is still cheap.

There are so many mattress and bedding brands out there. And during our lives, I'm sure you and I both have transitioned from one mattress or bed to the other. We have cursed profanities when we still couldn't get that perfect feeling when trying to catch a break from our busy days.

Even after spending – or should I say "wasting" - all those thousands of dollars, these so-called luxurious beds and mattresses still couldn't carry out the one job they have to do.

So, many people in today's world have given up their searches for the perfect feeling mattress and complementary bed. After all, spending thousands of dollars just on our bed and the mattress every couple of months just because we couldn't sleep on them well doesn't mean we have all the freedom to change them as often as we please.

Many people have already given up or lowered their standards to the bare minimum to complement the materials they have at hand. But that stops today with Saatva.

To say this exclusively luxurious brand, especially the Saatva Classic mattress, has saved thousands of people from going crazy due to sleep deficiency would be the year's biggest understatement.

It shapes lives and adds value to your life. After sleeping just one day on this mattress, you will feel unparalleled refreshed the following morning.

The Saatva Classic Mattress, the one we will be discussing today in detail, is the most popular one of all the types of mattresses sold at Saatva. Being one of the middle-range budget options at Saatva, its no doubt that it has become the most popular among almost all the USA clients.

It comes in three different firmness levels so that you can decide what type of firmness you need to support your back. You may choose this firmness according to the weight pressure you will be putting on the mattress, which is your body weight.

Not only does it has so many firmness levels, but it also accommodates a variety of height levels and sizes to match perfectly with your bed. And you may even move on with a newer bed frame if you want more support for your Saatva Classic Mattress with a quality, matching bed from the same company.

So you see, it is time to let go of your old, crappy mattress and change your life with a Saatva Classic Mattress. Not only will it bring your sleep quality, but it will also recorrect your sleeping posture by providing proper support to your spinal cord. And finally, you can say goodbye to the horrible noises you make while sleeping and the aches on your body you feel every morning due to the poor quality of your bed gear.

This organic cotton mattress with memory foam in its inner layers has changed the whole bedding industry and the market. Not only did it come out on the market recently and without a pre-warning, but it has also made people see sense and stop using bad mattresses which will either drop down exhausted after a few months of use or give you a horrible body ache every day.

The organic cotton finish of the mattress helps you feel cool and at the right temperature throughout the night when you are in bed, and the memory foam will push the mattress back to its original state as soon as you get up from the bed every morning. And no matter how much you weigh, you will still find the perfect firmness in this mattress.

How It Differs From All Other Mattress Brands?

– Why Is The Saatva Mattress Good? Why should you buy this mattress?

We all love to feel relaxed in a perfectly plush and soft yet firm to hold us in place kind of bed or mattress. But many mattresses we use daily are not even close to the description we make for our dream bed. They might feel like that for a few weeks or months, but I can be sure that many of yours are not exactly as how it was when you first brought the mattress home.

It might either have discoloured and started to make a foul odour, has a dent on the place your body weight goes every night, feels like a stone under your body, the springs are starting to break or come out, and the list goes on endlessly. But because of the enormous sum of the amount we paid for the mattress, it is unlikely that we will throw it out so quickly.

No matter how big and famous the brand name of your mattress was or how much comfort they promised you, these faults will come out sooner or later, but most of the time, they come out very soon after we start using the mattress. So many people, no matter where they are living, are afraid to make another investment for their beds that will go to waste in a matter of few months. And when it comes to Saatva, people are still concerned is the saatva mattress good.

But, take our word of advice. If you invested in a Saatva classic mattress, you would at least use it for a decade without facing any problems. None of the above enormous arrays of issues will arise with the Saatva brand; it will not dent or break its springs.

Moreover, you get to select what feels more comfortable for you. There are eight sizes, three firmness levels, and two heights, which is a lot of options considering that you go and buy an un-customizable mattress from other brands. With the Saatva Classic, your sleep is guaranteed.

The sizes of the Saatva Classic include;

Twin

Twin XL

Full

Queen

King

Split King

Cal King

Split Cal King

The Saatva Classic comes in two sizes,

11.5 inches

14.5 inches

And the three firmness levels of this bed are;

Plush Soft

Luxury Firm

Firm

Have you ever seen these firmness levels or the sizes in many other mattress brands? And many of us have encountered problems with sizes when we are shopping for mattresses. No matter if we have decided which bed will make us happy, many of us have heard the same answer from the sellers, "I'm sorry, it doesn't come in that size." Haven't you heard it?

So, I hope now you know how Saatva Classic differs from all the other mattress brands and types in different stores. Buying the best will let you use it for a longer time. But the myth that comes along with it, "Besi is Expensive," is now altered by the Saatva brand, showing the whole world that you don't have to spend tens of thousands to acquire the best.

So if you ever got the opportunity to shop for a mattress that helps you sleep at night like a baby and lasts longer, your number #1 option must be the Saatva Classic.

Features Of Saatva Mattresses

Check out these unique features of Saatva, and you will wish you had known about these mattresses way before. These world-class mattresses are rich in features that nobody can compare to any other mattresses manufactured under this sun. Let's first check them out.

Saatva Mattresses come in different types

Hybrid

Innerspring

Adjustable

Memory foam

Latex

Kids and baby

It has eight different sizes and three different firmness levels

It contains five layers on the top level of the mattress

Aligns your sleeping posture to a healthy level so that your spine stays in a healthy, comfortable posture

The breathable organic cotton helps you stay cool throughout the night

You can say goodbye to backaches and joint pains by sleeping on these firm-fixed mattresses

Available for all budget ranges

Customers can opt for a monthly instalment-based payment method with 0 interest

All the purchases will be delivered to your doorstep

Free installation available

Warranty for any Saatva purchase is valid lifelong

The luxurious plushy feeling will keep you comfortable all night long

No Saatva mattress will get dented with the usage and time

Long lasting than all other alternatives

The trial and return policy is valid for an entire year (includes a processing fee)

Delivery available for all states of the USA

Saatva classic mattress suits any person with any kind of sleeping habits, such as side sleeping. This bed is much softer, and you would like the feeling of being enveloped in a plushy cushion all night long and not feeling any kind of discomfort, backache or joint pain that many other mattresses are reputed to do so.

And if you and any other person weigh 200 pounds or less (each), this bed will help you both sink into its comfort chambers for a comfortable night. And the organic cotton which makes up the outer cover of the mattress will make you feel cool and sweatless when sleeping so that you won't be awakened rudely due to how hot other mattresses feel.

Saatva mattresses come with a 365-day extended return policy. Deciding whether a mattress is up to your standards is not an overnight process. It takes you time to determine whether the Saatva mattress has helped you or not. So you can use the mattress for an entire year and check it out. If you decide it is not for you and doesn't meet your standards, you can contact the support team and request a refund.

All you must pay is the processing charges, which are $99 you must pay for the delivery back to the company. But still, you can go to the Manufacturer's official website, which is the only place Saatva products are for sale and check out all the customer reviews posted by thousands of people.

These reviews give Saatva 4.8 stars, which is, again, significantly above all the average mattress brands. I know that all of us like to do our own little research before jumping and deciding where we are going to invest money to build our dream bed. And doing so will help us look into any other alternative options we have and check out all the mattresses that promise luxury sleeping.

But, I can guarantee you one thing. Once you check out the Saatva manufacturer's official website, you will feel much more pleased than with any other brand. Another way to take a look at Saatva products is to visit one of their showrooms which is scattered across USA. The presentation of the products at Saatva is eye-catching, and even the pictures of these items scream luxury.

We can identify luxury and comfortability once we see one. And you will certainly do so once you catch your eyes on the Saatva mattresses – one and every type of them, and all the types of bases and bed frames. They are modern and luxurious, and you will feel like you're reading through a catalogue in heaven.

What Are The Other Options Available With The Saatva Mattress Brand?

Saatva is a brand name. The company manufactures high-quality bedding products in the United States and puts them up for sale at very reasonable prices than many other bedding brands. Saatva Classic mattress sale is only one of the options available at Saatva.

If the Classic option is not the cut for you, there are many other mattresses, with higher and lower prices, which you can choose from. Additionally, other than manufacturing world-class mattresses, Saatva is also a pioneer in manufacturing beds and frames and bedding accessories such as pillows and linen covers.

Therefore, if you are fed up with your current bedding set or searching for a new one, you can shop for all of these at the Saatva and doesn't have to find other quality shops or websites to buy the accessories.

So here are the other sale options available at Saatva industries. In the mattress section at Saatva, there are nine different mattress types are available according to your need and budget range. They are as follows.

Saatva Classic - Luxury Hybrid Innerspring Solaire - Adjustable Firmness Saatva Latex Hybrid - Natural Latex Hybrid Innerspring Loom & Leaf - Ultra-Premium Memory Foam Zenhaven - Dual-Sided Natural Latex Mattress Memory Foam Hybrid - Cooling Premium Memory Foam & Innerspring Saatva HD - Hybrid Innerspring for Bigger Bodies Saatva Youth - Dual-sided Hybrid Innerspring Crib Mattress - Dual-sided Hybrid Innerspring

Next, Saatva is famous for its beds and bed frames. Not only do they manufacture high-quality, unparalleled mattresses, but they also manufacture beds of the same quality. After all, a typical bed won't be able to handle such firm mattresses of Saatva. So if you need a bed for your cushion, you better buy a Saatva itself. Saatva's furniture section has the following items listed on the official website.

Santorini Starting at $1,495

Starting at $1,495 Minori Starting at $1,795

Starting at $1,795 Amalfi Starting at $1,995

Starting at $1,995 Marseille Starting at $1,995

Starting at $1,995 Marbella Starting at $1,995

Starting at $1,995 Porto Starting at $1,695

Starting at $1,695 Valencia Starting at $1,695

Starting at $1,695 Amalfi Platform Bed Starting at $895

Starting at $895 Copenhagen Starting at$1,495

Starting at$1,495 Sydney Starting at$1,695

Starting at$1,695 Santorini Platform Bed Starting at$895

Starting at$895 Siena Starting at$2,795

Starting at$2,795 Lucerne Starting at$1,995

Starting at$1,995 Halle Starting at$1,795

The website and the showrooms of Saatva is full of so many beautiful mattresses as well as beds. The beds – furniture – section is filled with all the luxury-looking beds, and you will not believe that the USA has this kind of luxury when it comes to bedding. They all have unique features distinctive to each other that you will not find anywhere else in the world. And if you pair one of these beds with a Saatva mattress, that bed is fit for a king or a queen.

The next comes the bedding. When you have the bed base or the frame along with a fit-for-royalty mattress, the next most important thing you need is the bedding. It includes mattress covers, duvets, pillows, etc., but when shopping at Saatva, you can finish shopping with everything you would possibly need, even luxury eye masks.

So here are some of the accessories you may buy at Saatva. And we encourage you to check all these items at Saatva's official store to get the complete picture and idea of these items, and you will not regret what you did – only if you do not do business at Saatva.

Lightweight Down Alternative Comforter Cool comfort Organic cotton cover $205 - $275

Mattress Pad Layer of comfort & protection - Organic cotton - $155 - $350

Sateen Sheet Set Silky-soft - 100% organic cotton - $145 - $275

Banded Percale Sheet Set Crisp & cool 100% longstaple cotton - $145 - $255

Linen Sheet Set Relaxed & airy - 100% Belgian linen - $245 - $415

Weighted Blanket Plush & relaxing - 100% organic cotton velvet - $345 - $445

Silk Eye Mask Blocks out light for restful sleep - Mulberry silk - $60

Where To Buy Saatva Classic Mattresses?

Now, don't get ahead yourself and try to run to your nearest supermarket to buy a Saatva Classic mattress. Saatva Classic Mattress Amazon and Saatva Classic Mattress Costco are some of the options that people try to purchase for this other-worldly comfortable mattress. Still, I have a terrible news for all of you.

Saatva Classic Mattress Amazon and Saatva Classic Mattress Costco might have been some options you are considering of. Still, the Manufacturer doesn't sell it anywhere else other than his official website or in their official / exclusive showrooms all around the US, which you will reach if you click any of links mentioned in this article.

I know it is heartbreaking that your neighbourhood supermarket or express order delivery services, such as Amazon, don't sell this product, and I can hear your mind going, "boo." Yet, this policy is fixed set in because online selling has its ups and downs. While the seller gets to sell more of his products, the scams that follow all the products on the internet will have a strong chance of counterfeiting this mattress and selling a cheaper version to people all around.

And another problem that tags along when selling on other selling platforms is that the seller has to incur another cost that will, in the end, get added to the customer's bill. So to eliminate all these problems, the Manufacturer has adamantly decided to stick to selling his products only on the official website. So that anyone who wants to buy a Saatva knows that the only place they can place orders for a Saatva mattress is through the Manufacturer's website.

But don't feel down so quickly. Not yet, and indeed not before I announce the best news; the other side of the coin.

The Manufacturer's website is always covered with so many discount options and not to mention the 365-day return policy and guaranteed quality of these products.

While it is advisable to steer clear of options like Saatva Classic Mattress Amazon and Saatva Classic Mattress Costco, always keep in mind that you must always choose to shop on the official website if you want quality, assured, discounted products and to stay away from any threats of scams which will scrape you out of your money.

But for good measure, we compiled a list of pros and cons of buying the mattress only from the Manufacturer's website and not placing orders anywhere else. Here they are.

Pros of purchasing from the Official Saatva website

You get the assurance of your product's quality

USA-wide free delivery

Free of scams or counterfeits

Year-round discounts and offers

Original Saatva items are also at your reach

365-day return policy

Free in-home setup services

Customer support is only a phone call away

Secure payment methods including Visa, Master, and Paypal

Interest-free installation payments are available

Cons of purchasing from the Official Saatva website

Delivery and service only available in the USA

For worldwide shipping, the risk is on you

It may take longer to deliver your products

Items often go out of stock due to high demand

So, if you thoroughly read through the above list of pros and cons, I'm sure you are more than happy to place your order on Saatva and not anywhere else.

What Is The Price Of A Saatva Classic Mattress - What Is The Saatva Classic Mattress Price?

Okay. Let me be honest. Many of us are horrified at going shopping for things like mattresses, beds, and any other furniture for our homes these days. Why? You may ask me.

The prices of these items have doubled up since the economic crisis that the whole world is experiencing these days. The United States may not be much affected by that, but these prices have skyrocketed. And even thinking of buying a bed or a mattress from a quality and luxurious brand is expensive.

So, when you find something in your budget which you can really afford, it ends up being a low-quality, crappy product that will once again make your life miserable and mainly ruin your good night's sleep.

But I was honestly over the moon when I found out about Saatva.com. It was the only company which manufactures high-quality luxury mattresses and bedding sets and still sells them for much more affordable prices than one could ever imagine.

Let's first look at the saatva classic mattress price according to the different choices you can make with the Saatva Classic mattress.

Height/Size Twin Twin XL Full Queen King Split King Cal King Split Cal King 11.5 Inches $912 $998 $1470 $1570 $1970 $2146 $1970 $2146 14.5 Inches $912 $998 $1470 $1570 $1970 $2146 $1970 -

So above are the prices of a Saatva Classic Mattress as per the official website. But the surprise did not end there. There were more as I kept going through their website, and I could not keep it in me anymore before laying it out in front of my bellowed reader.

There Are Surprises Waiting For You At Saatva Official Site

The first surprise that really shook me was that they offer you interest-free monthly instalment-based payments.

So even if you find these prices out of your budget for a month, you can still buy it and enjoy the comfort feeling of any of Saatva Mattresses, Bed bases and frames, and accessories in the bedding section.

No matter what you are buying, you will find a buyer-friendly payment method awaiting you.

And because it is interest-free, at the end of the total payment, you will not pay a single penny over the price of the product that you signed up for.

Next, they offer free delivery to all states of the USA.

So, whether you live in New York or Hawaii, you will still get it delivered right down to your doorstep with no additional charges. Moreover, I know how hard it is to manoeuvre a heavy and oversized mattress or a bed when we deliver it to our houses.

So to make things easy for the buyer, the company also offers a free setup of your items in your room or wherever you need them.

The service team has expertly experience in handling heavy beds and mattresses and knows tricks and methods to set it up within a few minutes to perfection. It will save you from the hassle of reading guides and fiddling for the right nail and screw to set up especially beds. And that will be one problem solved for you. From that night onwards, you can sleep peacefully in your luxurious bed.

Next comes the year-long trial period. It is true that finding whether the Saatva Classic mattress is the correct answer for your sleeping gear problems is hard. So Saatva has given you another chance to sleep on the bed for 365 days and then decide whether it is the cut out for you or not. If not, you can simply call customer support and request a refund.

The refund will cost you $99 for shipping your items back to the Saatva, but the removal and dismantling will be done free of charge.

The lifetime warranty follows closely behind. Some mattress manufacturers give you a three months warranty, while some offer you one or two years. But, the speciality of Saatva Mattresses is that this company provides you with a lifetime warranty for their products. Doesn't that simply wipe out all our doubts about whether these mattresses will dent in the near future or the bed bases will get infested with wood insects? Once you purchase the product, you are assured of its quality with a lifetime warranty.

But here's the most pleasant surprise I ever had while surfing the Saatva Website. The company has launched an end-of-summer sale – a saving event with many discounts and offers. And deals start from $200 to $500 on all their products. So I highly advise checking out the Official website of the Saatva company so that you do not miss out – or sleep on as they say – on these exciting deals.

Moreover, it is also wise to check them out as soon as possible, because as per our research, as the word keeps spreading among the community, the demand for these mattresses go up, and there's a higher chance you will lose the opportunity to buy the most luxurious mattress in this season with the discounts.

So better hurry up!

Final Verdict, Saatva Classic Mattress Reviews And Frequently Asked Questions

Once you are on the website, do not miss out on the reviews many people have left on the site. These stories people have published are the real story of Saatva and the best way to check the credibility of their products. There are around 3000 reviews in total with a bare minimum of Saatva Classic mattress complaints, most of which are 5-star reviews which have pushed the company to gain 4.8 overall stars.

According to these reviews, starting from the delivery service right down to a half-decade usage, these mattresses and furniture have shown such a high quality that has captured the hearts and minds of the people in the United States since 2010.

So why not try this out? There is nothing to worry about since you are covered with a monthly payment method, doorstep delivery, free installation, and a lifetime warranty.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the measurements and dimensions of the sizes of mattresses?

TWIN TWIN FULL QUEEN KING SPLIT KING CAL KING 38" x 75" 38" x 80" 54" x 75" 60" x 80" 76" x 80" 76" x 80" 72" x 84"

How does delivery take place during the pandemic?

All Saatva deliveries are made contactless. Due to the Covid-19 spread, all the home setups are stopped for the time being.

=> So, if you have already decided to end the suffering of sleeping on a rock-hard or dented mattress every night, Click here to buy a Saatva Classic Mattress immediately from the official manufacturer